Facts: Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.

NRK are placed at the 5th place of the standings right now whereas DD are placed at the 3rd place.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings are having a very inconsistent campaign in this season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team is coming from a loss against Lyca Kovai Kings in their last fixture. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. NRK have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.549. The team needs to focus on their batting order and will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

The defending champions, Dindigul Dragons, are having an inconsistent campaign in this season of the competition. However, the team has managed to keep up with the standings and are doing better than most in the tournament. The team is coming off a win against SKM Salem Spartans. With three wins and two losses, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.196.

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 38%

Dindigul Dragons chance of winning: 62%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Odds

Nellai Royal Kings clashed against Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game of the competition. Kovai Kings amassed 165/6 in 20 overs. Sonu Yadav and Sachin Rathi were successful in picking 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, the team had a shaky start and failed to recover from that momentum. They bundled out for 98 runs to lose the game by 67 runs. M Adnan han was the top run getter with 26 runs.

Dindigul Dragons bowled first against SKM Salem Spartans in their last game. The Spartans scored 188/7 in the game. R Aswin bowled beautifully to pick 3 wickets on his own. He got ample support from other bowlers in the squad. In an exciting last ball thriller, they secured 192/8 to win the game by 2 wickets. Ashwin was the top batter as well with 36 runs. The other batters chipped in their fair share as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dindigul Dragons Opening Partnership to be under 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Nellai Royal Kings Opening Partnership to be under 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Dindigul Dragons 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Toss Prediction

The venue typically produces a batting-friendly track especially during the first innings, with average first-innings scores around 157 runs in TNPL games. However, pitch quality may decline slightly in the second innings. Historical data shows a near-even split with teams often opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Bowling first is the favored option—fresh new ball on a benign pitch, avoiding batting when it might slow or offer some grip under clouds or moisture.

Weather Report

Expect a muggy day with cloud cover throughout, accompanied by overnight lows around 25°C and daytime highs peaking near 33°C . Consistently cloudy skies mean limited sunshine, though there’s no forecasted rainfall, ideal for planning without worrying about sudden showers.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R

Predicted Playing XI

D Santhosh Kumar Batter Ajitesh G Batter Adnan Khan Batter NS Harish All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder PS Nirmal Kumar Batter Emmanuel Cherian Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter Sachin Rathi Bowler Valliappan Yudheeswaran Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings has proven to be a strong team in the past. However, the team is coming from two consecutive defeats. They lost their last game against Lyca Kovai Kings by 67 runs.

Dindigul Dragons Player List

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

RK Jayant Batter Shivam Singh Batter Baba Indrajith Wicket-keeper Hunny Saini All-rounder Maan Bafna All-rounder Karthik Saran Batter Varun Chakravarthy Bowler R Ashwin All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler Vimal Khumar Batter DT Chandrasekar Bowler

Dindigul Dragons Team Form

Dindigul Dragons have won their last game. They batted very well in the fixture. The team has a good balance of batting and bowling strengths.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 4-1 against Dindigul Dragons.

Dindigul Dragons won- 1

Nellai Royal Kings won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Betting Tips

Dindigul Dragons Opening Partnership to over 23.5 runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Dindigul Dragons is a strong batting side. R Ashwin and Shivam Singh are the most consistent openers in the competition right now. They have secured 25, 29, 124, 43 & 57 runs before their first wicket in the five games so far. Ashwin and Singh average at 37.00 & 81.66 respectively in the competition. In the last game, Ashwin scored 36 runs whereas Shivam Singh scored 34 runs. That said, the openers look in tremendous form and will most likely bat well in the next game. Dindigul Dragons will be looking to do well with their opening partnership.

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Top Batters

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik is a talented batter in the squad. He has 164 runs in 4 innings and averages at 40.75. He dismissed out early in the last game but will be ready to bounce back.

Ravichandran Ashwin to be the top batter for Dindigul Dragons

Once a specialist bowler, R Ashwin has evolved into a dynamic all-rounder and now opens the innings. His tactical nous has paid off, scoring 185 runs in 5 games at an average of 37.00 and an impressive strike rate of 165.17.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Top Bowlers

R Ashwin to be the top bowler for Dindigul Dragons

R Ashwin is an exceptional player. He has played at the venue too many times and his familiarity paid off in the last game as he picked 3 wickets here. He has 6 wickets in 5 games.

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav is the top bowling pick from Nellai Royal Kings currently. He has picked wickets consistently in the competition with 12 wickets in 5 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game.