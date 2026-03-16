Facts: Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.

LKK are placed at the bottom of the standings right now whereas SMP are placed at the 7th place.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

The Siechem Madurai Panthers had a dismal campaign in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing seventh with two wins from seven matches. They had a poor start in the competition and lost their inaugural game against SKM Salem Spartans. With that, they are placed at the 7th place of the standings with a net run rate of -0.746. SMP will be looking to revive their campaign with a better performance in the next game.

Lyca Kovai Kings has won the title twice. They were very close to the champion title last season but had to taste defeat by the Dragons in the finals to finish as runners-up. Lyca Kovai Kings had a disappointing start to their campaign this season. They lost their first game against Dindigul Dragons and lie at the bottom of the standings with no points and a net run rate of -1.435.

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 55%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 45%

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Siechem Madurai Panthers faced SKM Salem Spartans in the first game of this season. The team scored 164/6 in the game. Atheeq Ur Rahman (38 off 21) and Ram Arvindh (37 off 34) were the top batters from the side. However, the team could not defend the target. Salem Spartans scored 167/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Gurjapneet Singh and M Ashwin picked 2 wickets for the Panthers but could not guarantee a win. Despite the loss, the team displayed promise with their talented batting order.

Lyca Kovai Kings clashed against Dindigul Dragons in the first game of this season. The team scored 149/8 in the game. It was a low total as the batters kept losing wickets regularly in the game. B Sachin was the best batter with 51 runs in the game. However, the team failed to defend the target as the Dragons scored 154/3 to win the game by 7 wickets. M Shahrukh Khan was the best bowler from LKK with 2 wickets in the game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

At the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore, captains winning the toss in TNPL T20s usually opt to bowl first, capitalizing on evening dew and a predictably batting-friendly surface later on. Historically, chasing sides have triumphed in around 62% of league T20 games here (15 wins out of 24), compared to only 37.5% for those batting first. The pitch is flat with a light grass cover, offering early assistance to spinners and seamers in the powerplay, before settling into a high-scoring paradise. With quick outfield conditions and dew making bowling tougher in the second innings, winning the toss and bowling first is the smart call at this venue.

Weather Report

On June 11, 2025, Coimbatore is expected to experience warm and humid conditions. The daytime high will be around 32°C. There is a prediction of rainfall in the afternoon.

Lyca Kovai Kings Players List

Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramesh Divakar

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Pradheep Vishal Batter Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper Andre Siddarth Batter P Bhuvaneswaran All-rounder Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Rohit R Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler Jitendra Kumar Batter K Vishal Vaidhya Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Recent Form

Lyca Kovai Kings has proven to be a strong team in the past. However, the side had a poor start to their campaign this season with a low total in the fixture. The team should do better with their batting.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M

Predicted Playing XI

P Saravanan Batter NS Chaturved Batter Ram Arvindh Batter Surya Anand Bowler Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler P Vignesh Bowler Gowtham Thamarai Kannan Bowler Balchander Anirudh Batter Shankar Ganesh Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers lost their first game of the tournament against Salem Spartans by 6 wickets. The team batted well in the last game but need to improve upon their bowling order.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 4-1 against Lyca Kovai Kings.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 4

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Lyca Kovai Kings to score more fours (@Parimatch)

Both sides lost their first game of the tournament. Lyca Kovai Kings scored a lower total than Siechem Madurai Panthers in the previous game but managed to score more fours than them. LKK scored 14 boundaries whereas SMP managed 11 fours in the game. Lyca Kovai Kings has a strong squad and hard hitters. They will be expected to score more fours in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 SNR College Cricket Ground, null Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Madurai Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.11 Bet Now!

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

B Sachin to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

B Sachin is a talented batter in the squad. He was phenomenal in the last game as he produced 51 off 38 in the game. He smashed 6 fours and a six in his innings. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

NS Chaturved to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

NS Chaturved averaged low last season. However, the batter was the key player to be retained by the team due to his batting excellence. He scored 32 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is an exceptional player. He leads the side with his prominent bowling skills. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.

M Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

M Ashwin will lead the bowling order of the team this season. He was excellent last year as he picked 10 wickets for the side in 7 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game.