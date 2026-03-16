Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Prediction MAPA 41 % Chance of Winning NRK 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers will clash in the 16th game of the Lanka Premier League 2025. The showdown will be hosted at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on June 18. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the inaugural game of this competition.‌

Facts: Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-0 in the last five clashes between the sides.

NRK are placed at the 4th place of the standings right now whereas SMP are placed at the 6th place.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

After a poor season last year, Nellai Royal Kings entered this season with elation. However, their loss in the next game brought them down a few places. However, the team bounced back with a fantastic win over SKM Salem Spartans. The team is placed at the 4th position of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.486. Nellai Royal Kings will be looking to leap a few places up in the standings with a win in their next outing.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers had a dismal campaign in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing seventh with two wins from seven matches. They are having an inconsistent campaign this season. They are coming after a loss against Dindigul Dragons in their previous outing. With two losses and a win, SMP is placed at the 6th position of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.132.

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 59%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 41%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

Nellai Royal Kings clashed against SKM Salem Spartans in their last game of the competition. The Spartans faced a lot of resistance from NRK bowlers as they scored 126/9 in 20 overs. Sachin Rathi was exceptional with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the fixture. Sonu Yadav also took 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Nellai Royal Kings posted 130/2 in 13.4 overs to win the game by 8 wickets. D Santhosh Kumar smashed 73 runs before he faced an unfortunate run out. Nirmal Kumar finished the game and secured 37 runs while at it.

Siechem Madurai Panthers were matched up against Dindigul Dragons in the last game of the competition. SMP batted first in the game and posted 150/8 in the fixture. Atheeq Ur Rehman scored 50 runs while B Anirudh also knocked 31 runs. However, the team could not withhold DD from surpassing the target as they knocked 151/1 to win the game by 9 wickets. P Vignesh picked the only wicket for SMP in the match.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Toss Prediction

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground (SCF Stadium)—a balanced, medium-scoring venue with slow drift early on and increasingly batting-friendly conditions—there’s a strong historical trend across TNPL night matches that teams winning the toss prefer and benefit from bowling first, chasing under lights with a slight edge. So far in the competition, the side bowling first have won all the fixtures.

Weather Report

Expect a mostly cloudy day, with highs reaching around 33 °C in the mid‑afternoon. There are predictions of afternoon thunderstorms starting between roughly 4–5 PM, likely the peak rainy period.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R

Predicted Playing XI

D Santhosh Kumar Batter Ajitesh G Batter Adnan Khan Batter NS Harish All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder PS Nirmal Kumar Batter Emmanuel Cherian Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter Sachin Rathi Bowler Valliappan Yudheeswaran Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings has proven to be a strong team in the past. The side had a shaky start but they seem to have found their rhythm as they won the last game against SKM Salem Spartans, breaking their unbeatable run. They have a strong bowling order.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M

Predicted Playing XI

P Saravanan Batter NS Chaturved Batter Ram Arvindh Batter Surya Anand Bowler Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler P Vignesh Bowler Rajalingam S Bowler Balchander Anirudh Batter Shankar Ganesh Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers faced a loss in the last game. Their bowling order looks weak as they were able to make an impact in the last game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-0 against Nellai Royal Kings.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 0

Nellai Royal Kings won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

NRK have a pretty solid top batting order. The team featured Arun Karthik and Santhosh Kumar in the first two games. G Ajitesh replaced Karthik in the opening order. The team has posted the scores of 66, 26 & 42 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. Santhosh Kumar posted 73 runs in the last game. That said, Nellai Royal Kings will be expected to score higher before their first wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nellai Royal Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Siechem Madurai Panthers Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Nellai Royal Kings 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Batters

D Santhosh Kumar to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Santhosh Kumar is a talented batter in the squad. He scored 73 runs in the last game and was the top scorer from the side. He has 128 runs in 3 games and averages at 42.66. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Atheeq Ur Rehman to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Atheeq Ur Rehman is the most explosive batter from the side this season so far. He has a strike rate of 148.43. He scored 50 runs in the last game with the help of 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Bowlers

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav is the top bowling pick from Nellai Royal Kings currently. He has picked wickets consistently in the competition with 7 wickets in 3 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game.

M Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

M Ashwin will lead the bowling order of the team this season. He was excellent last year as he picked 10 wickets for the side in 7 games. He took a total of 3 wickets in the three games.