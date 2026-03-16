Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Match Prediction
NRK
57%
Chance of Winning
RTW
43%
T20
SNR College Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.
- Trichy Grand Cholas beat Nellai Royal Kings in their last meeting by 4 wickets.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning
Nellai Royal Kings had a dismal season last year where they finished at the fifth position in the points table. They had a decent start but their inconsistent performances led them to lose three games in succession. They won three games and lost as many in seven outings. They have signed a few new faces and look confident coming into the next game.
Trichy Grand Cholas faced challenges in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing sixth with three wins and four losses. Their campaign was marked by inconsistent performances, relying heavily on a few key players while others struggled to find form. In response, the team made significant investments in the 2025 TNPL auction to strengthen their squad. Notable acquisitions include batsman Mukilesh U for ₹17.6 lakh, and wicketkeeper-batsman Suresh Kumar J for ₹16.1 lakh. They also brought in experienced bowler Saravana Kumar for ₹8.4 lakh.
- Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 43%
- Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 57%
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds
On July 20, 2024, in the last clash between the sides, Trichy Grand Cholas secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over Nellai Royal Kings.
Batting first, Nellai Royal Kings posted a total of 177/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Arun Karthik led the innings with a commanding 84 runs off 51 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes. Despite early setbacks, contributions from Rithik Easwaran (29) and Sonu Yadav (17) helped stabilize the innings. Trichy's Saravana Kumar was instrumental with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 30 runs, earning him the Player of the Match award.
In response, Trichy Grand Cholas chased down the target, reaching 182/6 in 19.3 overs, winning the game by 4 wickets. The chase was anchored by Jafar Jamal's 39 off 27 balls and Shyam Sundar's 31 off 25. R Rajkumar's unbeaten 31 from just 13 deliveries proved decisive in the final overs. NRK bowlers did not have much success in the game.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction
The pitch is generally favorable for batting, offering good bounce and pace, which benefits stroke play. However, during the middle overs, spinners can become effective, especially as the pitch wears . Additionally, dew in evening matches can make the ball slippery, giving an advantage to the chasing team. At the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, recent statistics suggest that teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first. Out of 24 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) matches held at this venue, 14 were won by the team batting second, while only 7 were won by the team batting first.
Weather Report
On Saturday, June 7, 2025, Coimbatore is expected to experience warm and humid conditions. The daytime high will be around 31°C. There's a chance of light rain, with humidity levels around 86%, accompanied by light westerly winds.
Trichy Grand Cholas Player List
U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mukilesh U
|
Batter
|
Suresh Kumar
|
Batter
|
Kousik J
|
All-rounder
|
P Saravana Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Athisayaraj Davidson
|
Bower
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Waseem Ahmed
|
Wicket-keeper
|
K Easwaran
|
Bowler
|
R Rajkumar
|
All-rounder
|
Antony Dhas
|
All-rounder
|
Sanjay Yadav
|
All-rounder
Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form
Trichy Grand Cholas won their last clash against Nellai Royal Kings. Despite a poor campaign last season, they will be confident with their squad this year.
Nellai Royal Kings Players List
PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jafar Jamal
|
All-rounder
|
Ajitesh G
|
Batter
|
Adnan Khan
|
Batter
|
NS Harish
|
All-rounder
|
Sonu Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Krishna
|
Bowler
|
Emmanuel Cherian
|
Bowler
|
Arun Karthik ©
|
Batter
|
Sachin Rathi
|
Bowler
|
Valliappan Yudheeswaran
|
Bowler
|
Rithik Easwaran
|
Wicket-keeper
Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form
Nellai Royal Kings have had better seasons than last season. They finished pretty low in the standings and will be eager to make that up this season.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2 against Trichy Grand Cholas.
Nellai Royal Kings won- 3
Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips
Nellai Royal Kings to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Nellai Royal Kings had a poor campaign in last year’s competition. The team failed to start well with their batting innings despite trying various combinations between players like Guruswamy Ajitesh, Arun Karthik, Mokit Hariharan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash. The team posted the scores of 9, 8 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in the last three T20s they played in the TNPL 2024. This included a game against Trichy Grand Cholas where they managed to secure only 9 runs before Hariharan departed the earliest. Following that trend, NRK shall lose an early wicket in the next game.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas
T20
SNR College Cricket Ground, null
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters
Sanjay Yadav to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas
Sanjay Yadav was the top scorer of the team last year. He scored 226 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.66. He scored two fifties in his campaign last season.
Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings
Arun Karthik was a reliable captain last season. He led the team's batting department with 260 runs in 7 innings at an average of 43.33. The batter smashed 84 runs in the last meeting with Trichy.
Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers
Athisayaraj Davidson to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas
Athisayaraj Davidson picked 13 wickets in 7 games in the competition last season. He took 2 wickets in the last clash against Royal Kings and will enter as the best bowler from the team in the next game.
Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings
Sonu Yadav was retained by the team due to his bowling prowess. He took 9 wickets in 6 innings last season. He will be confident with the ball in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nellai Royal Kings
- Trichy Grand Cholas to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
- Nellai Royal Kings to win @ 1.76 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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