Facts: Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

DD are placed at the 3rd place of the standings right now whereas CSG are placed at the top place.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

The former champions, Dindigul Dragons had a terrific start to their campaign this year. The team won their first game. They faced a hiccup in the next game but went back to their winning ways in their latest outing against SMP. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the third place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.405.

Chepauk Super Gillies, the most successful franchise in the competition, is doing extremely well in the competition. They are currently unbeaten after putting across impressive batting and bowling performances in all their games so far. They are coming after a win against Lyca Kovai Kings. The team occupies the top place of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 2.264. CSG will be looking to do well in their next outing as well.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 45%

Chepauk Super Gillies chance of winning: 55%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons faced Siechem Madurai Panthers in the last game of the competition. SMP batted first in the game and amassed 150/8 in the game. It was a fantastic bowling outing for the Dragons. Ganeshan Periyaswamy and DT Chandrasekar picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target was a cakewalk for the side as they secured 151/1 to win the game by 9 wickets and 45 balls remaining. R Ashwin (49) and Shivam Singh (86*) led an opening partnership of 124 runs to help the side to win the game.

Chepauk Super Gillies were matched up against Lyca Kovai Kings in the last game of the competition. Lyca Kovai Kings were first to bat and were bundled out for 144 runs in the game. Abhishek Tanwar bowled well again, picking 4 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, CSG scored 146/2 to win the game by 8 wickets. Baba Aparajith was the best batter in the squad with an unbeaten score of 48 runs.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Toss Prediction

The pitch at SCF Stadium in Salem is well-balanced, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Historically, in domestic T20s here, teams batting first have won slightly more often—16 out of 28 matches—while chasing sides have claimed 12 victories. Early conditions can assist seamers and spinners, but the surface tends to hold up well for batting once settled. The captain who wins the toss should opt to bowl first. This tactic takes advantage of early atmospheric conditions and avoids dew challenges later on.

Weather Report

Expect a mostly cloudy day with steady temperatures ranging from 22 °C early in the morning to 28 °C by mid-afternoon. Rain showers are likely in the late afternoon, possibly causing brief interruptions.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Aakaash Sharma All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Ganeshan Periyaswamy Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter DT Chandrasekar Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

Dindigul Dragons has proven to be a strong team in the past. After their poor loss, the team returned with a win in their next game against SMP. The team chased down the target of 151 runs in 12.3 overs and 9 wickets to spare. The team will be confident in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder S Dinesh Raj Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder K Aashiq Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder TD Lokesh Raj Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler J Prem Kumar Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies are the team to beat this season. They are leading a flawless campaign so far. They registered their third consecutive win in the competition against Lyca Kovai Kings. They have a strong batting and bowling order and will be looking to continue their winning streak.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 3-2 against Dindigul Dragons.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 3

Dindigul Dragons won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons to score well before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons is a strong batting side. R Ashwin and Shivam Singh open for the side and have batted spectacularly in the three games so far. The openers collected 25, 29 & 124 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Ashwin and Singh average at 27.33 & 198.00 respectively in the competition. In the last game, Ashwin scored 49 runs whereas Shivam Singh remained unbeaten at 86 runs. That said, the openers look in tremendous form and will most likely bat well in the next game. Dindigul Dragons will be looking to do well with their opening partnership.

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Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh is a talented batter in the squad. He scored 30, 106* and 86* runs in the last three games for his side. He is the top scorer of the team and has a strike rate of 167.79. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith had a terrific start this year with a score of an unbeaten 77 runs in the first game of the competition. He went on to score 41 and 48* runs in the next two games. Aparajith will be expected to score well in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers

G Periyaswamy to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

G Periyaswamy is a terrific bowler. He has managed to pick 5 wickets in 3 games. He was the top bowler in the last game and picked 2 wickets.

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the team’s top bowler with 9 wickets in 3 games. He was fantastic in the last game with 4 wickets to his name.