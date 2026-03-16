Facts: Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.

IDTT are placed at the 2nd place of the standings right now whereas LKK are placed at the 8th place.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

Lyca Kovai Kings had an abysmal start to their campaign. The team lost their first four games, making it extremely tough for the side to qualify for the play-offs. However, the team broke out of their pattern and won their previous fixture against Nellai Royal Kings. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.349.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had a shaky start to their campaign this season, but they’ve found their footing just in time. With improved performances and growing momentum, they’ve surged up the standings to claim the second spot on the points table with 6 points. They have won three games and lost two fixtures in the competition. Their most recent victory came against the Siechem Madurai Panthers, and they’ll be eager to build on that momentum as they head into their next clash.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans chance of winning: 55%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 45%

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Lyca Kovai Kings were matched up against Nellai Royal Kings in the last game of the competition. Lyca Kovai Kings batted first in the fixture and scored 165/6 in the game. Suresh Lokeshwar was excellent with the bat and smashed 90 runs in the game. M Shahrukh Khan added 30 runs from the middle order. Defending the target, they struck out NRK at 98 runs to win the fixture by 67 runs. R Divakar picked 3 wickets in the game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Siechem Madurai Panthers in their last fixture. IDTT bowled extremely well to strike out the entire line-up of SMP at 120 runs. Every bowler got a wicket but R Silambarasan and Sai Kishore picked 2 wickets each. It was an easy chase for the team. Amit Sathvik (71*) and Tushar Raheja (40) led an opening partnership of 91 runs. IDTT scored 124/1 to win the game by 9 wickets.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

The ground generally offers a fairly batting-friendly surface that rewards teams batting first. Average first-innings scores hover around 157 runs, backing the batting-first strategy. With dry and stable conditions, there's no early swing or seam assistance, feel-good for openers to get settled. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to dry further, flattening out and aiding batting even more. Historical TNPL data shows a near-even record, but toss-winning captains consistently choose to bat first.

Weather Report

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a good chance of afternoon or early evening thunderstorms, common in the pre-monsoon season. Expect warm and humid conditions, with daytime highs hovering around 34–36 °C. Humidity remains high throughout the day, making it feel hotter than the temperature suggests.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramesh Divakar

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Madhava Prasad Batter Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper Andre Siddarth Batter Guru Raghavendran All-rounder Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler R Divakar Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler Jitendra Kumar Batter P Bhuvaneswaran Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings is coming from a win in the last game. The team batted well in the last game and scored 165 runs in the game. They will be against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the next game and will be looking to win it as well.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Esakkimuthu A Bowler Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter M Mathivannan Bowler Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Darryl Ferrario All-rounder T Natarajan Bowler Ragupathy Silambarasan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Recent Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are in tremendous form right now. They have won two games in a row now. They will be expected to win the next game as well.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 4

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Opening Partnership to over XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans boast a solid batting lineup, led by the opening pair of Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja, who have been instrumental at the top of the order. Though the duo had a slow start in their first two matches, they have since found their rhythm, stringing together strong opening stands of 73, 51, and 91 runs in their last three outings. In their most recent match, Sathvik remained unbeaten on 71, while Raheja contributed a steady 40, underscoring their growing confidence. With form on their side, the duo will be looking to continue their strong batting display in the upcoming fixture.

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Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. He scored 79, 65*, 74, 80 and 40 runs in the five games he has played so far in the competition. With 333 runs in 5 games, he is the team's best batter in the competition.

Suresh Lokeshwar to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

Suresh Lokeshwar smashed 90 runs off 57 balls in the last game. He struck five boundaries and as many sixes in the game. Lokeshwar will be expected to score well in the next game.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Sai Kishore is a talented and consistent bowler in the squad. He has a total of 7 wickets in 5 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

R Divakar to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

The team won their first game with the arrival of R Divakar who took 3 wickets for 16 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.