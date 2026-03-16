Facts: SKM Salem Spartans lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

SS are placed at the 2nd place whereas IDTT is positioned at the 3rd place of the points table.

SKM Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

It's a brand new start for SKM Salem Spartans in the brand new season of the TNPL. The team has won both their games in the competition with their terrific batting performances. The team is currently placed at the 2nd place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.548. The team will be looking to extend their winning momentum coming into the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans faced challenges in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing sixth in the competition. They had a poor start this season but returned with a strong performance to win their next game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.971.

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 55%

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

SKM Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

SKM Salem Spartans clashed against Trichy Grand Cholas in their previous game of the competition. SKM Salem Spartans batted first and scored 179/8 in the game. Hari Nishaanth played a beautiful knock of 83 runs while Sunny Sandhu scored 45 runs. However, the bowlers did an impressive job as well. They restricted Trichy Grand Cholas to 172 to win the game by 7 runs. M Mohammed picked 4 wickets while Sunny Sandhu got 2 wickets in the game. SKM Salem Spartans will be ready for their next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans went against Dindigul Dragons in the last game. IDTT bowled extremely well to bowl out Dindigul Dragons at 93 runs. Esakkimuthu A was the best bowler with 4 wickets while M Mathivannan got 3 wickets in the game. Sai Kishore also picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, IDTT was pretty quick to surpass the target and win the game by 9 wickets. Tushar Raheja was the best batter with an unbeaten 65 runs in the game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, the toss winner is likely to bat first. Out of 30 TNPL matches here, the side batting first has emerged victorious 16 times compared to 13 wins for chasing sides. The pitch typically presents a slow, low track that offers early assistance to both pacers and spinners but it tends to become more batting-friendly as the innings unfold. Combining the ground’s slight historical advantage for first-innings teams with the expectation that batting becomes easier later, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first, set a competitive total, and press advantage under these conditions.

Weather Report

On June 13, 2025, Salem is expected to experience warm and humid conditions. The daytime high will be around 31°C. A few light rain showers are expected—likely intermittent and not too heavy.

SKM Salem Spartans Players List

Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Vivek R, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul D, S Ajith Ram, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Himalaya.

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Vivek R Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder M Poiyamozhi All-rounder ME Yazh Arun Mozhi Bowler Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler Mohammed M Bowler Rahil Shah Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Recent Form

SKM Salem Spartans finished near the bottom of the table last season. They had a solid start this season with a terrific performance in the batting order. They have won both their games and will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Esakkimuthu A Bowler Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter M Mathivannan Bowler Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler Ragupathy Silambarasan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans bowled very well in the last game. They bowled out Dindigul Dragons at 93 runs in the last fixture. This is their opportunity to climb higher in the standings.

SKM Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, SKM Salem Spartans lead the tally by 3-2 against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 2

SKM Salem Spartans won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

SKM Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans came back with a win in their latest fixture against Dindigul Dragons. The team was excellent with their bowling in the last game. However, the team’s opening order, as a unit, has not made any impact. Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja open for the team. While Raheja batted extremely well and carried the batting single-handedly, Sathvik lost his wicket pretty early in both the games. The duo scored 1 & 19 runs before their first dismissal in the two games.

SKM Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Tiruppur Tamizhans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Salem Spartans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

SKM Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

Hari Nishaanth to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

Hari Nishaanth is a prolific batter from SKM Salem Spartans. He dismissed out for 6 runs in the first game but returned with a knock of 83 off 58 balls in the last game. He struck 7 boundaries and three sixes in his innings.

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. He scored 79 & 65* runs in the two games he has played so far in the competition. He is in spectacular form and will bat well in the next game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

M Mohammed to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Mohammed is an exceptional bowler. He picked 4 wickets in the last game of the competition. He is the top bowler of the team with 6 wickets. He will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Sai Kishore is a talented and consistent bowler in the squad. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.