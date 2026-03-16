Facts: Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

IDTT are placed at the 3rd place of the standings right now whereas SMP are placed at the 6th place.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are struggling with form in this season of the TNPL. They are coming after a win against Trichy Grand Cholas in their last fixture. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They possess 4 points and a net run rate of 0.587. IDTT will be looking to do well in their next game and move up the standings.

After a poor season last year, Siechem Madurai Panthers are in the same boat as the Tamizhans. They are coming from a win against Nellai Royal Kings. With two wins and two losses, Siechem Madurai Panthers are positioned at the 6th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.674.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans chance of winning: 55%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 45%

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IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Trichy Grand Cholas in their last fixture. Trichy amassed 164/7 in the game. Mohan Prasath took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans scored 165/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Tushar Raheja kept up his fantastic batting form and knocked 80 runs in the game. Pradosh Ranjan Paul also scored an unbeaten 42 runs to help the side cash in the victory.

Siechem Madurai Panthers were matched up against Nellai Royal Kings in the last game of the competition. SMP batted first in the game and posted 168/9 in the fixture. B Anirudh scored 48 runs while Atheeq Ur Rehman posted 36 runs. The team defended the target and restricted NRK to 158 runs, picking all the wickets in the game, and won the game by 10 runs. Surya Anand picked 4 wickets while the other bowlers were fairly successful in the game as well.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Toss Prediction

The ground generally offers a fairly batting-friendly surface that rewards teams batting first. Average first-innings scores hover around 157 runs, backing the batting-first strategy. With dry and stable conditions, there's no early swing or seam assistance, feel-good for openers to get settled. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to dry further, flattening out and aiding batting even more. Historical TNPL data shows a near-even record (33 wins batting first vs 35 for chasing), but toss-winning captains consistently choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The day will be mostly cloudy, with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Expect a thunderstorm in the area by afternoon, typical of the pre-monsoon weather in Tamil Nadu. Temperature will peak at 36 °C.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M

Predicted Playing XI

P Saravanan Batter NS Chaturved Batter Ram Arvindh Batter Surya Anand Bowler Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler P Vignesh Bowler Rajalingam S Bowler Balchander Anirudh Batter Shankar Ganesh Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers is coming from a win in the last game. The team batted well in the last game and scored 168 runs in the game. They will be against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the next game and will be looking to win it as well.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Esakkimuthu A Bowler Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter M Mathivannan Bowler Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler Ragupathy Silambarasan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Recent Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans has proven to be a strong team in the past. They are coming after a win by 7 wickets in the last game. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 3-2 against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 3

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Opening Partnership to over XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans is a strong batting side. Amit Sathvik and Tishar Raheja open for the side and have batted spectacularly in the four games so far. The openers collected 1, 19, 73 & 51 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. After a poor start in the first two games, the duo batted pretty well in the last two games together. Sathvik scored 5 runs in the last game whereas Raheja knocked 80 runs in the last game. That said, the side is expected to bat well in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Batters

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. He scored 79, 65*, 74 and 80 runs in the four games he has played so far in the competition. He is in spectacular form and the top scorer of the competition.

Atheeq Ur Rehman to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Atheeq Ur Rehman is the most explosive batter from the side this season so far. He has a strike rate of 143.95. He scored 36 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Sai Kishore is a talented and consistent bowler in the squad. He has a total of 5 wickets in 4 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Surya Anand to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

M Ashwin will lead the bowling order of the team this season. He took a total of 5 wickets in 4 games. He picked 4 wickets in the last game.