Facts: Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

IDTT finished at the 2nd place of the standings whereas DD finished at the 3rd place of the standings.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a shaky start to their campaign this season, but they’ve found their footing just in time. The team won four games in a row and managed to finish second in the standings with five wins and two losses. They never looked back as they went on to win the first qualifier game to reach the finals directly. The team will be extremely confident with their current explosive form.

Dindigul Dragons, the former champions, have a fantastic squad in the competition. They managed to finish third in the standings with four wins and three losses. Dindigul Dragons won the Eliminator and the second Qualifier game to make their way to the final contest of this competition. Dindigul Dragons will be keen to lift the trophy again with a win in the next outing.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans chance of winning: 41%

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 59%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Chepauk Super Gillies in the first qualifier game. IDTT batted first in the game and secured 202/5 in the fixture. Amit Sathvik and Uthirasamy Sasidev were the top scorers from the side with 57 runs each in the game. It was a spectacular bowling performance from IDTT as they struck out CSG at 123 runs to win the game by 79 runs. M Mathivannan and Esakkimuthu A picked 3 wickets each in the game. The team will be thrilled to enter the finals against the Dragons.

Dindigul Dragons were matched up against Chepauk Super Gillies in the second qualifier game of the competition. CSG batted first in the game and secured 178/7. Ravichandran Sasidharan was the best bowler from DD as he picked 2 wickets in the fixture. Chasing the target, the Dragons raised 182/6 to win the game by 4 wickets. Vimal Khumar was the top run getter from the side with 65 runs in the game. Baba Indrajith also scored 42 runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dindigul Dragons Opening Partnership to be over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Opening Partnership to be under 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Toss Prediction

At NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the pitch typically offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first innings score in T20 matches at this venue is approximately 158 runs . The surface provides early assistance to pacers, with some movement and bounce, making it favorable for seamers during the initial overs. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, and spinners can become more effective, especially in the middle overs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss often opt to bat first, aiming to set a competitive total before the pitch becomes more challenging.

Weather Report

Expect a hot and sweltering day, with temperatures soaring to around 35 °C by mid‑afternoon. The sky will stay largely cloud-covered throughout, offering some relief from direct heat but not much shade. As evening sets in, conditions remain warm and cloudy, cooling slightly to about 31 °C.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Esakkimuthu A Bowler Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter M Mathivannan Bowler Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Mohan Prasath All-rounder T Natarajan Bowler Ragupathy Silambarasan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Recent Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are in tremendous form right now. They have won five games in a row now. They have a fantastic batting form and shall play well in the next game to eventually lift the trophy.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Dinesh H Batter Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Karthik Saran Batter Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter V Bhuvaneshwar Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

The Dindigul Dragons are heading into their next match on the back of a strong victory. Their determination to keep the momentum going is evident, and they’ll be aiming for another win as they set their sights on defending their title and securing back-to-back championships.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 4-1 against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Dindigul Dragons won- 4

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Opening Partnership to over 23.5 runs (1.87@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have found a reliable opening combination in Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja, who are now delivering consistently after a slow start to the season. The pair has built solid partnerships in recent games, with stands of 73, 51, 91, 65, and 56 in their last five matches. In their latest outing, Sathvik impressed with a knock of 57, while Raheja added a composed 28, highlighting their growing rhythm at the top. With momentum on their side, the duo will aim to maintain their strong form in the upcoming clash.

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Top Batters

Amit Sathvik to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Amit Sathvik is the top batter from the team this season. He has scored 275 runs in 8 at an average of 45.83. He scored 57 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh has been a tremendous batter for the team. He has scored 327 runs in 9 games at an average of 46.71. He scored 27 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Sai Kishore is a talented and consistent bowler in the squad. He has a total of 12 wickets in 8 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

R Ashwin to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

R Ashwin is an exceptional player. He has 13 wickets in 9 games. He took a wicket in the last game. He will be expected to do well in the next game.