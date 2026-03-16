Facts: Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against SKM Salem Spartans.

SS are placed at the 1st place whereas NRK is positioned at the 5th place of the points table.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Chance of Winning

SKM Salem Spartans are riding high in the tournament, sitting firmly on top of the standings after an impressive start to their campaign. The team has won all three of their matches so far, showcasing a solid all-round performance with both bat and ball. Their most recent victory came while chasing a daunting target, which they accomplished with confidence. With 6 points and a net run rate of 0.407, the Spartans remain unbeaten and look like strong contenders going forward.

Nellai Royal Kings had a dismal season last year where they finished at the fifth position in the points table. This year, they had a decent start but their inconsistent performances led them to lose the next game. They faced a loss against Chepauk Super Gillies in the last game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.759.

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 45%

Nellai Royal Kings chance of winning: 55%

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SKM Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Odds

SKM Salem Spartans clashed against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their previous game of the competition. IDTT scored 177/8 in the game. M Poiyamozhi picked 3 wickets for the side while Mohammed Mohammed was successful in picking 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, SKM Salem Spartans scored 178/6 to win the game by 4 wickets. N Rajagopal was fantastic with the bat as he scored 69 runs in the game. R Kavin also posted 39 runs.

Nellai Royal Kings went against Chepauk Super Gillies in the last game. Chepauk Super Gillies was fantastic in the last game as they scored 212/7 in the game. NRK leaked too many runs in the game. Valliappan Yudheeswaran picked 3 wickets while Sonu Yadav took 2 wickets in the game. Nellai Royal Kings failed to chase the target and scored 171/9 to lose the game by 41 runs. Arun Karthik was the best batter from the side with 51 runs.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Toss Prediction

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, the toss winner is likely to bat first. Out of 30 TNPL matches here, the side batting first has emerged victorious 16 times compared to 13 wins for chasing sides. The pitch typically presents a slow, low track that offers early assistance to both pacers and spinners but it tends to become more batting-friendly as the innings unfold. Combining the ground’s slight historical advantage for first-innings teams with the expectation that batting becomes easier later, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first, set a competitive total, and press advantage under these conditions.

Weather Report

On June 15, 2025, Salem is expected to experience warm and humid conditions. The daytime high will be around 30°C. A few light rain showers are expected—likely intermittent and not too heavy.

SKM Salem Spartans Players List

Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Vivek R, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul D, S Ajith Ram, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Himalaya.

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Vivek R Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder M Poiyamozhi All-rounder ME Yazh Arun Mozhi Bowler Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler Mohammed M Bowler Rahil Shah Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Recent Form

SKM Salem Spartans are having a fantastic campaign in the competition. They have won three games in a row and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum.

Nellai Royal Kings Player List

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijaya Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Karan Sampat, Arun Bala, Athish S R

Predicted Playing XI

D Santhosh Kumar Batter Ajitesh G Batter Adnan Khan Batter NS Harish All-rounder Sonu Yadav All-rounder PS Nirmal Kumar Batter Emmanuel Cherian Bowler Arun Karthik © Batter Sachin Rathi Bowler Valliappan Yudheeswaran Bowler Rithik Easwaran Wicket-keeper

Nellai Royal Kings Team Form

Nellai Royal Kings bowled poorly in the last game. They conceded over 200 runs in the last game and failed to chase the target. The team will be looking to get back in control and win some points.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Nellai Royal Kings lead the tally by 5-0 against SKM Salem Spartans.

Nellai Royal Kings won- 5

SKM Salem Spartans won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

SKM Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Betting Tips

Nellai Royal Kings to score higher before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

NRK posted a solid 66-run opening stand, with Arun Karthik contributing 41 and Santhosh Kumar adding a valuable 45 in the first game. Coming into the next game, Royal Kings scored 26 runs before their first dismissal. Karthik and Santhosh Kumar average at 46.00 & 27.50 respectively in the competition. Whereas, Salem Spartans have scored 13, 32 & 0 before their first dismissal in the three games. That said, Nellai Royal Kings will be expected to score higher before their first wicket in the next game.

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SKM Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Batters

NS Rajagopal to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

Rajagopal has scored 140 runs in 3 games at an average of 46.66. He scored 69 off 44 balls in the last game. He smashed 6 boundaries and 3 sixes in his innings. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik was a reliable captain last season. He led the team's batting department with 260 runs in 7 innings at an average of 43.33. The batter smashed 41 & 51 runs in the last two games. He averages 46.00 in the tournament.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Top Bowlers

M Mohammed to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Mohammed is an exceptional bowler. He has picked 8 wickets in 3 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game and is the team’s top bowler.

Sonu Yadav to be the top bowler for Nellai Royal Kings

Sonu Yadav has taken 5 wickets in 2 games. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl consistently in the next game as well.