Facts: Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

DD are placed at the 5th place of the standings right now whereas SS are placed at the 2nd place.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Chance of Winning

The former champions, Dindigul Dragons, had a great start but could not keep up with their momentum in the rest of their games. The team has won two games and lost as many fixtures in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Chepauk Super Gillies in their last outing. The team is placed at the 5th place of the standings with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.185.

SKM Salem Spartans had a terrific start to their campaign. They won three games in a row but lost the last two games of the competition. Their batting order are struggling with form currently and will be looking to do better in the next game. They are placed second in the standings with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.705.

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 55%

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 45%

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Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons clashed against Chepauk Super Gillies in their last fixture. Chepauk Super Gillies amassed 180/6 in the game. Varun Chakravarthy took 3 wickets in the game. Sandeep Warrier, R Ashwin and DT Chandrasekar also picked a wicket in the game. Chasing the target, Dindigul Dragons scored 172/8, losing the game by 8 runs. R Ashwin scored 67 runs while Baba Aparajith smashed 73 runs.

SKM Salem Spartans were matched up against Chepauk Super Gillies in the last game of the competition. The Spartans batted first in the game and posted 160/7 in the fixture. Hari Nishaanth (31) and S Abishiek (47) had a stable start but the batting order fell apart after they departed. CSG cruised past the target, scoring 162/4, and won the game by 6 wickets. The team experimented way too much in the last game which did not go in their favour.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Toss Prediction

The ground generally offers a fairly batting-friendly surface that rewards teams batting first. Average first-innings scores hover around 157 runs, backing the batting-first strategy. With dry and stable conditions, there's no early swing or seam assistance, feel-good for openers to get settled. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to dry further, flattening out and aiding batting even more. Historical TNPL data shows a near-even record (33 wins batting first vs 35 for chasing), but toss-winning captains consistently choose to bat first.

Weather Report

Expect a hot, hazy day, with temperatures climbing from around 26 °C (78 °F) in the morning to a peak near 36 °C (96 °F) by mid-afternoon. Skies will be sunny to hazy, with little cloud cover and no chance of rain.

SKM Salem Spartans Player List

Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Vivek R, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul D, S Ajith Ram, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Himalaya.

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Vivek R Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder M Poiyamozhi All-rounder Boopathi Kumar Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler Mohammed M Bowler Rahil Shah Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Team Form

SKM Salem Spartans is coming from a loss in the last game. The team batted decently in the last game and scored 160 runs in the game. The team bowled poorly and lost the game by 6 wickets.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Aakaash Sharma All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Karthik Saran Batter Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter DT Chandrasekar Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

Dindigul Dragons has proven to be a strong team in the past. They are coming after a loss by a small margin in the last game. They will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 against SKM Salem Spartans.

SKM Salem Spartans won- 2

Dindigul Dragons won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons Opening Partnership to over XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons is a strong batting side. R Ashwin and Shivam Singh open for the side and have batted spectacularly in the four games so far. The openers collected 25, 29, 124 & 43 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. Ashwin and Singh average at 37.25 & 105.50 respectively in the competition. In the last game, Ashwin scored 67 runs whereas Shivam Singh scored 13 runs. That said, the openers look in tremendous form and will most likely bat well in the next game. Dindigul Dragons will be looking to do well with their opening partnership.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Batters

Hari Nishaanth to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

Hari Nishaanth is a terrific batter and has scored 170 runs in 5 games. He averages at 34.00 so far in the competition. He smashed 31 runs in the last game. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game as well.

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh is a talented batter in the squad. He scored 30, 106*, 86* and 13 runs in the last four games for his side. He is the top scorer of the team and has a strike rate of 159.84. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Bowlers

M Mohammed to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Mohammed is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 9 wickets in 5 games. He picked one wicket in the last game but is expected to bowl well in the next game.

Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Chakravarthy is a terrific bowler. He has managed to pick 4 wickets in 4 games. He was the top bowler in the last game and picked 3 wickets.