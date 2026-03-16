Facts: Ajay Rohera scored 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 172.61 in the previous season of the Pondicherry Premier League

Fabid Ahmed picked up 14 wickets at an average of 13.85 at an incredible economy rate of 5.70

Aqib Jawad was Karaikal Kniights’ highest run-scorer last season, having scored 210 runs at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 141.89

Karaikal Kniights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Chance of Winning

Karaikal Kniights were largely ineffective last year, securing just three wins from 10 games, but the likes of Aqib Jawad and S Santhosh Kumaran were pretty good - something the Kniights will rely on once again this year. They need their new acquisitions to do well this season to have a realistic chance of ploughing through.

On the other hand, Mahe Megalo Strikers were right on money throughout, and it is expected that they will continue a similar kind of performance in this season as well. With the likes of Divyanshu Yadav, DR Elampriyan, Ritesh Gudge, Sagar Udeshi, and Samarth Saxena bringing a different set of qualities to the fore.

KK’s chance of winning is 35%

MMS’s chance of winning is 65%

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Karaikal Kniights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Tips

Bet on Fabid Ahmed to do well. The Pondicherry batter delivered some of his best knocks last year and showed his impact in the recently concluded Pondicherry T20 as well. Vishal Khokhar is also an impactful performer who can deliver big-time with the bat. I will also have a decent stake on Rajaram Sivaramakrishnan to do well.

Karaikal Kniights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry Ground hasn’t hosted many T20 games in recent years, but last season’s PPL offers a useful reference point. The average score at the venue was 165 - a respectable figure considering the Deodhar Trophy held a year earlier at the same ground saw an average score of 285, albeit in a 50-over format.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 37% Probability of Precipitation in Pondicherry on Monday, with the Probability of Thunderstorms being just 21%. So don’t expect any hindrances to the match.

Karaikal Kniights Player List

Aman Ahuja, Ankit Sharma, Aqib Jawad, Bhupender Chauhan, Dhruv Reddy, Gautam Shastry (wk), Karthiraja-U, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Mohammed Waseef Mukadam, Nishank Lakshme Gowda (wk), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Rahul Rajeev, Rajaram Sivaramakrishnan, S Santhosh Kumaran, Saurabh Yadav, Shushruth VS, Sivamurugan M, Vaibhav Radha G, Vijai Raja, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Vikram Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Paras Ratnaparkhe Batter Aman Ahuja Batter Aqib Jawad Batter Nishank Lakshme Gowda Wicketkeeper Vaibhav Radha G All-rounder Saurabh Yadav All-rounder Vikram Kumar All-rounder Karthiraja U Bowler Mohammed Aqib Jawad Bowler S Santhosh Kumaran Bowler Rajaram Sivaramakrishnan Bowler

Karaikal Kniights Team Form

Karaikal Kniights won just three out of 10 games last season to finish with just eight points, which meant they finished in the second last position on the points table.

Mahe Megalo Strikers Player List

A Kamaleeshwaran, Arun Raj S, Divyanshu Yadav, DR Elampriyan, Fabid Ahmed, Gopal Thivagar, JR Sreeraj, Karthik B Nair, Logesh Prabagaran, Love Kumar, Palanisamy P, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Ritesh Gudge, Sagar Udeshi, Samarth Saxena (wk), Tejveer Singh, Utkarsh Sahu, V Arunachalam, Vishal Khokhar

Predicted Playing XI

Divyanshu Yadav Batter Samarth Saxena Wicket-keeper Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Ajay Rohera Batter Logesh Prabagaran Batter Tejveer Singh All-rounder Karthik B Nair All-rounder Gopal Thivagar Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Ragavan Ramamoorthy Bowler Utkarsh Sahu Bowler

Mahe Megalo Strikers Team Form

Mahe Megalo Strikers were the champions of the previous season after finishing second on points on the points table. They were incredible throughout the tournament and even in the three games they lost, it was by a thin margin.

Karaikal Kniights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Head-To-Head

Mahe Megalo Strikers and Karaikal Kniights faced each other twice in the 2024 season of the Pondicherry Premier League, with the former winning both games comfortably.

Karaikal Kniights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Betting Odds

Mahe Megalo Strikersto have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Mahe Megalo Strikers were the best opening side in the previous season of PPL, having managed 46 runs in the powerplay. The duo of Divyanshu Yadav and Samarth Saxena add a lot of versatility to the side with their dazzling batting displays and you must take note of that to bet big on the side.

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Karaikal Kniights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Batters

Aqib Jawad to be Karaikal Kniights’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Aqib Jawad was Karaikal Kniights’ highest run-scorer last season, having scored 210 runs at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 141.89. He was extremely consistent and almost in all games, he was the side’s best performer. With such a good credential and a proven record to back his form, it makes sense that we bet big on Aqib Jawad.

Ajay Rohera to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Since moving to Pondicherry from Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Rohera is on a roll. In the previous season of the Pondicherry Premier League, he scored 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 172.61. He scored two centuries and one half-century along the way - establishing himself firmly as a solid professional. Just back him to do well in the upcoming match.

Karaikal Kniights vs Mahe Megalo Strikers Best Bowlers

S Santhosh Kumaran to be Karaikal Kniights’ best bowler (Parimatch)

S Santhosh Kumaran picked up seven wickets at an average of 20.71 in the Pondicherry Premier League 2024 for Karaikal Kniights and was one of best bowler by some distance. Apart from Kumaran and to an extent, Ankit Sharma, others failed to turn up big-time, resulting in a failed environment overall. So trust Kumaran to deliver for Karaikal Kniights.

Fabid Ahmed to be Mahe Megalo Strikers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mahe Megalo Strikers were the best bowling side in the 2024 PPL, with three bowlers picking 14 wickets each. Best of them was Fabid Ahmed, who picked up 14 wickets at an average of 13.85 at an incredible economy rate of 5.70. He was a notch above everyone else along the way and creates a brilliant milestone for himself. So back him to do well.