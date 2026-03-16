Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Match Prediction
MAPA
41%
Chance of Winning
NRK
59%
T20
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Facts:
- Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-0 in the last five clashes between the sides.
- NRK are placed at the 4th place of the standings right now whereas SMP are placed at the 6th place.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning
After a poor season last year, Nellai Royal Kings entered this season with elation. However, their loss in the next game brought them down a few places. However, the team bounced back with a fantastic win over SKM Salem Spartans. The team is placed at the 4th position of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.486. Nellai Royal Kings will be looking to leap a few places up in the standings with a win in their next outing.
The Siechem Madurai Panthers had a dismal campaign in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing seventh with two wins from seven matches. They are having an inconsistent campaign this season. They are coming after a loss against Dindigul Dragons in their previous outing. With two losses and a win, SMP is placed at the 6th position of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.132.
- Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 59%
- Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 41%
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds
Nellai Royal Kings clashed against SKM Salem Spartans in their last game of the competition. The Spartans faced a lot of resistance from NRK bowlers as they scored 126/9 in 20 overs. Sachin Rathi was exceptional with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the fixture. Sonu Yadav also took 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Nellai Royal Kings posted 130/2 in 13.4 overs to win the game by 8 wickets. D Santhosh Kumar smashed 73 runs before he faced an unfortunate run out. Nirmal Kumar finished the game and secured 37 runs while at it.
Siechem Madurai Panthers were matched up against Dindigul Dragons in the last game of the competition. SMP batted first in the game and posted 150/8 in the fixture. Atheeq Ur Rehman scored 50 runs while B Anirudh also knocked 31 runs. However, the team could not withhold DD from surpassing the target as they knocked 151/1 to win the game by 9 wickets. P Vignesh picked the only wicket for SMP in the match.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Toss Prediction
At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground (SCF Stadium)—a balanced, medium-scoring venue with slow drift early on and increasingly batting-friendly conditions—there’s a strong historical trend across TNPL night matches that teams winning the toss prefer and benefit from bowling first, chasing under lights with a slight edge. So far in the competition, the side bowling first have won all the fixtures.
Weather Report
Expect a mostly cloudy day, with highs reaching around 33 °C in the mid‑afternoon. There are predictions of afternoon thunderstorms starting between roughly 4–5 PM, likely the peak rainy period.
Nellai Royal Kings Player List
PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R
Predicted Playing XI
|
D Santhosh Kumar
|
Batter
|
Ajitesh G
|
Batter
|
Adnan Khan
|
Batter
|
NS Harish
|
All-rounder
|
Sonu Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
PS Nirmal Kumar
|
Batter
|
Emmanuel Cherian
|
Bowler
|
Arun Karthik ©
|
Batter
|
Sachin Rathi
|
Bowler
|
Valliappan Yudheeswaran
|
Bowler
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Rithik Easwaran
|
Wicket-keeper
Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form
Nellai Royal Kings has proven to be a strong team in the past. The side had a shaky start but they seem to have found their rhythm as they won the last game against SKM Salem Spartans, breaking their unbeatable run. They have a strong bowling order.
Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List
NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M
Predicted Playing XI
|
P Saravanan
|
Batter
|
NS Chaturved
|
Batter
|
Ram Arvindh
|
Batter
|
Surya Anand
|
Bowler
|
Atheeq Ur Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
Gurjapneet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Murugan Ashwin
|
Bowler
|
P Vignesh
|
Bowler
|
Rajalingam S
|
Bowler
|
Balchander Anirudh
|
Batter
|
Shankar Ganesh
|
Wicket-keeper
Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form
Siechem Madurai Panthers faced a loss in the last game. Their bowling order looks weak as they were able to make an impact in the last game.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-0 against Nellai Royal Kings.
Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 0
Nellai Royal Kings won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 2
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips
Nellai Royal Kings to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
NRK have a pretty solid top batting order. The team featured Arun Karthik and Santhosh Kumar in the first two games. G Ajitesh replaced Karthik in the opening order. The team has posted the scores of 66, 26 & 42 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. Santhosh Kumar posted 73 runs in the last game. That said, Nellai Royal Kings will be expected to score higher before their first wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nellai Royal Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Siechem Madurai Panthers Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Nellai Royal Kings
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Batters
D Santhosh Kumar to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings
Santhosh Kumar is a talented batter in the squad. He scored 73 runs in the last game and was the top scorer from the side. He has 128 runs in 3 games and averages at 42.66. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Atheeq Ur Rehman to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers
Atheeq Ur Rehman is the most explosive batter from the side this season so far. He has a strike rate of 148.43. He scored 50 runs in the last game with the help of 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Bowlers
Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings
Sonu Yadav is the top bowling pick from Nellai Royal Kings currently. He has picked wickets consistently in the competition with 7 wickets in 3 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game.
M Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers
M Ashwin will lead the bowling order of the team this season. He was excellent last year as he picked 10 wickets for the side in 7 games. He took a total of 3 wickets in the three games.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nellai Royal Kings
- Nellai Royal Kings to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
- Siechem Madurai Panthers to win @ 2.09
Parimatch
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