Facts: Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

DD are placed at the 6th place of the standings right now whereas SMP are placed at the 4th place.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

The former champions, Dindigul Dragons had a terrific start to their campaign this year. The team won their first game but could not replicate the same in their last game against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -1.017. The team needs to take control of their form and do well in the next game.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers had a dismal campaign in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing seventh with two wins from seven matches. They had a poor start in the competition and lost their inaugural game against SKM Salem Spartans. They returned with a win in their next game against Lyca Kovai Kings. With that, they are placed at the 4th place with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.165.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 45%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 55%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons faced IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game of the competition. DD batted first in the game and bundled out for 93 runs in the game. Shivam Singh scored 30 runs and was the top scorer from the side. Majority of their batters dismissed out for a single digit score. They could not defend the target as IDTT scored 94/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Ganeshan Periyaswamy took the only wicket from Dindigul Dragons. Dindigul Dragons are struggling with form and will be expected to do better in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers were matched up against Lyca Kovai Kings in the last game of the competition. Lyca Kovai Kings were first to bat and secured 169/5 in the game. The bowlers did well in the game and many were successful in picking a wicket. Chasing the target, the team managed to surpass the target and secured 171/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Ram Arvindh scored 64 runs while NS Chaturved remained unbeaten at 46 runs in the game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Toss Prediction

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, the toss winner is likely to bat first. Out of 30 TNPL matches here, the side batting first has emerged victorious 16 times compared to 13 wins for chasing sides. The pitch typically presents a slow, low track that offers early assistance to both pacers and spinners but it tends to become more batting-friendly as the innings unfold. Combining the ground’s slight historical advantage for first-innings teams with the expectation that batting becomes easier later, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first, set a competitive total, and press advantage under these conditions.

Weather Report

Expect a mostly cloudy day with steady temperatures ranging from 24 °C (75 °F) early in the morning to 32 °C (90 °F) by mid-afternoon. Rain showers are likely in the late afternoon, possibly causing brief interruptions.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

R K Jayant All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Ganeshan Periyaswamy Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter M Viju Arul Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

Dindigul Dragons has proven to be a strong team in the past. However, the side had a poor start to their campaign this season with a low total in the last fixture. The team should do better with their batting.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M

Predicted Playing XI

P Saravanan Batter NS Chaturved Batter Ram Arvindh Batter Surya Anand Bowler Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler P Vignesh Bowler Gowtham Thamarai Kannan Bowler Balchander Anirudh Batter Shankar Ganesh Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers bounced back with a win in their last game against Lyca Kovai Kings. They chased the target 170 runs successfully with 13 balls remaining. They have a strong batting order and will be expected to do well in the next game as well.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 against Dindigul Dragons.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 2

Dindigul Dragons won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons to score well before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons is a strong batting side. They scored 25 & 39 runs before their first dismissal of the two games of this season. Shivam Singh and R Ashwin open for the side. Ashwin scored 18 runs while Singh secured 30 runs in the last game. In their last meeting, Dindigul Dragons scored 33 runs before their first loss. Dindigul Dragons will be looking to do well with their opening partnership.

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Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Batters

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh is a talented batter in the squad. He scored 30 runs in the last game and was the top scorer from the side. He smashed an unbeaten 106 runs in the last clash against Siechem Madurai Panthers. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Ram Arvindh to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Ram Arvindh is the team’s top scorer with 101 runs in 2 games at an average of 50.50. He scored 64 runs in the last game. He will lead the team’s batting order in the next game as well.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Bowlers

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Sandeep Warrier is the top bowling pick from Dindigul Dragons currently. He picked 12 wickets for the side last season. He took 2 wickets in the first game this season. He took 2 wickets against SMP in their last clash last season.

M Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

M Ashwin will lead the bowling order of the team this season. He was excellent last year as he picked 10 wickets for the side in 7 games. He took a total of 3 wickets in the two games.