Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
SRI
80%
Chance of Winning
BANG
20%
Test
Sinhalese Sports Club
Facts:
- With 1222 runs, Kamindu Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka since Jan 2024.
- With 15 wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in 2025.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing series at home against Australia and were hoping for a better start in this WTC cycle. In the first test match between the two sides Bangladesh opted to bat first and the home team got off to a great start as Bangladesh lost three wickets early on in the game but they managed to turn things around and scored 495 runs in the first innings. Sri Lanka responded well as the pitch remained intact and it was great to bat on as Sri Lanka scored 485 runs and eventually both sides managed to share the spoils which makes this a great game for the neutrals. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka ’ chances of winning - 80%
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 20%
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Dinesh Chandimal has been one of the most consistent players for Sri Lanka In Test format. He had a decent series against Australia and in the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Shadman Islam has been brilliant for Bangladesh as he has been consistent and after struggling in the first innings of the last match, he scored a half century in the second innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Isitha Wijesundera
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Lahiru Udara
|
Batter
|
Dinesh Chandimal
|
Batter
|
Oshada Fernando
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Asitha Fernando
|
All-rounder
|
Prabath Jayasuriya
|
Bowler
|
Milan Priyanath Rathnayake
|
Bowler
|
Tharindu Ratnayake
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing outing in the last series against Australia, they drew the first game against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Murad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shadman Islam
|
Batter
|
Anamul Haque
|
Batter
|
Mominul Haque
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jaker Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Taijul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Nahid Rana
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh head into this series after two wins in the last four games. They drew the opening game against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture in the past against Bangladesh 20-1. Both sides went head to head in the last match and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka: 20
Bangladesh: 01
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh go head to head after both sides have had contrasting form in this calendar year. Sri Lanka have been winless in the last three Test matches at home which includes an embarrassing series defeat against Australia who won the series 2-0. They would be hoping to turn things around in this game and seal the series in the upcoming game. On the other hand, Bangladesh head into this series after a decent performance against West Indies and Zimbabwe at home, they drew both the series. We expect Sri Lanka to dominate this game as they have a phenomenal record against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka had a better opening partnership in the last game and we believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Test
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Kamindu Mendis was sensational for Sri Lanka in the last test cycle. He has been the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka since 2024 and in the last game he scored 87 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mominul Haque to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Mominul Haque struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Prabath Jayasuriya to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Prabath Jayasuriya struggled to make an impact in the last game as he was wicketless in the first innings regardless we are going to back him as he has been pretty consistent for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Mehidy Hasan Miraz missed the opening game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been a standout bowler in this calendar year. He has been the leading wicket taker so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to win - 1.25 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win - 3.60 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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