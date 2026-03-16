Facts: Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

TGC finished at the 4th place of the standings right now whereas DD finished at the 3rd place.

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons, the former champions, have a fantastic squad in the competition. They lost the previous game but managed to finish third in the standings with four wins and three losses. The team had 8 points and a net run rate of 0.191. Dindigul Dragons has a chance to win this Eliminator game to proceed to the second qualifier and eventually get closer to the title.

Trichy Grand Cholas had a terrible start to their campaign and lost three games in a row. They won their last two games and look in terrific form. They won three games and lost four matches in the competition. With that, they finished 4th in the standings with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.058. The side made it to the play-offs but will require a lot more to make it through these knock-out games.

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 33%

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 67%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons and Trichy Grand Cholas clashed against each other in the previous contest of the competition. Batting first, Dindigul Dragons secured 150/6 in the game. Shivam Singh scored 37 runs while Vimal Khumar posted an unbeaten 55 in the game. Athisayaraj Davidson and Saravana Kumar picked 2 wickets each in the game from TGC.

Chasing the target, Trichy Grand Cholas scored 151/6 in the game and won it by 4 wickets. J Kousik posted 42 runs while Sanjay Yadav smashed an unbeaten 55 runs in the game. The rest of the batters could not do so well. Ravichandran Sasidharan and Ganeshan Periyaswamy picked 2 wickets each in the game from DD. The sides will meet again in the Eliminator game of the competition.

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction

At NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the pitch typically offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first innings score in T20 matches at this venue is approximately 158 runs . The surface provides early assistance to pacers, with some movement and bounce, making it favorable for seamers during the initial overs. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, and spinners can become more effective, especially in the middle overs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss often opt to bat first, aiming to set a competitive total before the pitch becomes more challenging.

Weather Report

Expect sun filtered through high clouds with a daytime high around 35 °C (96 °F) and a night low near 22 °C (72 °F). Overall, it'll be a warm summer day with some cloud cover but no major rain expected.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

RK Jayant Batter Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Karthik Saran Batter Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter DT Chandrasekar Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

Dindigul Dragons is coming from a loss in the last game. The team batted poorly in the last game and scored 150 runs in the game. They will be against Trichy Grand Cholas again in the next game and will be looking to win it.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mukilesh U Batter Suresh Kumar © Batter S Sujay Batter P Saravana Kumar Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Jafar Jamal Batter Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper Ganesh Moorthi Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder J Kousik All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas has proven to be a strong batting unit in the past. They won the last game against the Dragons and will be looking to replicate the same in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 3-2 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Dindigul Dragons won- 3

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips

Trichy Grand Cholas Opening Partnership to be under xxx runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Trichy Grand Cholas had a very poor season this year. In the seven games this season, TGC could only amass 20, 4, 10, 39, 31, 9 & 19 runs before their first dismissal. Suresh Kumar and S Sujay opened for the side but failed to make an impact for the side. Waseem Ahmed entered the mix but was unable to help the side to give them a good start. In the last game against DD, the team scored 19 runs before their first wicket. That said, TGC will be expected to score well before their first wicket in the next game.

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Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh is the most explosive batter from the side this season so far. He has a strike rate of nearly 140. He has scored 284 runs in 7 games. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

R Rajkumar to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

R Rajkumar has scored 200 runs in 7 games. He averages at 50.00 so far in the competition. He has a strike rate of over 200 and will be looking to strike well in the next game as well.

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers

R Ashwin to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

R Ashwin is an exceptional player. He has 9 wickets in 7 games. He will be expected to do well in the next game.

Athisayaraj Davidson to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Davidson is the best bowler from the side. He has picked 11 wickets in 7 games. He took 2 wickets in the last fixture.