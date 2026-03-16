West Indies vs Australia Match Prediction
WI
21%
Chance of Winning
AUS
79%
Parimatch
Test
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- With 32 wickets, Jayden Seales was the leading wicket taker for West Indies in 2024.
- With 608 runs, Travis Head was the leading run scorer for Australia in 2024.
West Indies vs Australia Chance of Winning
West Indies head into the new Test cycle after a disappointing end to the last cycle. They have two wins in the last nine matches and would be hoping for a better showing this term. They went head to head against Pakistan back in Jan 2025, they lost the first game but won the second match and drew the series 1-1.
Australia head into the new test cycle after yet another finals in the last cycle where they went head to head against South Africa and they lost the game with five wickets to spare. In the last series they beat Sri Lanka 2-0. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies ’ chances of winning - 21%
- Australia’ chances of winning - 79%
West Indies vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Kraigg Brathwaite heads into this game after a brilliant performance in the last game against Pakistan where he scored a brilliant half century in the second innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant double century against Sri Lanka but apart from that he has been pretty ordinary heading into this series. In the WTC finals he scored 0 and 6 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
West Indies vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Brandon King, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kraigg Brathwaite
|
Batter
|
Mikyle Louis
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
All-rounder
|
Tevin Imlach
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Justin Greaves
|
Batter
|
Jomel Warrican
|
All-rounder
|
Anderson Phillip
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies went head to head against Pakistan back in Jan 2025, they lost the first game but bounced back in the last game and drew the series 1-1.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Green
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia have been exceptional in this format in the last 12 months as they won back to back series against India and Sri Lanka but lost the finals against South Africa.
West Indies vs Australia Head to Head
Australia have dominated this fixture against West Indies in the past 61-33. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
West Indies: 33
Australia: 61
Draw/Tie: 26
West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds
Australia to have a better opening partnership than West Indies
West Indies and Australia start off this Test cycle in what seems like a one sided series for the neutrals. The difference in quality between the two sides is huge even though Australia will be without Steve Smith in this series, they are seen as an out right favourites in this series. The last time both sides squared off was in 2024 and both teams managed to share the spoils. The last time West Indies beat Australia at home was back in 2003 and would be hoping to turn things around in this series. We believe West Indies batters will struggle to negate the new ball against a world class bowling lineup of Australia which makes us believe Australia will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Australia
Test
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
West Indies vs Australia Top Batters
Kraigg Brathwaite to be West Indies’ top batter
Kraigg Brathwaite has been one of the most consistent batters for West Indies in the last calendar year as he scored 347 runs in 2024 and was one of the leading run scorers for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter
Even though Travis Head did not have a great game in the WTC finals regardless we are going to back him as with 608 runs last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Australia Top Bowlers
Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler
Jayden Seales was the standout bowler last year for the West Indies. In the last calendar year, Seales bagged 32 wickets in 13 innings and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pat Cummins to be Australia’ top bowler
Pat Cummins has been sensational for Australia in the last 12 months. He was impressive in the WTC finals against South Africa as he bagged six wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- West Indies to win - 3.75 (PariMatch)
- Australia to win - 1.27 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments