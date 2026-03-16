Facts: Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes between the sides.

TGC are placed at the 7th place of the standings right now whereas SMP are placed at the 6th place.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning

After a poor season last year, Siechem Madurai Panthers have failed to revive their campaign this year. The team is going through a very inconsistent form and as a result, have lost three games in the competition. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.554. They are walking here after a huge loss against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Trichy Grand Cholas had a terrible start to their campaign and lost three games in a row. They won a game after that but returned to lose their fifth fixture in the competition. With four losses and a win, the team is placed at the 7th place of the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.187.

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 45%

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 55%

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds

Siechem Madurai Panthers were up against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the last game of the competition. SMP batted first in the game and posted 120 runs before losing their last wicket in the fixture. Sarath Kumar scored 31 runs while the rest went out for very cheap scores. IDTT surpassed the target easily, scoring 121/1 to win the game by 9 wickets. M Ashwin picked the only wicket for the side.

Trichy Grand Cholas faced a tough challenge in their previous outing against Chepauk Super Gillies, where CSG posted a formidable 178/5. Despite a collective bowling effort, barring Sanjay Yadav, every bowler claimed a wicket. Trichy fell just short in the chase. They ended at 174/7, narrowly losing by 4 runs. Suresh Kumar led the fight with a solid 63, supported by J Kousik’s 45. While Trichy have shown resilience and pushed games down to the wire, they’ve struggled to close out matches and convert opportunities into wins.

Match Prediction Best Odds Siechem Madurai Panthers Opening Partnership to be under 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trichy Grand Cholas Opening Partnership to be under 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trichy Grand Cholas 2.13 Bet on Parimatch

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction

The venue typically produces a batting-friendly track especially during the first innings, with average first-innings scores around 157 runs in TNPL games. However, pitch quality may decline slightly in the second innings. Historical data shows a near-even split with teams often opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Bowling first is the favored option—fresh new ball on a benign pitch, avoiding batting when it might slow or offer some grip under clouds or moisture

Weather Report

Expect hot and humid conditions, with highs around 35–36 °C (95–96 °F) and overnight lows near 24–25 °C (76–77 °F). Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with increasing breezes and chances of afternoon thunderstorms mid-to-late week. Humidity and cloud cover may slightly soften the pitch early, but heat will dominate playability.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M

Predicted Playing XI

P Saravanan Bowler NS Chaturved Batter Ram Arvindh Batter Surya Anand Bowler Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Ajay Chetan Batter Rajalingam S Bowler Balchander Anirudh Batter Shankar Ganesh Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers is coming from a loss in the last game. The team batted poorly in the last game and bundled out for 120 runs in the game. They will be against Trichy Grand Cholas in the next game and will be looking to win it.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mukilesh U Batter Suresh Kumar © Batter S Sujay Batter P Saravana Kumar Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Jafar Jamal Batter Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper Ganesh Moorthi Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder J Kousik All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas has proven to be a strong batting unit in the past. However, their bowling unit has not done so well. They will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Siechem Madurai Panthers lead the tally by 3-2 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 3

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips

Trichy Grand Cholas Opening Partnership to be over 17.5 runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Trichy Grand Cholas had a very poor season this year. In the five games this season, TGC could only amass 20, 4, 10, 39 & 31 runs before their first dismissal. Suresh Kumar and S Sujay opened for the side but failed to make an impact for the side. Waseem Ahmed entered the mix and was able to help the side to give them a good start. Ahmed scored 10 runs while Suresh Kumar posted 63 runs in the last game. That said, TGC will be expected to score well before their first wicket in the next game.

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Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters

B Anirudh to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

B Anirudh is the most explosive batter from the side this season so far. He has a strike rate of 127.52. He has scored 139 runs in 5 games. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

R Rajkumar to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

R Rajkumar has scored 153 runs in 5 games. He averages at 51.00 so far in the competition. He has a strike rate of over 200 and will be looking to strike well in the next game as well.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

M Ashwin will lead the bowling order of the team this season. He took a total of 4 wickets in 5 games. He picked 1 wicket in the last game.

Athisayaraj Davidson to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

Davidson is the best bowler from the side. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He took 1 wicket in the last fixture.