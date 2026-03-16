Facts: Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani was the second leading bowler against Afghanistan with nine wickets in four innings.

Ireland’s Andy McBrine was the top wicket-taker of the test against Zimbabwe with seven wickets in two innings.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe hosted a test series against Afghanistan prior to this and while they managed to draw the first game, that was the extent of their success since they were beaten quite easily in the second test. The hosts were competitive in the opening game of the series where they piled on 586 runs while batting first. However, the bowlers allowed this brilliant score to be surpassed by the opposition and the sides had to settle for a stalemate.

Ireland’s last test outing was an only-test against Zimbabwe at Belfast where the former edged out victory on home soil. They kept Zimbabwe down to 210 in the first innings and overcame the target with an additional 40 runs. The visitors were unable to find their feet and ended up getting bundled out for 197 in the second innings which Ireland chased down with ease, having been left with four wickets.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 63%

Ireland chance of winning - 37%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips

Joylord Gumbie has excelled as Zimbabwe’s opening batter, whether he opens with Prince Masvaure or Ben Curran. The team’s opening wicket has reached new heights and their ability to maintain such consistency is commendable, reflected in stands of 97 and 38 against Ireland in their previous test. Furthermore, Zimbabwe’s two-match series against Afghanistan was also rather impressive where the first wicket notched up totals of 19, 43, 43 and 73 before the first dismissal. A score upwards of 25.5 is expected of the openers for which Parimatch is offering odds of 1.86.

Ireland’s opening order have had their own set of struggles and their skipper, Andy Balbirnie, has not been of much help to the team. In the ODI series against South Africa prior to this, he scored a total of 66 runs in three innings which is not quite enough for an opener. He was even worse during the previous test against Zimbabwe where he scored a mere 23 runs across two innings. He is evidently out of form and will not be relied upon to deliver for Ireland.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction

Zimbabwe’s two-match test series against Afghanistan was held at Queens Sports Club where the teams batting first took one victory while the other game was drawn. In both matches, those batting first seemed to have the advantage, especially since Zimbabwe scored 586 runs in the first test. The toss winning side will be keen to bat first during this fixture, too.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that mostly sunny conditions will prevail at Bulawayo with a minimal 10% likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Vincent Masekesa, Joylord Gumbie, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi.

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Wicket-keeper Ben Curran Batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano Batter Nick Welch Batter Johnathan Campbell All-rounder Craig Ervine (C) Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Sean Williams Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe’s batting performance was remarkable in the first test against Afghanistan but declined significantly in the second game. Nonetheless, their opening wicket is their greatest strength.

Ireland Player List

Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys.

Predicted Playing XI

Peter Moor Batter Andy Balbirnie (C) Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Harry Tector Batter Paul Stirling Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Barry McCarthy Bowler Craig Young Bowler Matthew Humphreys Bowler

Ireland Team Form

It was Ireland’s bowling attack which aided greatly in their victory over Zimbabwe, since they were able to restrict the latter’s scoring very effectively.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Ireland have met Zimbabwe just once in their test career so far and the former clinched victory by a margin of four wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Zimbabwe - 0

Ireland - 1

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Zimbabwe to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

Ireland’s openers started out strong in their only test against Zimbabwe but they failed to keep up the momentum in the second innings. Peter Moor and Andy Balbirnie posted a brilliant partnership of 71 runs in the first innings but scored a mere six runs before the first dismissal in the following innings. This was not the case for Zimbabwe’s Joylord Gumbie and Prince Masvaure who scored 97 and 38 runs together. Having outclassed Ireland on both occasions, the bookmakers are banking on Zimbabwe to pull off a similar feat this time around.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Test Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Best Batters

Craig Ervine to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Craig Ervine was truly unmatched in the series against Afghanistan; in four innings, he scored two half-century, a century, and stayed not out in the remaining inning. He scored 104, 22*, 75 and 53 runs, and ultimately ended up as Zimbabwe’s top scorer with 254 runs. With a stellar average of 84.66, he is anticipated to be their standout batter against Ireland.

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s Best Batter

Harry Tector was not particularly fruitful in the sole test against Zimbabwe last year where he scored four runs in the first innings and faced a six-ball duck in the following innings. Despite this forgettable outing, he has a career average of 31.16 in test cricket, including four half-centuries in 12 innings. He is the top pick to be their leading run scorer.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Best Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

In the test matches against Afghanistan, Blessing Muzarabani emerged as Zimbabwe’s leading bowler with nine wickets in four innings. This included a brilliant six-wicket haul in the second game, and he was exceptional in the series. He achieved an impressive bowling average of 22.55 and continues to be the top choice for the next game.

Andy McBrine to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Andy McBrine led Ireland’s bowling unit against Zimbabwe in their previous meeting where he claimed a three-wicket haul in the first innings and took four more wickets in the second. He bagged a total of seven wickets with an excellent average of 10.71, and he remains the leading contender against Zimbabwe.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Zimbabwe Zimbabwe to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Ireland to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch) Both teams are quite comparable in terms of firepower going into their second ever test match against each other. Ireland were triumphant the first time out but the advantage is now with Zimbabwe who are playing at home. Moreover, their performance against a superior Afghanistan squad was quite impressive, considering they achieved a high-scoring draw. The odds are in favor of the home favorites to emerge victorious. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





