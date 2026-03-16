Facts: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

IDTT are placed at the 2nd place of the standings right now whereas NRK are placed at the 6th place.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings have had a turbulent run in this edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. They suffered a defeat against the Dindigul Dragons in their latest outing. With two wins and four losses, NRK currently sit sixth on the table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.547. Their batting lineup has struggled for consistency, and the team will need to regroup quickly if they hope to turn their season around and remain in the playoff race.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have turned things around after a slow start to their campaign. Backed by improved performances, they now hold the second spot on the table with 8 points, having secured four wins in six matches. Their latest win came against the in-form Lyca Kovai Kings, and the side will be keen to ride that momentum as they head into a crucial phase of the tournament.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans chance of winning: 66%

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 34%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Nellai Royal Kings were matched up against Dindigul Dragons in the last game of the competition. Nellai Royal Kings batted first in the fixture and scored 179/6 in the game. Santhosh Kumar scored 26 runs while the rest of the top order did not score many runs. NS Harish from deep batting order scored an unbeaten 43. Chasing the target, Dindigul Dragons posted 180/6 to win the game by 4 wickets. Rocky Bhasker picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from the side.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clashed against Lyca Kovai Kings in their last fixture. IDTT bowled extremely well to restrict Lyca Kovai Kings at 137/9. Esakkimuthu A picked 3 wickets while T Natarajan and Sai Kishore picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, the team scored 140/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Amit Sathvik remained unbeaten at 66 and was the best batter from the side. IDTT will be looking to win the next game as well.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

At NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the pitch typically offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first innings score in T20 matches at this venue is approximately 158 runs . The surface provides early assistance to pacers, with some movement and bounce, making it favorable for seamers during the initial overs. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, and spinners can become more effective, especially in the middle overs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss often opt to bat first, aiming to set a competitive total before the pitch becomes more challenging.

Weather Report

Expect hot and humid conditions with daytime highs around 34–36 °C (93–97 °F) and overnight lows near 26–28 °C (79–82 °F). Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a strong chance of afternoon or early evening thunderstorms, common in the pre-monsoon season.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R

Predicted Playing XI

D Santhosh Kumar Batter Ajitesh G Batter Adnan Khan Batter NS Harish All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder PS Nirmal Kumar Batter Emmanuel Cherian Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter Sachin Rathi Bowler Valliappan Yudheeswaran Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings is coming from a loss in the last game. The team batted well in the last game but it was not enough to win the game. They will be against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the next game and will be looking to win it.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Esakkimuthu A Bowler Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter M Mathivannan Bowler Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Darryl Ferrario All-rounder T Natarajan Bowler Ragupathy Silambarasan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Recent Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are in tremendous form right now. They have won three games in a row now. They will be expected to win the next game as well.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lead the tally by 3-2 against Nellai Royal Kings.

Nellai Royal Kings won- 3

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Opening Partnership to over XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans boast a solid batting lineup, led by the opening pair of Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja, who have been instrumental at the top of the order. Though the duo had a slow start in their first two matches, they have since found their rhythm, stringing together strong opening stands of 73, 51, 91 and 26 runs in their last four outings. In their most recent match, Sathvik remained unbeaten on 66, while Raheja contributed 13 runs, underscoring their growing confidence. With form on their side, the duo will be looking to continue their strong batting display in the upcoming fixture.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 NPR College Ground, null Tiruppur Tamizhans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Nellai Royal Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.43 Bet Now!

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Amit Sathvik to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Amit Sathvik was phenomenal in the last game. He struck an unbeaten 66 off 47 balls in the last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik is a talented batter in the squad. He has 168 runs in 5 innings and averages at 33.60. He was dismissed out early in the last game but will be ready to bounce back.

Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Sai Kishore is a talented and consistent bowler in the squad. He has a total of 9 wickets in 6 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav is the top bowling pick from Nellai Royal Kings currently. He has picked wickets consistently in the competition with 13 wickets in 6 games. He took 1 wicket in the last game.