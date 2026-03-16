IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Prediction TIRT 41 % Chance of Winning CSG 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will clash in the 2nd game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. The showdown will be hosted at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore on June 6. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Facts: The tally is led by Chepauk Super Gillies by 4-1 in the last six clashes between the sides.

Chepauk Super Gillies has won the title four times before whereas the Tamizhans have never lifted the trophy.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies is the most successful team in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team has won the title four times since its inception. The Super Gillies finished third in the standings last season with four wins and three losses. They made it to the play-offs but were knocked out in the Eliminator game. CSG will be ready to beat the Tamizhans in their first game in the new season.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have never won the title before. They finished 2nd in the group standings last season. They won four games and lost three matches in the competition. The team suffered defeats in their play-offs games and were knocked out of the competition. The team will be ready for a brand new season after signing a few new names in the squad.

Chepauk Super Gillies' chance of winning: 59%

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 41%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies met IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans once last season. CSG batted first in the game and secured 157/6 in the game. Pradosh Ranjan Paul was the top scorer from the side as he scored an unbeaten 67 runs in the match. Mohamed Ali was the best bowler from IDTT with the bowling figures of 29/3 in the game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans scored 142/8 in the game and were pretty close to the target. However, the team lost the game by 15 runs. S Ganesh was the top scorer from the side with 61 runs in the game. Chepauk Super Gillies were fantastic with their bowling order where every bowler picked a wicket at least. Periyaswamy picked 2 wickets for CSG and helped his side to secure a win.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Toss Prediction

The pitch is generally favorable for batting, offering good bounce and pace, which benefits stroke play. However, during the middle overs, spinners can become effective, especially as the pitch wears . Additionally, dew in evening matches can make the ball slippery, giving an advantage to the chasing team. At the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, recent statistics suggest that teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first. Out of 24 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) matches held at this venue, 14 were won by the team batting second, while only 7 were won by the team batting first .

Weather Report

On June 5, 2025, Coimbatore is expected to experience warm and humid conditions, with a high of approximately 30°C. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of light rain or isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder S Dinesh Raj Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder Kirubakar Ravinder All-rounder Vijay Shankar All-rounder TD Lokesh Raj Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Rohith Suthar All-rounder

Chepauk Super Gillies Recent Form

Chepauk Super Gillies is a very strong team. They finished third in the group standings last season. They have always had an upper hand against the Tamizhans before. They will come in confident in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Daryl Ferrario All-rounder Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter Balu Surya Bowler Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler Ragupathy Silambarasan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a decent season last year. The team will be ready to do better this season.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record

In the last six matches between the teams, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-1.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 1

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Chepauk Super Gillies had never had a good batting start against the Tamizhans in the last few games against them. CSG scored 10 runs before their first dismissal in their last meeting against the latter. The team secured 105, 17 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the last three T20 games. Narayan Jagadeesan and Santhosh Kumar opened for the side last year but batted inconsistently as a duo. That said, the side shall lose an early wicket in the next game, considering their history against the Tamizhans.

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters

Narayan Jagadeesan to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan was fantastic with the bat for his side in the previous season. He amassed 245 runs in 8 games at an average of 40.83. He scored 36 runs in the last clash against IDTT. He will lead his side’s batting order this season.

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter scored 324 runs in games at an average of 36.00 in TNPL 2024. He will be looking to bat well in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers

Daryl Ferrario to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Daryl Ferrario is the top bowler from Chepauk Super Gillies currently. He picked a single wicket in the first game but returned with 3 wickets in his latest outing.

T Natarajan to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

T Natarajan was retained by the team this season due to his impressive performance last season. He picked 12 wickets for the side in 8 innings last season. He will lead the bowling order in the upcoming game.