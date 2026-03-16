Facts: With 331 runs, Brian Bennett is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025.

South Africa head into this game after eight consecutive wins in Tests.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe head into the new Test cycle after struggling to make an impact in Tests as they have one win in the last 13 matches. In the last game they travelled to England after almost three decades and got dominated by the home side. England scored 565 runs and Zimbabwe lost the game by an innings and 45 runs.

South Africa have been sensational in the last WTC cycle as they head into this game after eight consecutive wins in Test format. South Africa went head to head against Australia in the WTC finals and they beat Australia with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe ’ chances of winning - 08%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 92%

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Craig Ervine has been solid for Zimbabwe in Test matches as he has been consistent. In the last game against England he scored 42 runs in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tony de Zorzi missed the WTC Finals but we expect him to return in the starting line up and to make an instant impact against an inexperienced bowling lineup for Zimbabwe. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 30.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine, Nick Welch, Prince Masvaure, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Kundai Matigimu, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Nick Welch Batter Craig Ervine Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Tafadzwa Tsiga Wicket-keeper Prince Masvaure Batter Wessly Madhevere All-rounder Blessing Muzarabani All-rounder Tanaka Chivanga Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe has struggled to make an impact as they have one win in 13 matches. In the last match they were beaten by England by an innings and 45 runs.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

David Bedingham, Lesego Senokwane, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Tony de Zorzi Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper David Bedingham Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa head into this game as WTC champions, they have won eight games in a row.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa have dominated Zimbabwe in Tests as they have eight wins and are unbeaten in this fixture. Both sides went head to head back in 2017 and South Africa won the game.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 00

South Africa: 08

Draw/Tie: 01

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and South Africa start off this Test cycle in what seems like a one sided series for the neutrals. This would be the first time South Africa heads out in a game as WTC champions. They were sensational with the ball and the bat in the finals against Australia as they won their first ICC trophy. South Africa heads into this series after eight consecutive wins and would be hoping to dominate in this series against Zimbabwe. On the other hand after three decades Zimbabwe travelled to England for a Test match. They conceded 565 runs and eventually lost the game by an innings and 45 runs. We believe Zimbabwe openers will struggle to negate the new ball and South Africa will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett has had a brilliant start in Test format this year. In the last game against England, Bennett was the standout batter as he scored 139 in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Bedingham to be South Africa’ top batter

David Bedingham was sensational for South Africa in the last test cycle as he was one of the leading run scorers for his side. In the WTC finals he scored 45 in the first innings and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Blessing Muzarabani continued his brilliant form in the last game against England as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi is the most experienced pacer for South Africa in this series. He was sensational in the WTC finals as he bagged three wickets in the second innings and we expect him to make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.