Facts: Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 5-0 in the last five clashes between the sides.

Salem Spartans are placed at the 2nd place of the standings right now whereas Chepauk Super Gillies are placed at the top place.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Chance of Winning

SKM Salem Spartans were having an unbeatable campaign in the competition with three wins in a row. However, they faced a recent defeat against Nellai Royal Kings in their last outing. The team is positioned at the second place of the points table with three wins and a loss. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.448. SKM Salem Spartans is a strong unit and will be at loggerheads with the table leader in their next outing.

Chepauk Super Gillies, the most successful franchise in the competition, is doing extremely well in the competition. They are currently unbeaten after putting across impressive batting and bowling performances in all their games so far. They are coming after a win against Dindigul Dragons. The team occupies the top place of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 1.755. CSG will be looking to do well in their next outing as well.

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 37%

Chepauk Super Gillies chance of winning: 63%

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SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Odds

SKM Salem Spartans faced Nellai Royal Kings in the last game of the competition. SKM Salem Spartans batted first in the game and secured 126/9 in the game. Hari Nishaanth scored 50 runs opening for the side. The rest of the team struck out for cheap scores in the game. Chasing the target, NRK scored 130/2 to win the game by 8 wickets. M Poiyamozhi picked a wicket in the game.

Chepauk Super Gillies were matched up against Dindigul Dragons in the last game of the competition. CSG batted first in the game and scored 180/6 in the fixture. Baba Aparajith continued his batting excellence to post 56 runs off 38 balls. Chasing the target, Dindigul Dragons were restricted to 172/8 as Chepauk Super Gillies registered their fourth consecutive win by 8 runs. Lokesh Raj stole the show with 5 wickets while Abhishek Tanwar took 2 wickets in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chepauk Super Gillies Opening Partnership to be under 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch SKM Salem Spartans Opening Partnership to be over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be SKM Salem Spartans 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

Salem Cricket Foundation Ground (SCF Stadium) is a balanced, medium-scoring venue with slow drift early on and increasingly batting-friendly conditions. There’s a strong historical trend across TNPL night matches that teams winning the toss prefer and benefit from bowling first, chasing under lights with a slight edge. So far in the competition, the side bowling first have won five out of the seven fixtures this season. The team winning the toss shall opt to bowl here first.

Weather Report

June 19 in Salem will be a warm and mostly cloudy day with potential for thunderstorms. Temperatures will start around 26 °C (79 °F) early and rise to about 33‑34 °C (92 °F) in the mid‑afternoon. Humidity will be high, and the cloudiness may linger into the evening before gradually easing overnight.

SKM Salem Spartans Player List

Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Vivek R, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul D, S Ajith Ram, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Himalaya.

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Vivek R Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder M Poiyamozhi All-rounder Boopathi Kumar Batter Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler Mohammed M Bowler Rahil Shah Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Recent Form

SKM Salem Spartans has proven to be a strong team in the past. After their poor loss in the last game, the team returned with a win in their next game against Chepauk.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder S Dinesh Raj Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder K Aashiq Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder TD Lokesh Raj Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler J Prem Kumar Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies are the team to beat this season. They are leading a flawless campaign so far. They registered their fourth consecutive win in the competition. They have a strong batting order and secured 180 runs in the last game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 5-0 against SKM Salem Spartans.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 5

SKM Salem Spartans won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Betting Tips

Baba Aparajith to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Baba Aparajith is a strong batting presence in the team. The batter averages at 27.30 in his T20 career. However, Aparajith has been in phenomenal form this season. He has scored 77*, 41, 48* & 56 runs in four games this season so far. He has 222 runs in 4 games and has a strike rate of 180.48 currently. He managed to score past the target on all the occasions and will be expected to carry on with his terrific batting form.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Salem Spartans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Batters

Hari Nishaanth to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

Hari Nishaanth is a terrific batter and has scored 139 runs in 4 games. He averages at 34.75 so far in the competition. He smashed 50 runs off 32 balls in the last game. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game as well.

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith is a very talented batter in the team. He has scored 77*, 41, 48* and 56 runs in this season so far. With 222 runs in 4 games, he is the top batter of the squad. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Top Bowlers

M Mohammed to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Mohammed is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 games. He could not pick any wicket in the last game but is expected to bowl well in the next game.

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the team’s top bowler with 11 wickets in 4 games. He was fantastic in the last game with 2 wickets to his name.