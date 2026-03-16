Facts: Aman was the highest run-scorer for last year’s edition, scoring 511 runs at an average of 51.10 at a strike rate of 192.83

Ruby White Town Legends skipper Neyan Shyam Kangayan has a List A average of 45.33

Himanshu Sahani picked up three wickets in their first game against Genid Yanam Royals

Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings Chance of Winning

Ruby White Town Legendslost to Villianur Mohit Kings in last year’s qualifier event, but as things stand, they have covered most bases in the auction to come good with a lot of success this year. Ruby White Town Legends boast the likes of Logesh Prabagaran and Vandit Joshi, who offer solid resistance with the bat, but their bowling can take the cake.

On the other hand,Villianur Mohit Kings, the runners up from the last year, got their campaign off to a rollicking start, thanks to some solid batting performances from Prithvi Rajan Khanna and Akash Pugazhendi. While Aman Hakim Khan can deliver some gigantic blows with the bat, his bowling offers a full-fledged plan to success for Villianur Mohit Kings.

RWL’s chance of winning is 42%

VMK’s chance of winning is 58%

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Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Tips

There is no way I am not betting big on Aman Hakim Khan. Both with bat and ball, the former Mumbai all-rounder makes his presence felt in the Pondicherry Premier League. While he was thehighest run-scorer last season, he picked four wickets in the previous match.Akash Pugazhendi is another player you need to bet on, for he knows how to consistently score runs. Himanshu Sahani knows picking wickets may not be as simple as plucking apples from the garden, but he has made it look like that.By picking three wickets in the previous match, he made those beliefs stronger.So what are you waiting for?

Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground played host to all PPL matches last year, with74% of the matches going in favour of chasing sides. In three matches this season so far, the batting first teams have won two games, while the chasing side have won one.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a34% Probability of Precipitation in Pondicherry on Tuesday, with the Probability of Thunderstorms being just 43%. So if the predictions holds true, we may not see any hindrances to the match.

Ruby White Town Legends Player List

Neyan Shyam Kangayan (c), Logesh Prabagaran, Anand Bais, Nadeem Khan, Akash Kargave, Vandit Joshi, Palanisamy Paneerselvam (wk), Ashwin Das, Ankit Kushwah, Prathapraj D, Adil Ayub Tunda, Naman Sharma, Ayudh Sharma, S Pradeep Roshan, Sunil Bishnoi, Rishi Rajendra, Harikrishna Shishir, Nakul Mehta, Naveen Karthikeyan, Sarvajith V

Predicted Playing XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Logesh Prabagaran Batter Akash Kargave Batter Anand Bais Batter Vandit Joshi All-rounder Palanisamy Paneerselvam Wicketkeeper Nadeem Khan All-rounder Ashwin Das Bowler Prathapraj D Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Adil Ayub Tunda Bowler

Ruby White Town Legends Team Form

Ruby White Town Legendstopped the chart in the 2024 season of the Pondicherry Premier League, but lost the Qualifier to miss out on a chance to play the final.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Akash Pugazhendi , Mohit Kale, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Bhanu Anand (wk), Damodaran Rohit (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Ramesh Kumar, J Manikandan, Puneet Datey, Raghav Goyal, Samar Khan, Sunil Kumar P, Keerthivasan V, Rahul J, Himanshu Sahani, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sunendhar M, Indrajeet Kumar, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-Keeper Mohit Kale Batter Damodaran Rohit All-rounder Akash Pugazhendi Batter Aman Khan All-rounder Prithvi Rajan Khanna All-rounder Sivamurugan Murugaiyan All-rounder Puneet Datey Bowler Raghav Goyal Bowler J Manikandan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kings finished third on the points table in the 2024 season of the Pondicherry Premier League,securing five wins from 10 games. They eventually made it to the final but fell short against Mahe Megalo Strikers in the title clash. However, with a strong start to the 2025 season, they seem to be hitting all the right notes.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings Head-To-Head

Ruby White Town Legends and Villianur Mohit Kings faced off thrice in the 2024 season of Pondicherry Premier League, with the latter winning two matches. The last time both sides faced off against each other was in the Qualifier, in which Villianur won by 42 runs.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings have a massive powerplay (Parimatch)

Bhanu Anand and Mohit Kale opened the innings for Villianur Mohit Kings and that worked out really well in the first game.Villianur Mohit Kings managed 53 runs in the first six overs of the inningsto deliver a masterclass in batting. Even though Damodaran Rohit failed to deliver in the powerplay, that didn’t stop them from scoring big. So back them to do well in the upcoming clash as well.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings T20 Cricket Association of Pondicherry Ground, null Ruby White Town Legends Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings Best Batters

Neyan Shyam Kangayan to be Ruby White Town Legends’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Neyan Shyam Kangayan has aList A average of 45.33and that tells you why he has been chosen as the skipper for Ruby White Town Legends. There is a sense of defiance in his batting, which is amplified by his success in the previous season of Pondicherry Premier League. Even in the last game, he scored a 21-ball 25. So don’t think much and bet big on Neyan Shyam Kangayan to do well.

Aman Hakim Khan to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings have an incredible batter in the form of Aman Hakim Khan, who has delivered for Mumbai and KKR in the past. Aman was thehighest run-scorer for last year’s edition, scoring 511 runs at an average of 51.10 at a strike rate of 192.83. He has six fifties in 11 innings, justifying his glorious form. There is no way he isn’t going to deliver big for the side.

Ruby White Town Legends vs Villianur Mohit Kings Best Bowlers

Ashwin Das to be Ruby White Town Legends’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Ashwin Das, since movig to Puducherry from Madhya Pradesh, has become an important player for them and will be adding a lot of value to Ruby White Town Legends in the ongoing season of PPL.He picked up two wickets in the previous clash and if you consider his T20 average of 26.00, he can be an asset for the team.

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Sahani picked up three wickets in their first game against Genid Yanam Royalsand alongside Aman Hakim Khan, who bluffed his way to four wickets, was the most important player for them. Back him to deliver for the side in the upcoming match as well.