Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning

The Dindigul Dragons head into this contest on the back of a four-wicket win over the Nellai Royal Kings in their last match. Bowling first, the Dragons conceded 179/6, with G Periaswamy, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Varun Chakravarthy each picking up two wickets. In the run-chase, it was a collective effort from their middle order, led by Vimhal Kumar who scored 45 runs from 31 balls. Maan Bafna and Hunny Saini contributed 38 and 37 runs respectively.

The Trichy Grand Cholas, on the other hand, won their last match against the Madurai Panthers by four wickets, successfully chasing down 132 runs in 18.1 overs. Their skipper Suresh Kumar was the top scorer with the bat, making 44 runs, while Rajkumar provided the finishing touches with a cameo of 37 runs from just 15 balls, alongside Jafar Jamal who scored 17 runs from 8 balls. In the bowling department, K Easwaran was the standout bowler with figures of 2/19.

This is a must-win match for the Trichy Grand Cholas to stay in contention for a playoff spot. The Dindigul Dragons, although already through to the playoffs, have an opportunity to finish in the top two. According to our analysis and the current form of both teams, the Dindigul Dragons have the best chance of winning this match.

Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning - 63%

Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning - 37%

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Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Dindigul Dragons, Ravichandran Ashwin, has had a good tournament so far, having scored 190 runs in 6 matches, averaging 31.66 with a strike rate of 162.39. He also tops the bowlers' charts with 8 wickets, bowling at an economy of 7.36 and an average of 20.25. At Dindigul, he has scored 171 runs and picked up 7 wickets in 10 matches. He is key with both bat and ball for the Dragons in this crucial match, and we back him to perform well, scoring over 20 runs with the bat and taking at least one wicket.

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction

At the NPR College Ground in Dindigul, teams bowling first have a significant advantage, having won 59.2% of the matches. Both the Dindigul Dragons and the Trichy Grand Cholas also secured victories in their last respective matches while chasing. Therefore, it is highly probable that both teams will elect to field first after winning the toss, aiming to chase down the target in this fixture.

Weather Report

On Sunday, June 29th, the NPR College Ground in Dindigul is expected to experience cloudy conditions with a high of 34°C. The probability of precipitation is low at 10%, with humidity around 50%. A moderate wind of 13 km/h is anticipated.

Dindigul Dragons News & Players List

Dindigul Dragons Players List

Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith(w), Maan Bafna, Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Dinesh H, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Shashidhar Reddy, M Viju Arul, R K Jayant, Atul Vitkar, Aakaash Sharma, Rajwinder Singh

Dindigul Dragons Predicted Playing XI

Ravinchandran Ashwin © All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Maan Bafna Batter Vimal Khumar Batter Hunny Saini Batter Dinesh H Batter M Karthik Saran All-rounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler DT Chandrashekar Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons have won three of their last five matches in the TNPL and are currently on a two-match winning streak. They sit in 3rd place with four wins from six matches and are aiming for a top-two finish.

Trichy Grand Cholas News & Players List

Trichy Grand Cholas Players List

Waseem Ahmed, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar(w/c), Sujay Sivasankaran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sanjay Yadav, U Mukilesh, R Rajkumar, Jafar Jamal, P Saravana Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, N Selva Kumaran, K Easwaran, T Saran, SP Vinod, J Rejin, Arya Yohan Menon, M Ganesh Moorthi, Washington Sundar, Antony Dhas

Trichy Grand Cholas Predicted Playing XI

Waseem Ahmed Batter Suresh Kumar © Wicket-keeper S Sujay Batter Jagatheesan Koushik Batter Sanjay Yadav All-rounder U Mukilesh All-rounder R Rajkumar All-rounder N Selva Kumaran Bowler Sarvana Kumar Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bowler K Easwaran Bowler

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

The Trichy Grand Cholas have won two and lost three of their last five matches in the TNPL. This is a must-win game for the Cholas to stay in the tournament, as they currently sit in 5th place with four points from six matches.

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head to Head Record

The Dindigul Dragons and Trichy Grand Cholas have met in 8 matches in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The Dindigul Dragons hold the upper hand in their head-to-head encounters, having secured six victories compared to the Trichy Grand Cholas' two wins. In their most recent clash, the Dindigul Dragons emerged victorious by 16 runs.

Total Matches Played: 8

Dindigul Dragons Won: 6

Trichy Grand Cholas Won: 2

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons to have better opening partnership than Trichy Grand Cholas @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

The Dindigul Dragons' opening pair of Shivam Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin have been in good form, averaging 35.6 runs per match in their last three outings. In contrast, the Trichy Grand Cholas' opening duo of Waseem Ahmed and Suresh Kumar have averaged 26.33 runs per match over the same period. We anticipate the Dindigul Dragons' openers to continue their strong performance, forging another significant opening partnership and out scoring their Trichy Grand Cholas counterparts for the first wicket.

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Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batter

Shivam Singh to be the Top Batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh has been the standout performer for the Dindigul Dragons this season, leading their run-scoring with 247 runs from 6 matches at an impressive average of 61.75 and a striking rate of 151.53. He is also the only Dragons batter to have crossed the 200-run mark. His excellent form is further highlighted by his remarkable record at Dindigul, where he has amassed 270 runs in just 5 matches, averaging 67.5. Furthermore, in his sole encounter against the Trichy Grand Cholas, he scored a commanding 78 runs.

Suresh Kumar to be the Top Batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

The skipper of the Trichy Grand Cholas endured a challenging start to the tournament, scoring just 12 runs in his first three innings. However, he has since risen to the occasion in the last two matches, top-scoring in both with knocks of 44 and 63 runs. As this is a must-win encounter for the Trichy Grand Cholas, and given his recent stellar performances, we anticipate him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than any other batter for Trichy in this crucial fixture.

Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowler

Varun Chakravarthy to be the Top Bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Varun Chakravarthy has had a relatively quiet season by his standards, taking seven wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.95. He's the Dragons' second-highest wicket-taker. At Dindigul, in 13 matches, he has claimed 16 wickets, averaging 19.1 with an economy just under 6 runs per over. He picked up one wicket in his solitary match against the Trichy Grand Cholas. Given that the Dindigul pitch favors bowlers, we expect him to perform well in this important game.

V Athisiyaraj Davidson to be the Top Bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Athisiyaraj Davidson, one of the most experienced sling-arm bowlers in the TNPL, has taken 9 wickets in 6 matches this season with an economy of 8.80. He's been particularly effective for Trichy in the death overs, and his experience will be crucial against the in-form Dindigul Dragons. Leading into this match, he has claimed 18 wickets in his last 10 appearances. We expect him to maintain his good bowling form and take more wickets than his teammates in this game.