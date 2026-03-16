Facts: Both the sides have won two games each in the last five meetings between them, while one of the games yielded no result.

Chepauk Super Gillies are placed at the top of the table while Nellai Royals are placed at the bottom of the table.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies is the most successful team in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team has won the title four times since its inception. The team is doing extremely well and look particularly motivated to win their fifth title. They have won both their games so far in the competition and sit atop the standings with 4 points and a net run rate of 2.122.

Lyca Kovai Kings are placed at the bottom of the table after a terrible start in the competition. After their last defeat against Siechem Madurai Panthers, they lost two games in a row and are yet to earn their first set of points. They have a net run rate of -1.292. The team relies too much on a few players with an addition of a weak bowling order. The team will be looking to do well in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies' chance of winning: 55%

Lyca Kovai Kings' chance of winning: 45%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies met Nellai Royal Kings in their last game of the competition. They batted first in the game and amassed 212 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. K Aashiq scored 54 runs in the game while Baba Aparajith (41), Vijay Shankar (47*) and Swapnil Singh (45) also batted well. They restricted NRK to 171 runs, winning the game by 41 runs. Abhishek Tanwar picked 3 wickets while M Silambarasan and Swapnil Singh took 2 wickets in the game.

Lyca Kovai Kings clashed against Siechem Madurai Panthers in their previous game of the competition. LKK scored 169/5 in the game. Majority of the batters dismissed out early while M Shahrukh Khan scored an unbeaten 77 runs in the fixture. However, the bowlers could not defend the target and lost the game by 7 wickets as SMP scored 171/3. N Kabilan and M Shahrukh Khan picked a wicket each.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, the toss winner is likely to bat first. Out of 30 TNPL matches here, the side batting first has emerged victorious 16 times compared to 13 wins for chasing sides. The pitch typically presents a slow, low track that offers early assistance to both pacers and spinners but it tends to become more batting-friendly as the innings unfold. Combining the ground’s slight historical advantage for first-innings teams with the expectation that batting becomes easier later, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first, set a competitive total, and press advantage under these conditions.

Weather Report

Expect a mostly cloudy day with steady temperatures ranging from 24 °C (75 °F) early in the morning to 32 °C (90 °F) by mid-afternoon. Rain showers are likely in the late afternoon, possibly causing brief interruptions.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder S Dinesh Raj Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder K Ashiq Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder TD Lokesh Raj Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Sunil Krishna Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Recent Form

Chepauk Super Gillies is a very strong team. They have an impeccable batting order and managed to win both their games. They scored 212 runs in the last game.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramesh Divakar

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Pradheep Vishal Batter Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper Andre Siddarth Batter Govinth Ganesh Bowler Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Rohit R Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler Jitendra Kumar Batter K Vishal Vaidhya Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Recent Form

Lyca Kovai Kings are placed at the bottom of the table after losing both their games this season. They have a decent batting order but lack vigour in their bowling attack.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Both sides have won two games each.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 2

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies to score more sixes (@Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies have a great line-up of hard hitters in the squad. The team has amassed a total of 22 sixes in two games. They scored 10 sixes in the first game followed by 12 sixes in the second game. Baba Aparajith has struck 10 maximums in two games, highest in the CSG. Lyca Kovai Kings has a total of 12 sixes in two games. Chepauk Super Gillies has a better batting unit and will be expected to score more sixes in their upcoming clash.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now!

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith had a terrific start this year with a score of an unbeaten 77 runs in the first game of the competition. He went on to score 41 runs in the next game. Aparajith will be expected to score well in the next game.

B Sachin to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

B Sachin is a talented batter in the squad. He produced 51 off 38 in the first game followed by an early dismissal at 15 in the next game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar was the best bowler last season for the side with 10 wickets in 8 games. Tanwar is the team’s top bowler with 5 wickets in 2 games. He was fantastic in the last game with 3 wickets to his name.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is an exceptional player. He leads the side with his prominent bowling skills. He has picked a total of 3 wickets in two games. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.