Facts: J Sunil Bishnoi was the highest run-scorer for Ruby White Town Legends in the 2024 season, having scored 240 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 162.16

Sidak Singh was the second-highest wicket-taker last season, having picked 18 wickets at an average of 13.72 and an economy rate of 6.33

Bharat Sharma bagged 15 wickets in the previous season at an average of 21.66

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends Chance of Winning

Ossudu Accord Warriors have gathered many useful players in the form of Mohammed Shafeequddin, Krishna Pandey, Nitin Pranaav, and Karthikeyan Jayasundaram for the 2025 season of the Pondicherry Premier League, which has accorded them as the favourites for the season. They have covered many bases that cost them big-time last year, and an all-rounder-heavy squad can help them decode things faster.

On the other hand, Ruby White Town Legends, which was earlier called White Town Dropthought Giants last year, have retained the core of their side that helped them top the league stage table last year. While Gaurav Yadav adds a lot of depth to the side with his bowling, the likes of Ramachandran Ragupathy, Jay Pande, Rishi Raut, and Sunil Bishnoi have ensured that things are more even for them.

OAW’s chance of winning is 56%

RWL’s chance of winning is 44%

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Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Tips

Bet on Gaurav Yadav to do well with the ball. One of the most sought-after players in domestic cricket, Yadav brings an unparalleled sense of gaiety to the side. Similarly, the kind of performance Jay Pande showed last year, it would be foolish not to have a massive stake in his performance. Sure, Krishna Pandey adds a big sense of fulfillment to the overall market, but we also need to keep an eye on what Karthikeyan Jayasundaram does, considering his last year’s performance.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry Ground hasn’t hosted a lot of T20 games in the last few years, but last year’s PPL provides a vantage point. The average score at the venue was 165, which was decent given that the Deodhar Trophy a year before at the same venue had seen an average score of 285, albeit the tournament was 50-over event.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 25% Probability of Precipitation in Pondicherry on Sunday, with the Probability of Thunderstorms being just 6%. It is mostly going to be shiny and should be without any issues.

Ossudu Accord Warriors Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jashwanth Shreeram, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Krishna Pandey, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Rajashekar Reddy, Aditya Chauhan, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Nitin Pranaav, Puneet Tripathi, Satish Jangir B, Ashrit J, Aravindaraj Ramasamy, Jullian Edward, Sidak Singh, Vishnu K

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Jashwanth Shreeram Batter Karthikeyan Jayasundaram Batter Krishna Pandey Batter Aditya Chauhan All-rounder Ashrit J Wicket-Keeper Puneet Tripathi All-rounder Mohammed Shafeequddin All-rounder Nitin Pranaav Bowler Sidak Singh Bowler Aravindaraj Ramasamy Bowler

Ossudu Accord Warriors Team Form

Ossudu Accord Warriors won five out of 10 games last season to finish with 11 points and in fourth position on the points table. They won four out of their last five games of the season.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Ayudh Sharma, Jay Pande, Logesh Prabagaran, Nadeem Khan, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ashwin Das, Mangesh Yadav, Pradeep Roshan, Vandit Joshi, Sunil Bishnoi, Adil Tunda, Prathapraj D, Rishi Raut, Bharat Sharma, Shishir H R, Gaurav Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Anand Bais Batter Ayudh Sharma Batter Jay Pande Batter Ashwin Das All-rounder Pradeep Roshan All-rounder Sunil Bishnoi Wicket-keeper Mangesh Yadav Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Bharat Sharma Bowler Rishi Raut Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

White Town Dropthought Giants, as they were known in the 2024 season of the Pondicherry Premier League, secured the top spot on the points table last year before being eliminated in the Playoffs.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends Head-To-Head

Ossudu Accord Warriors and Ruby White Town Legends faced each other twice in the last season, with both sides winning one game each.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends Betting Odds

Ruby White Town Legends to have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

With Akash Kargave and Anand Bais opening the batting for Ruby White Town Legends, they will certainly have a superb start to the batting display. The duo batted with a strike rate of 176.27 and 149.1 in the previous season of the Pondicherry Premier League and they are all set to replicate the same approach with Ossudu Accord Warriors in the ongoing season. Trust them to deliver in the first game of the season.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends T20 Cricket Association of Pondicherry Ground, null Ossudu Accord Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Batters

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Ganga Sridhar Raju is one of the most consistent run-scorers in Pondicherry across all formats and the icon player for Ossudu Accord Warriors in the 2025 Pondicherry Premier League. He has scored 629 runs in the first-class format at an average of 34.94 while averaging 21.63 in List A cricket. You will not find a lot of batters as consistent as him.

J Sunil Bishnoi to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best batter (Parimatch)

J Sunil Bishnoi was the highest run-scorer for Ruby White Town Legends in the 2024 season, having scored 240 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 162.16. His 51 against Villianur last season was a terrific testament to what Sunil can do in the shortest format of the game.

Ossudu Accord Warriors vs Ruby White Town Legends Best Bowlers

Sidak Singh to be Ossudu Accord Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Ossudu Accord Warriors’ Sidak Singh, who had earlier represented Mumbai in T20s, was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Pondicherry Premier League 2024, having picked 18 wickets at an average of 13.72 and an economy rate of 6.33. He was head and shoulders above everyone in the tournament last year, making him indispensable to the cause. Back him to do well in the first game of the new season.

Bharat Sharma to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Bharat Sharma bagged 15 wickets in the previous season at an average of 21.66, adding versatility to Ruby White Town Legends, alongside Gaurav Yadav. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the season. His strike rate of 15.06 further made him such a brilliant player. So what are you waiting for?