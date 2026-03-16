Facts: Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

DD won the last game whereas CSG are coming after a loss here.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons, the former champions, have a fantastic squad in the competition. They managed to finish third in the standings with four wins and three losses. The team had 8 points and a net run rate of 0.191. Dindigul Dragons won the Eliminator game against Trichy Grand Cholas in the last game to now proceed to the second Qualifier game.

Chepauk Super Gillies had a dream campaign in this season of the TNPL. The side led an unbeatable campaign in the group stage and won seven games in a row. The team finished at the top spot of the group table with 14 points and a net run rate of 1.415. They are walking here after they lost against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the first Qualifier game. However, they have a stunning line-up and will be expected to reach the finals with a win in the second Qualifier match.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 44%

Chepauk Super Gillies chance of winning: 56%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons faced Trichy Grand Cholas in the Eliminator game of the competition. TGC batted first in the game and scored 140/9. It was a stunning bowling performance from Dindigul Dragons. R Ashwin picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from the side. They chased the target easily with the score of 143/4 with 20 balls remaining and won the game by 6 wickets. Ashwin also excelled in the batting order with a knock of 83 runs in the game and helped the side to win the game.

Chepauk Super Gillies were matched up against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game of the competition. IDTT were first to bat and secured 202/5 in the game. Lokesh Raj was the best bowler from CSG and picked 2 wickets in the game. However, CSG could not chase the target successfully as they bundled out for 123 runs and lost the match by 79 runs. Baba Aparajith remained to be the best batter with the score of 30 runs to his name.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dindigul Dragons Opening Partnership to be under 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Chepauk Super Gillies Opening Partnership to be under 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Dindigul Dragons 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

At NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the pitch typically offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first innings score in T20 matches at this venue is approximately 158 runs . The surface provides early assistance to pacers, with some movement and bounce, making it favorable for seamers during the initial overs. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, and spinners can become more effective, especially in the middle overs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss often opt to bat first, aiming to set a competitive total before the pitch becomes more challenging.

Weather Report

On July 4 in Dindigul, expect a warm and mostly cloudy day with temperatures reaching up to 34 °C around mid-afternoon. A brief rain shower is likely around 2 PM, after which skies will mostly remain overcast, with the mercury gradually cooling to around 25–27 °C in the evening.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

RK Jayant Batter Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Karthik Saran Batter Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter DT Chandrasekar Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

Dindigul Dragons has proven to be a strong team in the past. It could be their potential return in the race for the title as they won the last play-off game. They will be looking to win this season as well with a win in the next game.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder S Dinesh Raj Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder K Aashiq Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Rohit Suthar Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler J Prem Kumar Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies have a very strong squad. However, their winning streak broke after a loss in the last game against IDTT. The team could produce their usual explosive performance but will be leaning into winning the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 3-2 against Dindigul Dragons.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 3

Dindigul Dragons won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons Opening Partnership to over 24.5 runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons is a strong batting side. R Ashwin and Shivam Singh are the most consistent openers in the competition right now. They have secured 25, 29, 124, 43. 57, 7, 11 and 50 runs before their first wicket in their eight games so far. Ashwin and Singh average at 34.37 & 50.00 respectively in the competition. In the last game, Ashwin scored 83 runs whereas Shivam Singh scored 16 runs. In their last meeting, the side scored 43 runs before their first wicket against CSG. Dindigul Dragons will be looking to do well with their opening partnership.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 NPR College Ground, null Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.97 Bet Now!

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters

Ravichandran Ashwin to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

R Ashwin has evolved to become a tremendous batter for the team. He has scored 275 runs in 8 games at an average of 34.37. He scored 83 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith had a terrific start this year with a score of 30 runs in the last game of the competition. He has a total of 345 runs in 8 games and averages at 69.00. He strikes at 159.72 and will come in as the best batting pick.

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers

R Ashwin to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

R Ashwin is an exceptional player. He has 12 wickets in 8 games. He took 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to do well in the next game.

Lokesh Raj to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Lokesh Raj is in terrific form and has picked 9 wickets in 6 games. He was fantastic in the last game with 2 wickets to his name.