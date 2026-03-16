Facts: Australia’s Travis Head remains the top batter of the test series with 188 runs in four innings.

West Indies’ Shamar Joseph is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 wickets in four innings.

West Indies vs Australia Chances of Winning

Australia have dominated this series and they recovered well in the first testwhere they faltered with the bat and scored 180 runs in the first innings. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja top-scored with 59 and 47 runs, respectively, and the bowlers somehow kept West Indies to 190 runs. Shai Hope’s 48 and Roston Chase’s 44 were the leading individual scores but with no help from the others, Australia were able to seize the opportunity to post an additional 310 runs on the board. The hosts landed themselves in a world of trouble and found it difficult to chase down the deficit, falling short by a huge margin of 159 runs.

The home team saw no respite in the second test either as they allowed Australia to score 286 runs - Alex Carey and Beau Webster were the leading batters with 63 and 60 runs, respectively. West Indies responded with 253 runs and Brandon King anchored the innings with a 75-run knock. Australia extended their lead by adding 243 runs to their original tally where Steven Smith and Cameron Green went hammer and tongs with 71 and 52 runs, respectively. The Roston Chase-led side were in trouble once again andWest Indies were bundled out for a mere 143 runs, handing the visitors a solid 133-run triumph.

West Indies chance of winning - 14%

Australia chance of winning - 86%

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West Indies vs Australia Betting Tips

West Indies to score under 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell have not contributed much to West Indies’ first wicket in the series. Their performance with the bat has been awful, particularly the former who has a terrible average of 3.75 which is among the lowest in the team. Campbell also has a rather low average of 17.50. In the last two games,they added measly scores of 7, 0, 10 and 4 runs to the first wicket. They are not expected to get any better as they head into the last test of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Australia Toss Prediction

Sabina Park has hosted 56 tests in the past wherethose chasing have a slight upper hand with a 22-19 scorelineto those batting first. The average first innings score of 315 is quite competitive but it is not entirely safe at the venue, making fielding first the preferred option in the next match.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Kingston with a 15% chance of precipitationon match day, and the temperature is set to go up to 32 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Roston Chase (c), Brandon King, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph.

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite Batter John Campbell Batter Keacy Carty Batter Brandon King Batter Jomel Warrican Bowler Roston Chase (C) All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Justin Greaves All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies’ batters have been all out of sorts and the top order are ineffective to say the least.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Travis Head Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Pat Cummins (C) Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia’s batting has been a tad inconsistent but they always recover, and they are expected to take a 3-0 whitewash in the series.

West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia continue to extend their lead over West Indiesas they now have 63 victories in 122 matches while the latter have 33 wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 122

West Indies - 33

Australia - 63

Draw - 25

Tie - 1

West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell have barely reached double digit partnerships in the series so far, and their scores have not been convincing in the slightest. Together, the openers secured totals of 7, 0, 10 and 4 runs in two matches. Australia’s Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja have not been particularly consistent in the series buttheir performances are certainly more compelling with first wicket stands of 47, 0, 8 and 27 runsin the last two fixtures. The bookmakers rally behind the Aussies to achieve a more competitive opening partnership in the final test.

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West Indies vs Australia Best Batters

Brandon King to be West Indies’ Best Batter

Brandon King top-scored for West Indies with a 75-run half-centuryin the first innings and he went on to score 14 runs in the second innings. He is now the leading run-getter for the team overall with 115 runs in four innings. Averaging at 28.75, the best among the batters, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game as well.

Travis Head to be Australia’s Best Batter

Travis Head did not emerge as the top batter for the team in the last game where he scored 29 and 39 runs. However,he is the leading run scorer overall with 188 runs in four inningsand an exceptional average of 47.00. With two half-centuries under his belt in the present series, he is the top choice to be their standout batter against West Indies in the final test.

West Indies vs Australia Best Bowlers

Shamar Joseph to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Shamar Joseph was the second leading bowler for West Indies in the previous encounter where he picked a single wicket in the first innings and went on to capture an impressive four-wicket haul in the second innings.He has a whopping 14 wickets in four innings and a brilliant average of 18.71, making him the favorite for the upcoming match, too.

Josh Hazlewood to be Australia’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against West Indies, Josh Hazlewood was not the top wicket-taker but his consistency remains unmatched as he claimed two wickets in each of the two innings.He has extended his lead at the top with 11 wickets in four innings. He has a stellar bowling average of 14.54 which makes him the top contender for the next fixture.