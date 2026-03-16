Facts: With 32 wickets, Jayden Seales was the leading wicket taker for West Indies in 2024.

With 608 runs, Travis Head was the leading run scorer for Australia in 2024.

West Indies vs Australia Chance of Winning

West Indies head into the new Test cycle after a disappointing end to the last cycle. They have two wins in the last nine matches and would be hoping for a better showing this term. They went head to head against Pakistan back in Jan 2025, they lost the first game but won the second match and drew the series 1-1.

Australia head into the new test cycle after yet another finals in the last cycle where they went head to head against South Africa and they lost the game with five wickets to spare. In the last series they beat Sri Lanka 2-0. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies ’ chances of winning - 21%

Australia’ chances of winning - 79%

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West Indies vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kraigg Brathwaite heads into this game after a brilliant performance in the last game against Pakistan where he scored a brilliant half century in the second innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant double century against Sri Lanka but apart from that he has been pretty ordinary heading into this series. In the WTC finals he scored 0 and 6 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Brandon King, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite Batter Mikyle Louis Batter Shai Hope Batter Keacy Carty All-rounder Tevin Imlach Wicket-keeper Justin Greaves Batter Jomel Warrican All-rounder Anderson Phillip All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies went head to head against Pakistan back in Jan 2025, they lost the first game but bounced back in the last game and drew the series 1-1.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Josh Inglis Batter Travis Head Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Cameron Green Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have been exceptional in this format in the last 12 months as they won back to back series against India and Sri Lanka but lost the finals against South Africa.

West Indies vs Australia Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture against West Indies in the past 61-33. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

West Indies: 33

Australia: 61

Draw/Tie: 26

West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

West Indies and Australia start off this Test cycle in what seems like a one sided series for the neutrals. The difference in quality between the two sides is huge even though Australia will be without Steve Smith in this series, they are seen as an out right favourites in this series. The last time both sides squared off was in 2024 and both teams managed to share the spoils. The last time West Indies beat Australia at home was back in 2003 and would be hoping to turn things around in this series. We believe West Indies batters will struggle to negate the new ball against a world class bowling lineup of Australia which makes us believe Australia will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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West Indies vs Australia Top Batters

Kraigg Brathwaite to be West Indies’ top batter

Kraigg Brathwaite has been one of the most consistent batters for West Indies in the last calendar year as he scored 347 runs in 2024 and was one of the leading run scorers for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Even though Travis Head did not have a great game in the WTC finals regardless we are going to back him as with 608 runs last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Australia Top Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales was the standout bowler last year for the West Indies. In the last calendar year, Seales bagged 32 wickets in 13 innings and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Australia’ top bowler

Pat Cummins has been sensational for Australia in the last 12 months. He was impressive in the WTC finals against South Africa as he bagged six wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.