Facts: The tally is led by Dindigul Dragons by 5-0 in the last six clashes between the sides.

Dindigul Dragons won the first game of this season whereas IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lost their first game of the season.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

Dindigul Dragons finished 4th in the previous season’s group stage with four wins and three losses. They cruised through the play-offs and eventually lifted the trophy as they defeated Lyca Kovai Kings in the finals. Coming into this new season, the team won the first game against Lyca Kovai Kings. The team will be looking to carry this momentum into the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have never won the title before. They finished 2nd in the group standings last season. They won four games and lost three matches in the competition. The team suffered defeats in their play-offs games and were knocked out of the competition. The team did not have the best of the beginning. They lost their first game in the competition against Chepauk Super Gillies. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Dindigul Dragons' chance of winning: 55%

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans' chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

Dindigul Dragons met Lyca Kovai Kings in the first game of the competition. Lyca Kovai Kings batted first in the game and scored 149/8 in the game. Sandeep Warrier, R Ashwin and G Periyaswamy picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Dindigul Dragons scored 154/3 to win the game by 7 wickets. Shivam Singh led a winning innings of an unbeaten 82 runs while Vimal Khumar scored 28 runs.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Chepauk Super Gillies in the first game of the competition. IDTT scored 173/6 in the game. Tushar Raheja scored 79 runs in the game. Pradosh Paul scored 38 runs in the game. However, the team could not defend the target and lost the game by 8 wickets. R Silambarasan and Sai Kishore picked a wicket in the game. Coming into this game, the team will put more efforts in the bowling order of the team.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Toss Prediction

The pitch is generally favorable for batting, offering good bounce and pace, which benefits stroke play. However, during the middle overs, spinners can become effective, especially as the pitch wears . Additionally, dew in evening matches can make the ball slippery, giving an advantage to the chasing team. At the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, recent statistics suggest that teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first. Out of 24 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) matches held at this venue, 14 were won by the team batting second, while only 7 were won by the team batting first .

Weather Report

The day is expected to start with some sunshine, turning cloudy in the afternoon with a couple of thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach a high of around 33°C (91°F) and a low of 23°C (74°F). The day will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of light rain or isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

R K Jayant All-rounder Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Ganeshan Periyaswamy Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter M Viju Arul Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Recent Form

The Dindigul Dragons are a very strong unit. They won the first game of the season against Lyca Kovai Kings. The team has a very strong bowling order and will look to win the next game as well.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Daryl Ferrario All-rounder Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter Balu Surya Bowler Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler Ragupathy Silambarasan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a decent season last year. The team will be ready to do better this season. However, they had a poor start to their campaign this season. They lost the first game of the season against Chepauk Super Gillies. They lack in their bowling order.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the teams, Dindigul Dragons lead the tally by 5-0.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 0

Dindigul Dragons won- 5

No result/ Abandoned- 0

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons to score well before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons is a strong batting side. They scored 25 runs before their first dismissal of the first game of this season. Shivam Singh and R Ashwin opened for the side where Ashwin was knocked out at 15 runs whereas Singh remained unbeaten at 82 runs. In their last meeting, Dindigul Dragons scored 81 runs before their first loss. Dindigul Dragons will be looking to bat well in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons T20 SNR College Cricket Ground, null Tiruppur Tamizhans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Dindigul Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.49 Bet Now!

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Top Batters

Shivam Singh to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Shivam Singh was fantastic with the bat for his side in the previous season. He scored 364 runs in 9 innings at an average of 45.50. He scored an unbeaten 82 runs in the first game of this season.

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. The batter scored 324 runs in games at an average of 36.00 in TNPL 2024. He scored 79 runs in the last game. He will be looking to bat well in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Top Bowlers

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

Sandeep Warrier is the top bowler from Dindigul Dragons currently. He picked 12 wickets for the side last season. He took 2 wickets in the first game this season.

T Natarajan to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

T Natarajan was retained by the team this season due to his impressive performance last season. He picked 12 wickets for the side in 8 innings last season. He did not get any wicket in the last game but will return in the upcoming fixture.