Facts: Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 3-1 in the last four clashes between the sides.

Panthers finished 7th in the table last season whereas the Spartans finished at the 8th position.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans Chance of Winning

The Siechem Madurai Panthers had a dismal campaign in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing seventh with two wins from seven matches. They began with a promising performance but struggled with consistency thereafter. They acknowledged the team's inconsistencies as they finished 7th in the standings last season. They will be ready for a brand new season of the TNPL.

The Salem Spartans endured a challenging campaign in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from seven matches. Their sole victory came against Dindigul Dragon. Despite individual brilliance from M. Poiyamozhi, who claimed 16 wickets in the tournament, the team struggled to find consistency. The Spartans will aim to improve this season with a few new names in the squad.

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 40%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 60%

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Odds

Siechem Madurai Panthers secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Salem Spartans in their last meeting in 2024. Batting first, the Spartans posted a formidable total of 180/7 in their allotted 20 overs. R Kavin led the charge with a brisk 70 off 45 balls, including five fours and five sixes. He was well-supported by Vishal Vaidhya, who remained unbeaten on 56 from 33 deliveries. For the Panthers, Murugan Ashwin was the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs, while R Alexander contributed with 2 wickets.

In response, the Panthers chased down the target, reaching 185/6 in 19.3 overs, winning the game by 4 wickets. Suresh Lokeshwar anchored the innings with a fluent 69 off 38 balls, and Jagatheesan Kousik added a valuable 57 from 46 deliveries. Despite a mid-innings wobble, Murugan Ashwin's quick 20* off just 5 balls ensured a successful chase. His all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans Toss Prediction

The pitch is generally favorable for batting, offering good bounce and pace, which benefits stroke play. However, during the middle overs, spinners can become effective, especially as the pitch wears . Additionally, dew in evening matches can make the ball slippery, giving an advantage to the chasing team. At the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, recent statistics suggest that teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first. Out of 24 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) matches held at this venue, 14 were won by the team batting second, while only 7 were won by the team batting first .

Weather Report

On June 8, 2025, Coimbatore is expected to experience warm and humid conditions. The daytime high will be around 31°C. There is no prediction of rainfall.

SKM Salem Spartans Players List

Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Vivek R, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul D, S Ajith Ram, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Himalaya.

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Vivek R Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder J Gowri Shankar All-rounder Boopathi Kumar Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler Mohammed M Bowler N Selva Kumaran Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Recent Form

SKM Salem Spartans finished near the bottom of the table. They won a single game last season. The team is ready with fresh signings with talented batters in the team. They will be ready for their first game of this season.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M

Predicted Playing XI

M Ayush Batter NS Chaturved Batter Ram Arvindh Batter Karthik M Bowler Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler P Vignesh Bowler Saravanan P Bowler Balchander Anirudh Batter Shankar Ganesh Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers finished at the 5th position last season. The team will be looking to win their first game of the competition in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 3-1 against SKM Salem Spartans.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 3

SKM Salem Spartans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans Betting Tips

SKM Salem Spartans to score well before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Siechem Madurai Panthers had a very poor season last year. The team remained at the bottom of the standings for the entire season. However, their opening order would often show glimpses of brilliance with the bat. S Abishiek and R Kavin opened for the side on most occasions but Vishal Vaidhya also lent his bat in the opening position. The duo scored 17, 2 & 61 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games of last season. The team scored 50 runs before their first wicket in the only clash against Siechem Madurai Panthers last season. Having mentioned that, Salem Spartans will be looking to score well for their opening partnership.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans T20 SNR College Cricket Ground, null Madurai Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Salem Spartans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now!

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Batters

R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

R Kavin was one of the top scorers of the side last season which was why he was retained this season. He scored 160 runs in 5 games at an average of 35.00. He scored 70 runs in his last clash against NRK. He will be the top batting pick from the side.

NS Chaturved to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

NS Chaturved averaged low last season. However, the batter was the key player to be retained by the team due to his batting excellence. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans Top Bowlers

M Poiyamozhi to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Poiyamozhi is an exceptional discovery. The bowler was the best from the side last year as he picked 16 wickets in 7 games. He picked 2 wickets in the last clash against NRK.

M Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

M Ashwin will lead the bowling order of the team this season. He was excellent last year as he picked 10 wickets for the side in 7 games. He also maintained a good economy of 7.27 with his deliveries. He will be ready for the new season.