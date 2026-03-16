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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

SRI

80%

Chance of Winning

BANG

20%

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Test

Sinhalese Sports Club

Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the final Test match of the two game bilateral series at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 25 at 10:00 AM IST.
Detailed analysis and prediction from our SportsCafe experts on Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match

Facts:

  • With 1222 runs, Kamindu Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka since Jan 2024.
  • With 15 wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in 2025.

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing series at home against Australia and were hoping for a better start in this WTC cycle. In the first test match between the two sides Bangladesh opted to bat first and the home team got off to a great start as Bangladesh lost three wickets early on in the game but they managed to turn things around and scored 495 runs in the first innings. Sri Lanka responded well as the pitch remained intact and it was great to bat on as Sri Lanka scored 485 runs and eventually both sides managed to share the spoils which makes this a great game for the neutrals. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sri Lanka ’ chances of winning - 80%
  • Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 20%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dinesh Chandimal has been one of the most consistent players for Sri Lanka In Test format. He had a decent series against Australia and in the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shadman Islam has been brilliant for Bangladesh as he has been consistent and after struggling in the first innings of the last match, he scored a half century in the second innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Isitha Wijesundera

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka

Batter

Lahiru Udara

Batter

Dinesh Chandimal

Batter

Oshada Fernando

All-rounder

Kusal Mendis

Wicket-keeper

Kamindu Mendis

Batter

Dhananjaya de Silva

All-rounder

Asitha Fernando

All-rounder

Prabath Jayasuriya

Bowler

Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Bowler

Tharindu Ratnayake

Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing outing in the last series against Australia, they drew the first game against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Murad

Predicted Playing XI

Shadman Islam

Batter

Anamul Haque

Batter

Mominul Haque

Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Batter

Litton Das

Wicket-keeper

Jaker Ali

All-rounder

Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

All-rounder

Taijul Islam

Bowler

Nahid Rana

Bowler

Hasan Mahmud

Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh head into this series after two wins in the last four games. They drew the opening game against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture in the past against Bangladesh 20-1. Both sides went head to head in the last match and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 20

Bangladesh: 01

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh go head to head after both sides have had contrasting form in this calendar year. Sri Lanka have been winless in the last three Test matches at home which includes an embarrassing series defeat against Australia who won the series 2-0. They would be hoping to turn things around in this game and seal the series in the upcoming game. On the other hand, Bangladesh head into this series after a decent performance against West Indies and Zimbabwe at home, they drew both the series. We expect Sri Lanka to dominate this game as they have a phenomenal record against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka had a better opening partnership in the last game and we believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Test

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

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Sri Lanka

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kamindu Mendis was sensational for Sri Lanka in the last test cycle. He has been the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka since 2024 and in the last game he scored 87 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mominul Haque to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Mominul Haque struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Prabath Jayasuriya to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Prabath Jayasuriya struggled to make an impact in the last game as he was wicketless in the first innings regardless we are going to back him as he has been pretty consistent for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz missed the opening game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been a standout bowler in this calendar year. He has been the leading wicket taker so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sri Lanka

Even though Sri Lanka have struggled in the recent past, they have a phenomenal record against Bangladesh as they have lost just once in the past which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Sri Lanka in this game and you should do the same as they are at home and we expect them to register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Sri Lanka to win - 1.25 (PariMatch)
  • Bangladesh to win - 3.60 (PariMatch)
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