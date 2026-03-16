Facts: The highest run-scorer for the last year’s edition, Aman Khan scored 511 runs at an average of 51.10 at a strike rate of 192.83

M Pooviarasan picked 10 wickets in the previous season at an average of 27.90 and a strike rate of 18.6

B Sabhay Chadha was Villianur Mohit Kings’ highest wicket-taker last season, with 17 wickets at an average of 18.70

Genid Yanam Royals vs Villianur Mohit Kings Chance of Winning

Genid Yanam Royals desperately wanted to cover the bases with the addition of Mohit Mittan, Mude Shivaji Naik, and Siddharth Naidu, but they still lack the overall spunk to make a difference. For them to stay ahead of the curve and beat Villanur Mohit Kings, it would be prudent if they can post a big total on board from the very first game of the board.

On the other hand, Villianur Mohit Kings have better odds of success. Bhanu Anand and Damodaran Rohit have been two of the most successful players for Pondicherry in the last seven years and they need to be at the thick of things for the side to deliver big-time. Villanur have some good bowling prospects in the form of Sabhay Chadha and Samar Khan but there is a lot of uncertainty as well.

GYR’s chance of winning is 45%

VMK’s chance of winning is 55%

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Genid Yanam Royals vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Tips

Bet on Aman Hakim Khan to do well. The former Mumbai and KKR batter was the showstopper last year and he is poised to deliver once again this year. You sure have to have a big stake on Damodaran Rohit, for he knows how to steer the side with elan and lead from the front with a lot of success.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Villianur Mohit Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry Ground hasn’t hosted many T20 games in recent years, but last season’s PPL offers a useful reference point. The average score at the venue was 165 - a respectable figure considering the Deodhar Trophy held a year earlier at the same ground saw an average score of 285, albeit in a 50-over format.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 37% Probability of Precipitation in Pondicherry on Monday, with the Probability of Thunderstorms being just 21%. So don’t expect any hindrances to the match.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Ameer Zeeshan N, Anish Vishagan, Arshil Rajendra, B Surendar, Gautham Srinivas, K Sai Satwik (wk), Kaladi Nagur Babu, Kashyap Prudvi, M Pooviarasan, Maria Ajay-M, Mithilesh Mishra, Mohit Mittan, Mude Shivaji Naik, Naga Venkat Nikhil, Neyan Kangayan, Nitesh Thakur N, Nithiyananda-R, Premraj Rajavelu, S Parameeswaran, Siddharth Naidu (wk), Subramaniyan K, Ujwal S Gowda, Vinay Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Ameer Zeeshan N Batter Anish Vishagan Batter Gautham Srinivas Batter K Sai Satwik Wicketkeeper Arshil Rajendra Batter S Parameeswaran All-rounder M Pooviarasan All-rounder Maria Ajay-M Bowler Mohit Mittan Bowler Vinay Singh Bowler Nitesh Thakur N Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royals just had one win from 10 games in the previous season of Pondicherry Premier League, finishing at the bottom of the points table.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Aditya Suresh More, Akash Pougajendy, Aman Khan, Angappan Umapathy, Ashok Kumar-R, Bhanu Anand (wk), Damodaran Rohit, Harsh Vaishnav, Indrajeet Kumar, J Manikandan, Jullian Jacab, K Krishnakumar, Lawrence Jawaharraj, LV-Arjun, Mohit Kale, Naman Sharma, P Akash, B Sabhay Chadha, P Surendiran (wk), Parikshit Dhanak, Pragatheswaran B, Rahul Jayasankar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Ravi Yadav, Sabhay Chadha, Samar Khan, Tejas Baroka

Predicted Playing XI

Aditya Suresh More Batter Aman Khan Batter Damodaran Rohit Batter J Manikandan Batter Bhanu Anand Wicket-Keeper Ravi Yadav All-rounder Parikshit Dhanak All-rounder B Sabhay Chadha Bowler Mohit Kale Bowler Tejas Baroka Bowler Samar Khan Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings finished third on the points table in the 2024 season of Pondicherry Premier League, with five wins from 10 games. Two matches were washed out due to rain.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Villianur Mohit Kings Head-To-Head

Genid Yanam Royals and Villianur Mohit Kings faced off against each other twice in the 2024 season of the Pondicherry Premier League, with the latter winning both games comfortably.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

The top three batters of Villlanur Mohit Kings - Aditya Suresh More, Aman Khan, and Damodaran Rohit - are all capable and high-impact batters, who deliver with an alarming consistency. They had a powerplay average of 43.08 in the 2024 edition, which was second-best after Mahe Megalo Strikers. So, back them to do well in the upcoming clash.

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Genid Yanam Royals vs Villianur Mohit Kings Best Batters

Ameer Zeeshan Nazar to be Genid Yanam Royals’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Ameer Zeeshan Nazar was Genid Yanam Royals’ highest run-scorer in the previous season of Pondicherry Premier League, having scored 358 runs at an average of 39.77 and a strike rate of 122.60. With two fifties to his name, Nazar was a real difference to the side, something that needs to be kept in mind.

Aman Hakim Khan to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings have an incredible batter in the form of Aman Hakim Khan, who has delivered for Mumbai and KKR in the past. The highest run-scorer for the last year’s edition, Aman scored 511 runs at an average of 51.10 at a strike rate of 192.83. He has six fifties in 11 innings, justifying his glorious form. Bet on him to do well.

Genid Yanam Royals vs Villianur Mohit Kings Best Bowlers

M Pooviarasan to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

M Pooviarasan picked 10 wickets in the previous season at an average of 27.90 and a strike rate of 18.6. He was the highest wicket-taker for the side and that too by some distance. With Pooviarasan back in the side after an injury-induced layoff that forced him to miss a part of the last domestic season, he is back in full force.

B Sabhay Chadha to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

B Sabhay Chadha was Villianur Mohit Kings’ highest wicket-taker last season, with 17 wickets at an average of 18.70. He had a strike rate of 13.7 in the process, which tells us that he can be an impactful performer with the ball.