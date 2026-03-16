Facts: South Africa have not lost a single match to Zimbabwe in Test cricket.

Only two batsmen have scored more than 500 runs in matches involving the two teams - South Africa’s legendary allrounder Jacques Kallis and Zimbabwe’s iconic wicketkeeper-batsman, Andy Flower.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Hosts Zimbabwe put up a fight in the first Test match before falling short by 328 runs. Sean Williams posted an impressive century in the first inning and Wellington Masakadza and Craig Ervine delayed the inevitable by putting up a 83-run partnership for the seventh wicket in the second inning. Their fast bowlers did well, but with the pitch not turning, their spinners were rendered ineffective.

South Africa highlighted the massive gap in quality between the two teams in the first Test match. The hosts took a 167-run lead in the first innings and never looked back. Wiaan Mulder played in an unfamiliar #3 position, but smashed a century, as did Lhuan dre-Pretorious and Corbin Bosch. Debutant Codi Yusuf impressed with the ball as did allrounders Mulder and Bosch. They’re looking in great touch and will be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 10%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 90%

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has something for both bowlers and batters. Pacers enjoy in the initial days and the spinners get some purchase from the pitch as it turns older. Batsmen that settle in are able to navigate the bowlers well and make the most of the favourable conditions, as we saw through four centurions at the ground in the first Test.

We’re expecting Wiaan Mulder to continue his good form batting higher up the order and are backing him to go big once again. Keep an eye out on Brian Bennett as well. If he is able to shake off his concussion, as expected, the Zimbabwean opener can be a handful for bowlers in these conditions. If he is rendered unfit for the game, the run scoring responsibilities will fall on Sean Williams’ shoulders. We’re backing these batsmen to go big in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds A hundred to be scored in the match 1.22 Bet on Batery South Africa to score over 31 runs in the first 10 overs 1.42 Bet on Batery Kyle Verreyne to score 32 or more runs in the first inning 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The pitch held its own throughout the four days of the first Test match and we’re expecting similar conditions in the second game. It didn’t deteriorate as the match progressed and the batsmen were able to find some joy on all days. The previous game saw South Africa opt to bat first after winning the toss and we believe the captain that wins the toss will want to set the tone at the start by batting first.

Weather Report

Teams are set to play in near-perfect conditions in Bulawayo for the second Test match. Barring the third day, the temperature is forecast to be between 13 and 20 degrees celsius with gentle winds blowing. A little bit of rain is expected on the third with the wind likely to be much stronger then.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nick Welch, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Allrounder Takudzwanashe Kaitano Batter Nick Welch Batter Sean Williams Allrounder Craig Ervine Batter Wessly Madhevere Allrounder Tafadzwa Tsiga Wicketkeeper Wellington Masakadza Bowler Vincent Masekesa Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Tanaka Chivanga Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have lost four times in the last five games. They started their decade with a win over Afghanistan, but since then have won only once in the fourteen matches they’ve played since.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Wiaan Mulder (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Codi Yusuf, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Zubayr Hamza

Predicted Playing XI

Tony de Zorzi Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Wiaan Mulder Allrounder David Bedingham Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Dewald Brevis Allrounder Kyle Verreyne Wicketkeeper Corbin Bosch Allrounder Senuran Muthuswamy Allrounder Codi Yusuf Allrounder Kewna Maphaka Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa are on a 9-match winning run and come into the series in brilliant form. The last time they lost a Test match was back in February last year against New Zealand.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Head to Head

Zimbabwe are winless in the 10 games they have played against South Africa. The Proteas have enjoyed 9 wins in that period since both teams got their Test status. The only solace for the Chevrons is that the only time they avoided defeat against South Africa was at Bulawayo itself, the venue for the second Test.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 0

South Africa: 9

Draw: 1

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Betting Odds

Expect early wickets to fall in Bulawayo

The pacers started all four innings well, taking early wickets in the first match with the opening partnership scores reading 3, 5, 1, and 32. The pitch favoured the quick bowlers and there’s no dearth of talent among both teams in that department. While we feel the top order batsmen will fare better than they did in the first game, we’re not expecting them to post a huge partnership score. We’re backing the bowlers to break the opening partnership early in all the innings of the match.

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Batters

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

Middle order batter Sean Williams was not only the top scorer for the hosts in the first Test, but also is the most in-form batter from the team. The 38-year-old veteran has scored 747 runs in his previous 10 matches, at an average of over 57. He is one of the few, if not only, batsman who possesses the quality to navigate the Proteas bowlers.

Wiaan Mulder to be South Africa’s top batsman

In the absence of Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder is set to captain the side for the second Test. The allrounder scored 147 in the second innings to give the Zimbabweans a mammoth target to chase. This was his second ever century in only his twentieth game, and with the added responsibility of captaincy on his shoulders, we’re expecting him to shine in the final Test match.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

28-year-old medium pacer Blessing Muzarabani is Zimbabwe’s biggest weapon in the longest format of the game. At home, Muzarabani has taken 31 wickets in just 7 matches while he returned with 3 wickets in the first Test against South Africa. With 38 wickets in his previous 8 matches, the medium pacer is in prime form to trouble the visiting team’s batsmen.

Codi Yusuf to be South Africa’s top bowler

Codi Yusuf was handed his debut in the first Test and he returned as the top wicket taker in the match. The 27-year-old medium pacer used the pitch to great effect and varied his pace and bounce to take 3 wickets in each inning. He is expected to open the bowling for the Proteas and we’re backing him to be a nightmare for the hosts once again.