Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Prediction DIND 44 % Chance of Winning LYKK 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will collide in the first game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. The showdown will be hosted at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore on June 5. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Facts: Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

Dindigul Dragons won the title last year after defeating Lyca Kovai Kings in the finals by 6 wickets.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons finished 4th in the previous season’s group stage with four wins and three losses. They cruised through the play-offs and eventually lifted the trophy as they defeated Lyca Kovai Kings in the finals. The team looks ready for a brand new season of the competition. The team has retained few of their players and brought in new names as well.

Lyca Kovai Kings has won the title twice. They were very close to the champion title last season but had to taste defeat by the Dragons in the finals to finish as runners-up. Kovai Kings finished first in the group standings with six wins and a single loss. The team has several impressive names within their ranks and will be looking to get back at the Dragons in the first game of this season.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 44%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 56%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons met with Lyca Kovai Kings in the finals of the TNPL 2024. Dindigul Dragons won the toss and decided to field first in the game. Lyca Kovai Kings secured 129/7, batting first in the game. The team had a disappointing batting innings. Ram Aravindh (27) and Atheeq Ur Rehman (25) were the top scorers of the squad. Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and P Vignesh were the top bowlers from the Dragons with 2 wickets each in the game.

Chasing the target, Dindigul Dragons managed to score 131/4 in the 19th over and managed to win the game by 6 wickets and lifted the trophy. R Ashwin played a captain innings of 52 runs in the game. Baba Indrajith also posted 32 runs in the fixture. LKK bowlers failed to defend the target. M Siddharth was the best bowler from the side with figures of 1/14 in the game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

The pitch is generally favorable for batting, offering good bounce and pace, which benefits stroke play. However, during the middle overs, spinners can become effective, especially as the pitch wears . Additionally, dew in evening matches can make the ball slippery, giving an advantage to the chasing team. At the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, recent statistics suggest that teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first. Out of 24 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) matches held at this venue, 14 were won by the team batting second, while only 7 were won by the team batting first .

Weather Report

On June 5, 2025, Coimbatore is expected to experience warm and humid conditions, with a high of approximately 31°C. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of light rain or isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Predicted Playing XI

R K Jayant All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Ganeshan Periyaswamy Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter M Viju Arul Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

Dindigul Dragons won the title last season, beating Lyca Kovai Kings in the finals. The team will be confident but going against the Kings will be a tough task.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramesh Divakar

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder B Sai Sudarshan Batter Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper Andre Siddarth Batter P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Ambrish R S Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder K Vishal Vaidhya Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings have a fantastic squad. They won the title twice before. They were the runners up last season and will look to get back at Dindigul Dragons in the first fixture of the brand new season.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 against Lyca Kovai Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 2

Dindigul Dragons won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons may have come out happier going against Lyca Kovai Kings last season, they always displayed a hole in their opening line-up. Vimal Khumar and Shivam Singh opened for the Dragons in the last clash against the Kings where they secured 12 runs before their first dismissal. The Dragons posted 26, 4 & 3 runs before their first dismissal in their clashes against Lyca Kovai Kings before that. Lyca Kovai Kings have a talented line-up of bowlers and will be keeping the Dragons at check.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 SNR College Cricket Ground, null Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now! Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.98 Bet Now!

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh was the best batter in the competition last season. He scored 364 runs in 9 innings at an average of 45.50. He will be looking to do well in this season as well.

Sai Sudarshan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

Sai Sudarshan was the top run-scorer from the side last season. He secured 238 in 7 innings at an average of 39.66. He had a blast scoring well for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. He will be looking to score well in this season as well.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Varun Chakravarthy is a terrific bowler from the team. He took a total of 12 wickets in 10 games of the competition last season. He took 2 wickets in the last game against Kovai Kings. He will go in as the best bowler in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan was the top bowler from Lyca Kovai Kings last season. He picked 13 wickets in 9 games last year.