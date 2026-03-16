Facts: Australia’s Travis Head is the top run scorer of the series so far with 120 runs in two innings.

West Indies’ Shamar Joseph stands as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with nine wickets in two innings.

West Indies vs Australia Chances of Winning

The first test between West Indies and Australia during this series was rather straightforward for the visiting team as the latter batted first and found themselves bundled out for a mere 180 runs. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja were the only noteworthy contributors with 59 and 47 runs, respectively, but the team was quick to collapse. West Indies had the opportunity to overcome the target by a large margin but they squandered this chance by scoring a mere 190 runs in response; wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope and skipper Roston Chase were the top contributors with 48 and 44 runs, respectively, and the rest of their batting lineup fell apart with virtually nothing to show for themselves.

Since Australia were handed a chance at redemption, they grabbed it with both hands and piled on 310 runs at the second time of asking. This time, the middle order were the ones who anchored the innings as Alex Carey, Beau Webster and Travis Head scored 65, 63 and 61 runs, respectively. The others were not nearly as proactive in their contributions but the team were in a comfortable position after making a meal of the first innings. All hope was not lost for the hosts but they found themselves all out for 141 in the final innings which handed the Pat Cummins-led side a 159-run triumph.

West Indies chance of winning - 16%

Australia chance of winning - 84%

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West Indies vs Australia Betting Tips

West Indies to score low before first dismissal

West Indies’ opening wicket has not been up to the mark at all and Kraigg Brathwaite has been their mainstay in tests. In the previous game versus Australia, he opened with John Campbell and secured totals of ten and four runs before the first dismissal. Prior to that, the team faced Pakistan for a two-match test series where Mikyle Louis led the innings with the linchpin opener, having scored 8, 50, 10 and 16 runs. Given that their form has not been convincing, they are not expected to put on a big score in the second test either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia to have highest individual score over 118.5 1.85 Bet on Batery West Indies to have highest individual score over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

West Indies vs Australia Toss Prediction

National Cricket Stadium, St George's, has hosted four test matches to date where those fielding first have a massive advantage with three victories. The average first innings total of

278 is quite low and easily attainable, and the toss winning skipper of the next game will be inclined to chase as well.

Weather Report

Grenada will be sunny and clear on match day with absolutely no forecast for the rain. The temperature is expected to soar to 31 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Roston Chase (c), Brandon King, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph.

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite Batter John Campbell Batter Keacy Carty Batter Brandon King Batter Jomel Warrican Bowler Roston Chase (C) All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Justin Greaves All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies’ bowlers did a brilliant job in the last match, particularly Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales who displayed exceptional wicket-taking prowess. The batters, though, have their work cut out for the next match.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Travis Head Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Pat Cummins (C) Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia’s batters were a let-down in the first innings but they bounced back quickly and offset the damage they caused, and the bowlers were able to maintain a balance by keeping the opposition at bay.

West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head

West Indies and Australia have played 121 tests in the past and the latter are quite far ahead with 62 wins while West Indies have 33 victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 121

West Indies - 33

Australia - 62

Tie - 1

Draw - 25

West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

During the first test between the sides, both teams had lackluster opening partnerships but West Indies were particularly off the mark as Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell added 10 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Australia’s Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja, on the other hand, showed a slight improvement with scores of 8 and 27 runs in the two innings. Since the latter showed signs of advancement, they are the favorites to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming match.

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West Indies vs Australia Best Batters

Roston Chase to be West Indies’ Best Batter

Roston Chase was just shy of a half-century in the first innings against Australia, having scored 44 runs. He was dismissed for a mere two runs in the second innings but he has an exceptional record in his test career so far with 2311 runs in 92, including five half-centuries and 11 tons. The skipper is the top pick to be West Indies’ standout batter.

Travis Head to be Australia’s Best Batter

Travis Head scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the last encounter against West Indies, having amassed 59 runs in the first innings where he was the top scorer and 61 additional runs in the second innings. He has 120 runs so far along with an excellent average of 60.00, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

West Indies vs Australia Best Bowlers

Shamar Joseph to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Shamar Joseph was absolutely on the money in the previous game where he bagged a four-wicket haul in the first innings against Australia and went on to capture a fifer in the next innings. Naturally, he is the leading wicket-taker for the team with nine wickets and an outstanding average of 14.77. He is, without a doubt, the top pick for the second test as well.

Josh Hazlewood to be Australia’s Best Bowler

In the last outing, Josh Hazlewood was a boon for Australia as he claimed two wickets in the first innings but achieved an impressive fifer in the following innings. He stands as the top bowler for the Aussies with seven wickets under his belt and a phenomenal average of 12.00 which makes him the favorite against West Indies once again.