Facts: Sean Williams has scored 841 runs in the last 8 Test matches, averaging 60.07.

Rachin Ravindra scored 683 runs in the last 10 Test matches, averaging 35.95.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe head into this contest on the back of a 2-0 series loss against South Africa at home. It was a pretty much one-sided series where South Africa absolutely thrashed the home team. Before that, in the one-off Test match against England at Trent Bridge, Zimbabwe lost by an innings and 45 runs. Though these three Tests don't count towards the World Test Championship points table, Zimbabwe will need to better their performances in order to keep their status as a Test-playing nation.

One of the bright stars entering the new era in Zimbabwean Cricket is Brian Bennett, who scored 139 runs against England but failed in the home series against the Proteas. Much is expected of Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, and Sikandar Raza in this series. In the bowling department, Blessing Muzarabani and Tanaka Chivanga are their two frontline seamers, with Trevor Gwandu expected to get a nod as the third seamer. Wellington Masakadza will make the final cut as the only primary spinner.

New Zealand are coming off a 2-1 series loss against England, which cost them a spot in the World Test Championship Final. Prior to that, they whitewashed India 3-0 in India. Before the first Test, their skipper Tom Latham has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, and Mitchell Santner will serve as the stand-in captain for this match.

New Zealand boasts a strong batting unit with a relatively new look and no Kane Williamson in the mix. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra will open the batting, while Henry Nicholls returns to the Test side and is likely to bat at number three. Matt Henry will lead the pace attack, with William O’Rourke and Jacob Duffy being the other key bowlers.

Based on the analysis, recent form and the team combination of both the teams New Zealand has the best chance of winning this contest.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning: 10%

New Zealand Chance of Winning: 90%

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Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sean Williams was the lone batter who scored a century in the last series against South Africa, amassing a total of 257 runs in the two Test matches at an average of 85.66. His scores in his last five Test innings are 11, 83*, 26, 137, and 88. Given his current form and his strong record at Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo, where he has scored 671 runs in 7 matches, averaging 55.91 with three centuries, we predict Sean Williams to score a hundred.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won all four Test matches played at Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo in 2025. The surface favors batters, and once a batter gets set, it's hard to dismiss them. The pitch also offers good bounce and carry. In the fourth innings, it will be challenging for teams to chase down targets, so the ideal choice for the team that wins the toss will be to bat first.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, July 30th, Bulawayo is expected to experience sunny conditions. The temperature will reach 19°C, with minimal precipitation and a moderate humidity of 30%. A gentle wind of 14 km/h is anticipated.

Zimbabwe News & Players List

Zimbabwe Players List

Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande(w), Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Newman Nyamhuri, Tanunurwa Makoni, Tanaka Chivanga, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Roy Kaia

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ben Curran Batsman Brian Bennett All-rounder Nick Welch Batsman Craig Ervine (c) Batsman Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Clive Madande (w) Wicketkeeper Wellington Masakadza Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler Tanaka Chivanga Bowler

Zimbabwe Recent Form

Zimbabwe has won one and lost four of their last five Test matches played in 2025. They recently lost 2-0 against South Africa and 1-0 against England, while tying 1-1 against Bangladesh in their last three Test series. At Bulawayo, Zimbabwe has lost each of their last four Test matches.

New Zealand News & Players List

Tom Latham is ruled out of the 1st Test due to shoulder injury, Mitchell Santner will lead the side.

New Zealand Players List

Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Michael Bracewell

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Devon Conway Batsman Will Young Batsman Henry Nicholls Batsman Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicketkeeper Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Mitchell Santner (c) All-rounder Nathan Smith/Michael Bracewell All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand has won three of their last five Test matches. They recently lost a three-match Test series 2-1 against England at home, but previously whitewashed India 3-0 in India.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Head to Head Record

Zimbabwe and New Zealand have squared off in 17 Test matches to date, with their last encounter taking place way back in 2016. New Zealand holds the upper hand with 11 wins, while 6 matches have ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 17

Zimbabwe Won: 0

New Zealand Won: 11

Draw: 6

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Zimbabwe Total Score Under 18.5 before 1st dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Zimbabwe's openers have struggled significantly in their last three Test matches, averaging a mere 17 runs for the first wicket. Their inability to score runs or forge substantial partnerships at the top of the order has been a recurring issue. New Zealand's bowlers, particularly Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, who will share the new ball, pose a significant early threat. Given this, we predict that New Zealand's bowlers will strike early, and Zimbabwe's total score will be under 18.5 runs before their first dismissal.

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Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Top Batter

Sean Williams to be the Top Batter for Zimbabwe@ 4.00 (Parimatch)

Sean Williams has been in excellent form, top-scoring in Zimbabwe's last two Test matches at Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo against South Africa with innings of 96 and 163 runs. He also boasts a strong record at this venue, having scored 671 runs in 7 Test matches at an average of 55.91. Given his current form, his ability to play pace well, and his skill in handling extra bounce, we are backing Williams to be the top batter for Zimbabwe in this fixture.

Rachin Ravindra to be the Top Batter for New Zealand @ 4.60 (Parimatch)

The southpaw has shown great form in the recently concluded Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series, scoring 143 runs in 4 matches, and he will be well aware of the conditions in Zimbabwe. Ravindra had a phenomenal run in 2024, where he scored 984 runs in 12 matches, averaging 42.78 with a high score of 240. He is well accustomed to batting on hard, bouncy tracks and prefers to play more on the back foot. With Latham out of the first Test, Ravindra is expected to open the innings, and we expect a big knock from him in this fixture, backing him to be the top batter for his side.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Top Bowler

Tanaka Chivanga to be the Top Bowler for Zimbabwe @ 4.00 (Parimatch)

Tanaka Chivanga has been pretty impressive in his short stint with the ball in the three Test matches he has played. He has taken 9 wickets in these three matches, averaging 43.11. He was the top bowler in both Test matches played against South Africa, where he took two wickets and six wickets in the last two matches. We back him to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe.

Matt Henry to be the Top Bowler for New Zealand @ 3.30 (Parimatch)

The pace battery of New Zealand, especially on fast, bouncy tracks, is led by Matt Henry. He was absolutely phenomenal last year in Tests, where he took 48 wickets in 9 matches, averaging 18.58, and secured three five-wicket hauls. He will be rearing to go and will be key for New Zealand on good, hard tracks. He was the top wicket-taker in the recently concluded Tri-series and was also the Player of the Series. We back him to continue his good bowling form and be the top bowler for New Zealand.