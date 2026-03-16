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Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Match Prediction

CSG

65%

Chance of Winning

TIRT

35%

Parimatch

1.53
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Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

NPR College Ground

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Chepauk Super Gillies will clash in the 1st qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. The showdown will be hosted at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on July 1. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.

Facts:

  • Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-0 in the last five clashes between the sides.
  • IDTT finished at the 2nd place of the standings whereas CSG finished atop the standings.

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies is the strongest team of the lot. The side had an unbeatable campaign in the group stage and won seven games in a row. Their last exploit came against Siechem Madurai Panthers. The team finished at the top spot of the group table with 14 points and a net run rate of 1.415. Chepauk has a stunning line-up and will be expected to win here as well.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a shaky start to their campaign this season, but they’ve found their footing just in time. The team won four games in a row and managed to finish second in the standings with five wins and two losses. They qualified for the play-offs and will meet the table leaders in the next game. With improved performances and form, the team will be ready for a thrilling game.

  • IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans chance of winning: 65%
  • Chepauk Super Gillies chance of winning: 35%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies were matched up against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the last game of the competition. SMP batted first in the game and secured 156/7 in the game. CSG were fantastic with the ball where Vijay Shankar took 3 wickets while M Silambarasan got 2 wickets. Chasing the target was not tough for CSG. The game was cut short to 14 overs with a target of 114 runs. They successfully secured the target and won the game by 6 wickets after scoring 114/4. Vijay Shankar was the best batter as he remained unbeaten at 28.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Nellai Royal Kings in their last fixture. IDTT batted first in the game and secured 182/5 in the fixture. Amit Sathvik scored 41 runs while Sai Kishore played a stunning innings of 55 runs. Defending the target, they restricted NRK to 113 runs to win the game by 69 runs. T Natarajan picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from the side. Mohan Prasath also took 2 wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies Opening Partnership to be under 20.5 runs

1.87
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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Opening Partnership to be under 23.5 runs

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

1.82
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Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

At NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the pitch typically offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first innings score in T20 matches at this venue is approximately 158 runs . The surface provides early assistance to pacers, with some movement and bounce, making it favorable for seamers during the initial overs. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, and spinners can become more effective, especially in the middle overs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss often opt to bat first, aiming to set a competitive total before the pitch becomes more challenging.

Weather Report

Expect sun filtered through high clouds with a daytime high around 35 °C (96 °F) and a night low near 22 °C (72 °F). Overall, it'll be a warm summer day with some cloud cover but no major rain expected.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan

All-rounder

S Dinesh Raj

Batter

Baba Aparajith ©

All-rounder

K Aashiq

Batter

Vijay Shankar

All-rounder

Rohit Suthar

Bowler

Narayan Jagadeesan

Wicket-keeper

Abhishek Tanwar

All-rounder

M Silambarasan

Bowler

Swapnil Singh

Bowler

J Prem Kumar

Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies is coming from a win in the last game. The team’s splendid batting and bowling form led them to win seven games in a row.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Batter

Uthirasamy Sasidev

Batter

Esakkimuthu A

Bowler

Mohamed Ali

All-rounder

Amit Sathvik

Batter

M Mathivannan

Bowler

Tushar Raheja

Wicket-keeper

Darryl Ferrario

All-rounder

T Natarajan

Bowler

Ragupathy Silambarasan

Bowler

Sai Kishore

Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Recent Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are in tremendous form right now. They have won four games in a row now. They have a fantastic batting form and shall play well in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-0 against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 4

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Opening Partnership to over 23.5 runs (1.87@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans boast a solid batting lineup, led by the opening pair of Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja, who have been instrumental at the top of the order. Though the duo had a slow start in their first two matches, they have since found their rhythm, stringing together strong opening stands of 73, 51, 91 and 65 runs in their last four outings. In their most recent match, Sathvik scored 41 runs, while Raheja contributed a steady 32, underscoring their growing confidence. With form on their side, the duo will be looking to continue their strong batting display in the upcoming fixture.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

T20

NPR College Ground, null

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Chepauk Super Gillies

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1.53
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Tiruppur Tamizhans

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2.41
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Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith is a very talented batter in the team. He has scored 315 runs in 7 games, he is the top batter of the squad. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Amit Sathvik to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Amit Sathvik is the top batter from the team this season. He has scored 218 runs in 7 at an average of 43.60. He scored 41 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the team’s top bowler with 13 wickets in 7 games. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Sai Kishore is a talented and consistent bowler in the squad. He has a total of 10 wickets in 6 games. He took 1 wicket in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Chepauk Super Gillies

In the last five clashes between the sides, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally with four wins while one of the games yielded no result. Chepauk Super Gillies have a better bowling line-up and have not lost a game in the tournament. The two sides have met once in this competition where CSG won the game by 8 wickets. They will be confident and will be aiming to keep up winning momentum in the next game.
  • IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win @ 2.41 (Parimatch)
  • Chepauk Super Gillies to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
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