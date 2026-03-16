Facts: Aman was the highest run-scorer for last year’s edition, scoring 511 runs at an average of 51.10 at a strike rate of 192.83

Ruby White Town Legends skipper Neyan Shyam Kangayan has a List A average of 45.33

Himanshu Sahani picked up three wickets in their first game against Genid Yanam Royals

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

Genid Yanam Royals had a very disappointing season last time around and they were expected to make some changes to their approach to come good this season. But their performance in the last match was anything but that. Apart fromVedant Bhardwaj and Rajarathinam Pravin, who scored 35 and 21 respectively,none of the other batters could contribute significantly, and as a result, they faltered on the wayside.

On the other hand, the all-round strength of Mahe Megalo Strikers is a big factor in the side’s growth. Case in point - Karan Kannan,who scored an unbeaten 35 and even picked up a couple of wicketsalong the way. That showed the might of the side and why they are favourites to win the cup this year as well.

GYR’s chance of winning is 39%

MMS’s chance of winning is 61%

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Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

Bet big on Mahe Megalo Strikers skipper Shrikaran A. He was in tremendous form in the Pondicherry T20 and carries that form into the PPL. Ajay Rohera delivered big-time last year, with a total of 435 runs at an average of 48.33, which made him the second-highest run-scorer in the league. Backing him will go a long way. Karan Kannan provides all-round strength to the side - so don’t leave him on the wayside.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground hosted all Pondicherry Premier League matches last season, withchasing sides winning 74% of the games. However, the trend has slightly shifted this year - in the three matches played so far, teams batting first have won twice, while the chasing side has managed one win.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, Pondicherry has a34% chance of precipitation on Tuesday, with the probability of thunderstorms at 43%. If the forecast holds, the match is unlikely to face any significant weather interruptions.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Aditya Garhwal (c), Premraj Rajavelu, Udayanarayanan Karthiraja, Rajarathinam Pravin, Akash Kumar, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Pranay Singh, Parth Vaghani, Kannan Vignesh, Divya Prakash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Vedant Bhardwaj, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Praveen Kumar S, Sandeep Paswan, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Gaurav Yadav, Rohan Bhati, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Pradeep Jakhar, Rohit Baliyan, Neel Chakravarty

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Rajarathinam Pravin Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicketkeeper Akash Kumar Batter Divya Prakash Singh All-rounder Udayanarayanan Karthiraja All-rounder Premraj Rajavelu Bowler Pranay Singh Bowler Kannan Vignesh Bowler Pankaj Yadav Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royalssecured just one win in 10 matches last year to finish at the bottomof the points table and this year, their start was no different. They lost the opening game to Villianur Mohit Kings by 51 runs.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Ajay Rohera (wk), Shobhit Chaudhary, Shrikaran A (c), Karan Kannan, Bharat Sharma, Nithiyananda Raman, Sreeraj J R, Sagar Udeshi, Thivagar Gopal, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Kamaleeshwaran A, Sai Hariram K, Vamsi Krishna, Akshant Baghel, Audhi Sachin, S Kishan Kumar, Santha Moorthy, Aahil Kachru, Vishal Khokhar, Bharat Rawat

Predicted Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Ragavan Ramamoorthy All-rounder Shobhit Chaudhary Batter Karan Kannan All-rounder Shrikaran A All-rounder Bharat Sharma All-rounder Nithiyananda Raman Bowler Sreeraj J R Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Thivagar Gopal Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikers were second on the points table last year, but eventually became the champions of the tournament. They started the 2025 season on a good note, beating Karaikal Kniights by six wickets.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

Mahe Megalo Strikerswon both the head-to-head encounters against Genid Yanam Royalsin the previous season.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Mahe Megalo Strikers have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Mahe Megalo Strikers have a solid top three in the form of Kamaleeshwaran A, Ajay Rohera, and Ragavan Ramamoorthy. All three of them are attacking batters who know their approach and how they deliver consistently. Their combined strike rate in the 2024 PPL was 145.65,which was great overall. So back them to do well in the upcoming match without any constraint.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers T20 Cricket Association of Pondicherry Ground, null Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Mahe Megalo Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now!

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Aditya Garhwal to be Genid Yanam Royals’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Aditya Garhwal is leading Genid Yanam Royals this season, and rightfully so; he is one of their best batters.With a total of 1314 runs for Pondicherry in senior domestic cricket, Garhwal, who was once picked in the Kolkata Knight Riders side in the IPL, can deliver big-time. So don’t overthink this bet and have a substantial amount on him.

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Ajay Rohera was the second-highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry Premier League 2024, with435 runs at an average of 48.33 at a strike rate of 172.61. With two centuries and one fifty along the way, Rohera made sure things are very even for him. He may have failed in the first game, but signing him off will be a massive simplification.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

Pankaj Yadav to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Pankaj Yadav has played only one first-class match for Puducherry, but in the Puducherry T20 tournament, he has delivered big-time. With16 wickets in the tournament, he ensured that his success aligned with the team more often than not. He also picked a couple of wickets in the previous game and is poised to do well in the upcoming match as well.

Sreeraj J R to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)



Sreeraj J R was the highest wicket-taker for Mahe Megalo Strikers in the 2024 season of Pondicherry Premier League, which he took at an average of 13.85 and an economy rate of 7.41. Sreeraj is yet to make his debut for Puducherry, but if he continues the kind of form he is showcasing at the moment, then there is all the chance that he will be right up there in the panel very soon.