Facts: The tally is led by NRK by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.

Chepauk Super Gillies are placed at the top of the table while Nellai Royals are placed at the 3rd place.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings had a dismal season last year where they finished at the fifth position in the points table. They had a decent start but their inconsistent performances led them to lose three games in succession. They had a great start to their campaign this season with a win over Trichy Grand Cholas. The team is placed at the third place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.529.

Chepauk Super Gillies is the most successful team in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team has won the title four times since its inception. The Super Gillies finished third in the standings last season with four wins and three losses. They came ready in this brand new edition of the TNPL and beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their first game of the competition. They are currently placed at the top place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 2.225.

Chepauk Super Gillies' chance of winning: 58%

Nellai Royal Kings' chance of winning: 42%

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Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies met IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their first game of the competition. IDTT batted first in the game and scored 173/6 in the game. Abhishek Tanwar and Vijay Shankar were the best bowlers with 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team surpassed the target to post 174/2 to win the game by 8 wickets. Mokit Hariharan scored 46 runs but Baba Aparajith (77*) and Vijay Shankar (41*) were the batters to win the game for the side. The team will be ready for their second win.

Nellai Royal Kings clashed against Trichy Grand Cholas in their first game of the competition. TGC were restricted to a score of 157/8 by the NRK bowlers. Majority of the bowlers picked a wicket in the game but it was Sonu Yadav who stole the show with 3 wickets to his name. Chasing the target, Arun Karthik (41) and Santhosh Kumar (45) had an opening partnership of 66 runs and gave their side a good start during the chase. The team scored 162/5 to win the game by 5 wickets.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Toss Prediction

The pitch is generally favorable for batting, offering good bounce and pace, which benefits stroke play. However, during the middle overs, spinners can become effective, especially as the pitch wears . Additionally, dew in evening matches can make the ball slippery, giving an advantage to the chasing team. At the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, recent statistics suggest that teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first. In the first three games of the TNPL 2025, the team bowling first won on all the occasions.

Weather Report

On June 9, 2025, Coimbatore is expected to experience warm and humid conditions, with a high of approximately 32°C. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of light rain or isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder S Dinesh Raj Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder K Ashiq Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder TD Lokesh Raj Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Sunil Krishna Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Recent Form

Chepauk Super Gillies is a very strong team. They had a terrific outing in the last game and won the match by 8 wickets. The team will be looking to win the next game as well.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R

Predicted Playing XI

D Santhosh Kumar Batter Ajitesh G Batter Adnan Khan Batter NS Harish All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder PS Nirmal Kumar Batter Emmanuel Cherian Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter Sachin Rathi Bowler Valliappan Yudheeswaran Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings started this season with a win over Trichy Grand Cholas. They won the fixture by 5 wickets. They have a strong batting order.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 4-1.

Nellai Royal Kings won- 4

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings to score higher before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

In their previous encounter last season, Nellai Royal Kings managed 24 runs before losing their first wicket, whereas Chepauk Super Gillies had a more stable start, reaching 58 runs prior to their first dismissal. Notably, Mokit Hariharan, who was part of the NRK squad then, now plays for CSG, while D Santhosh Kumar has made the switch in the opposite direction, joining NRK from CSG. In the most recent game, NRK posted a solid 66-run opening stand, with Arun Karthik contributing 41 and Santhosh Kumar adding a valuable 45. On the other hand, CSG lost their first wicket early at just 19 runs. With this momentum, NRK’s opening pair appears reliable and is expected to deliver another strong start.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings T20 SNR College Cricket Ground, null Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Nellai Royal Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now!

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Batters

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith batted very well in the last game with 234 runs in 8 innings last season. He had a terrific start this year with a score of an unbeaten 77 runs in the last game. He smashed five boundaries and as many sixes in the game.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik was a reliable captain last season. He led the team's batting department with 260 runs in 7 innings at an average of 43.33. The batter smashed 41 runs in the last game.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar was the best bowler last season for the side with 10 wickets in 8 games. Coming into this competition, he picked 2 wickets in the last game.

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be confident with the ball in the upcoming game.