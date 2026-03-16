Facts: New Zealand’s Devon Conway is the leading batter of the test series so far with 92 runs in two innings.

Zimbabwe’s skipper, Craig Ervine, stands as the third leading run scorer of the tournament with 61 runs in two innings.

New Zealand have a 12-0 lead over Zimbabwe in their test head-to-head until now.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe got off to a terrible start to their home test series against New Zealand where the hosts were asked to bat first, piling on a mere 149 runs in the first innings. Skipper Craig Ervine was the top scorer with 39 runs and New Zealand, naturally, surpassed the target with 307 runs on the board. Matt Henry led the visitors’ onslaught with a 6-39 spell. Opener Devon Conway and seasoned all-rounder Daryl Mitchell led the innings with 88 and 80 runs, respectively, while Will Young was next in line with 41 runs. The home team were under pressure to deliver and their performance in the second innings with the bat was not good enough.

This time, the home side posted 165 runs before getting bundled out; Sean Williams was the only noteworthy contributor this time around with a 49-run knock. The score was dismal and they had a single-digit lead over New Zealand.It was a no-brainer for the island nation who chased it down with nine wickets in hand, taking a solid 1-0 lead in the series.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 6%

New Zealand chance of winning - 94%

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Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 33.3 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

In the first innings of the first test against Zimbabwe, Will Young and Devon Conway went hammer and tongs to score a whopping 92 runs. Although they were not nearly as competitive in the second innings where they scored a mere four runs before the fall of the first wicket, Young and Conway have impressive averages of 31.54 and 37.07, respectively, in their test careers so far. They are on course for another big total in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 33.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have seen more success at Queens Sports Club with 13 victories in 31 tests while those batting first have eight victories. However, New Zealand chose to bat first in the previous test held at this venue and it paid off massively. For the next game as well, the toss winning side will prefer to set the target.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are reported at Bulawayo and there is absolutely no threat of rain on match day. The temperature is expected to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brian Bennett, Roy Kaia, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Clive Madande, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett All-rounder Ben Curran Batter Nick Welch Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Craig Ervine (C) Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Tafadzwa Tsiga Wicket-keeper Newman Nyamhuri Bowler Vincent Masekesa Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Tanaka Chivanga Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe were awful with the bat in the first match and they are not expected to get any better.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Ajaz Patel, Ben Lister, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Devon Conway Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mitchell Santner (C) Bowler Nathan Smith Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are powerful on all fronts and they are one of the best test-playing nations in the world which, undoubtedly, makes them the favorites.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

New Zealand are yet to lose to Zimbabwe in their test head-to-head, having won 12 out of 18 fixtures so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 18

Zimbabwe - 0

New Zealand - 12

Draw - 6

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Brian Bennett and Ben Curran were not a particularly impressive opening duo for Zimbabwe in the first test where the pair scored 10 and 25 runs together. Both openers are equally out of form, having scored measly individual totals as well. On the other hand, New Zealand’s opening wicket is the cream of the crop as Will Young and Devon Conway notched up a 92-run partnership in the first innings. Although their score of four runs in the second innings was not very compelling, they are certainly superior to Zimbabwe in this regard and will be anticipated to outdo the latter’s opening order in the second test as well.

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Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Best Batters

Craig Ervine to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Craig Ervine is the top run scorer for Zimbabwe in the test series so far with 61 runs in two innings. He top-scored in the first innings against New Zealand with 39 runs and went on to score 22 runs in the second. His average of 30.50 is the best of the team and he is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Daryl Mitchell played a single innings in the last match against Zimbabwe where he scored 80 runs, marking his 15th test career half-century. He has a total of 2139 runs in 53 innings along with a remarkable average of 44.56. His consistency makes him the top pick for the upcoming fixture, too.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe during the first test against New Zealand where he delivered one spell of 26 overs, bowled five maidens, picked three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 2.80. He also has an impressive average of 24.33 in the tournament so far which makes him the favorite against New Zealand in the next game as well.

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry was in a league of his own in the last match against Zimbabwe where he picked a brilliant six-for in the first innings and a three-wicket haul in the following innings. He has nine wickets in two innings until now which includes an exceptional bowling average of 10.00. He also has 129 wickets in 61 test innings, and will be expected to come out on top in the next match.