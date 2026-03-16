Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Match Prediction NRK 57 % Chance of Winning RTW 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Trichy Grand Cholas and Nellai Royal Kings will clash in the 3rd game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. The game will be hosted at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore on June 7. The match will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

Facts: Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

Trichy Grand Cholas beat Nellai Royal Kings in their last meeting by 4 wickets.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning

Nellai Royal Kings had a dismal season last year where they finished at the fifth position in the points table. They had a decent start but their inconsistent performances led them to lose three games in succession. They won three games and lost as many in seven outings. They have signed a few new faces and look confident coming into the next game.

Trichy Grand Cholas faced challenges in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing sixth with three wins and four losses. Their campaign was marked by inconsistent performances, relying heavily on a few key players while others struggled to find form. In response, the team made significant investments in the 2025 TNPL auction to strengthen their squad. Notable acquisitions include batsman Mukilesh U for ₹17.6 lakh, and wicketkeeper-batsman Suresh Kumar J for ₹16.1 lakh. They also brought in experienced bowler Saravana Kumar for ₹8.4 lakh.

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 43%

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 57%

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds

On July 20, 2024, in the last clash between the sides, Trichy Grand Cholas secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over Nellai Royal Kings.

Batting first, Nellai Royal Kings posted a total of 177/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Arun Karthik led the innings with a commanding 84 runs off 51 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes. Despite early setbacks, contributions from Rithik Easwaran (29) and Sonu Yadav (17) helped stabilize the innings. Trichy's Saravana Kumar was instrumental with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 30 runs, earning him the Player of the Match award.

In response, Trichy Grand Cholas chased down the target, reaching 182/6 in 19.3 overs, winning the game by 4 wickets. The chase was anchored by Jafar Jamal's 39 off 27 balls and Shyam Sundar's 31 off 25. R Rajkumar's unbeaten 31 from just 13 deliveries proved decisive in the final overs. NRK bowlers did not have much success in the game.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction

The pitch is generally favorable for batting, offering good bounce and pace, which benefits stroke play. However, during the middle overs, spinners can become effective, especially as the pitch wears . Additionally, dew in evening matches can make the ball slippery, giving an advantage to the chasing team. At the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, recent statistics suggest that teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first. Out of 24 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) matches held at this venue, 14 were won by the team batting second, while only 7 were won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, Coimbatore is expected to experience warm and humid conditions. The daytime high will be around 31°C. There's a chance of light rain, with humidity levels around 86%, accompanied by light westerly winds.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mukilesh U Batter Suresh Kumar Batter Kousik J All-rounder P Saravana Kumar Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Washington Sundar All-rounder Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper K Easwaran Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder Antony Dhas All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas won their last clash against Nellai Royal Kings. Despite a poor campaign last season, they will be confident with their squad this year.

Nellai Royal Kings Players List

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R

Predicted Playing XI

Jafar Jamal All-rounder Ajitesh G Batter Adnan Khan Batter NS Harish All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder Ajay Krishna Bowler Emmanuel Cherian Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter Sachin Rathi Bowler Valliappan Yudheeswaran Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Recent Form

Nellai Royal Kings have had better seasons than last season. They finished pretty low in the standings and will be eager to make that up this season.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Nellai Royal Kings won- 3

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Nellai Royal Kings had a poor campaign in last year’s competition. The team failed to start well with their batting innings despite trying various combinations between players like Guruswamy Ajitesh, Arun Karthik, Mokit Hariharan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash. The team posted the scores of 9, 8 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in the last three T20s they played in the TNPL 2024. This included a game against Trichy Grand Cholas where they managed to secure only 9 runs before Hariharan departed the earliest. Following that trend, NRK shall lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters

Sanjay Yadav to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

Sanjay Yadav was the top scorer of the team last year. He scored 226 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.66. He scored two fifties in his campaign last season.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik was a reliable captain last season. He led the team's batting department with 260 runs in 7 innings at an average of 43.33. The batter smashed 84 runs in the last meeting with Trichy.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers

Athisayaraj Davidson to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Athisayaraj Davidson picked 13 wickets in 7 games in the competition last season. He took 2 wickets in the last clash against Royal Kings and will enter as the best bowler from the team in the next game.

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav was retained by the team due to his bowling prowess. He took 9 wickets in 6 innings last season. He will be confident with the ball in the upcoming game.