Facts: Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.

NRK are placed at the 4th place of the standings right now whereas LKK are placed at the 8th place.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings are having a very inconsistent campaign in this season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team is coming from a loss against Siechem Madurai Panthers. With two wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. NRK have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.219. The team needs to focus on their batting order and will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

The Lyca Kovai Kings had a dismal campaign in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League. They are having a similar time this season as they have failed to win a single game in the tournament. With four losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table without a point to their name. They have a net run rate of -1.385. Lyca Kovai Kings will face Nellai Royal Kings in the next outing.

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 61%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 39%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Nellai Royal Kings clashed against Siechem Madurai Panthers in their last game of the competition. The Panthers amassed 168/9 in 20 overs. Sonu Yadav was successful in picking 3 wickets while Rocky Bhasker took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the team had a shaky start. Arun Karthik’s 67 runs off 43 balls helped the team to reach near the target. Sonu Yadav scored 32 runs from the middle order. However, the team bundled out for 158 runs to lose the match by 10 runs.

Lyca Kovai Kings were matched up against Trichy Grand Cholas in the last game of the competition. Batting first, TGC scored 168/5 in the game. J Subramanyan picked 2 wickets for LKK while the other bowlers had very little to no success. Nevertheless, they were very expensive in the game. Chasing the target, Lyca Kovai Kings posted 154/9, losing the game by 14 runs. C Andre Siddarth scored 39 runs while B Sachin knocked 38 runs in the game. The rest of the squad went out for cheaper scores.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lyca Kovai Kings Opening Partnership to be under 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Nellai Royal Kings Opening Partnership to be under 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Nellai Royal Kings 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Nellai Royal Kings vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

The ground generally offers a fairly batting-friendly surface that rewards teams batting first. Average first-innings scores hover around 157 runs, backing the batting-first strategy. With dry and stable conditions, there's no early swing or seam assistance, feel-good for openers to get settled. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to dry further, flattening out and aiding batting even more. Historical TNPL data shows a near-even record (33 wins batting first vs 35 for chasing), but toss-winning captains consistently choose to bat first.

Weather Report

Expect a hot, hazy day, with temperatures climbing from around 26 °C (78 °F) in the morning to a peak near 36 °C (96 °F) by mid-afternoon. Skies will be sunny to hazy, with little cloud cover and no chance of rain.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R

Predicted Playing XI

D Santhosh Kumar Batter Ajitesh G Batter Adnan Khan Batter NS Harish All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder PS Nirmal Kumar Batter Emmanuel Cherian Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter Sachin Rathi Bowler Valliappan Yudheeswaran Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings has proven to be a strong team in the past. The side has shown potential but are finding it tough to keep a consistent form. They are coming from a loss in their last fixture.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramesh Divakar

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Madhava Prasad Batter Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper Andre Siddarth Batter Guru Raghavendran All-rounder Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Rohit R Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler Jitendra Kumar Batter P Bhuvaneswaran Bowler

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings have won four games in a row. The team batted poorly in the last game and were unable to win the last fixture as well. They are at the rock bottom of the standings.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 against Nellai Royal Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 4

Nellai Royal Kings won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nellai Royal Kings vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings Opening Partnership to over 21.5 runs (1.87@Parimatch)

NRK have a pretty solid top batting order. The team featured Arun Karthik and Santhosh Kumar in the first two games. G Ajitesh replaced Karthik in the opening order. The team has posted the scores of 66, 26, 42 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games. Santhosh Kumar averages 32.75 in the competition whereas G Ajitesh has not done very well so far. Although they scored a low score for their opening partnership in the last game, NRK have done well in the rest of the fixtures. Moreover, LKK’s bowling order shall enable NRK to score well in the next game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Nellai Royal Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Nellai Royal Kings vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik is a talented batter in the squad. He scored 67 runs in the last game and was the top scorer from the side. He has 159 runs in 3 innings and averages at 53.00.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is the top batter from the team this season. He scored 25, 77*, 20 & 2 runs in the four games he has played so far in the competition.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is an exceptional player. He leads the side with his prominent bowling skills. He has picked a total of 3 wickets in four games. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav is the top bowling pick from Nellai Royal Kings currently. He has picked wickets consistently in the competition with 10 wickets in 4 games. He took 3 wickets in the last game.