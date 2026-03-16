Facts: Trichy Grand Cholas lead the tally by 4-1 in the last four clashes between the sides.

Spartans are placed at the 3rd place whereas Trichy is positioned at the 6th place of the points table.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Chance of Winning

The Salem Spartans endured a challenging campaign in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from seven matches. The team had a fantastic start this season with a win over Siechem Madurai Panthers. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.746 in the competition. The team has a very strong batting order and will be looking to exploit that in the next outing.

Trichy Grand Cholas faced challenges in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing sixth with three wins and four losses. Their campaign was marked by inconsistent performances, relying heavily on a few key players while others struggled to find form. They had a poor start this season as well. They lost the first game of the competition against Nellai Royal Kings. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table with a net run rate of -0.529.

SKM Salem Spartans chance of winning: 55%

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 45%

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SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Odds

SKM Salem Spartans clashed against Siechem Madurai Panthers in their first game of the competition. SKM Salem Spartans triumphed over the Siechem Madurai Panthers by six wickets with eight balls remaining after being set a target of 165. In reply, the Spartans’ bowlers executed their plans well. Mohammed Mohammed (2 / 27) and Ajith Ram (1 / 15) helped to restrict them. But it was stylish left‑hander Nidhish Rajagopal’s fluent 60 off 41 balls alongside an unbeaten 48 from R Kavin, that sealed victory with comfortable breathing room.

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) edged past Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) by five wickets with four balls to spare. NRK elected to field first and restricted TGC to 157/8. Despite solid starts from Waseem Ahmed (41 off 32) and Jafar Jamal (39 off 33), the team could not raise a high target in the game. NRK cruised past the target easily and won the game by 5 wickets. U Mukilesh was the best bowler from Trichy with 3 wickets in the game.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Toss Prediction

At the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore, captains winning the toss in TNPL T20s usually opt to bowl first, capitalizing on evening dew and a predictably batting-friendly surface later on. Historically, chasing sides have triumphed in around 62% of league T20 games here (15 wins out of 24), compared to only 37.5% for those batting first. The pitch is flat with a light grass cover, offering early assistance to spinners and seamers in the powerplay, before settling into a high-scoring paradise. With quick outfield conditions and dew making bowling tougher in the second innings, winning the toss and bowling first is the smart call at this venue.

Weather Report

On June 10, 2025, Coimbatore is expected to experience warm and humid conditions. The daytime high will be around 32°C. There is a prediction of rainfall in the afternoon.

SKM Salem Spartans Players List

Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Vivek R, Sudhan Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul D, S Ajith Ram, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Himalaya.

Predicted Playing XI

S Abishiek Batter Vivek R Batter Hari Nishaanth Batter Nidhish Rajagopal All-rounder M Poiyamozhi All-rounder ME Yazh Arun Mozhi Bowler Sunny Sandhu All-rounder R Kavin Wicket-keeper S Harish Kumar Bowler Mohammed M Bowler Rahil Shah Bowler

SKM Salem Spartans Recent Form

SKM Salem Spartans finished near the bottom of the table last season. They had a solid start this season with a terrific performance in the batting order. They chased down the target of 165 runs in the last game in 19 overs. The team will be ready for another win.

Trichy Grand Cholas Player List

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mukilesh U Batter Suresh Kumar © Batter S Sujay Batter P Saravana Kumar Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Jafar Jamal Batter Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper N Selva Kumaran Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder J Kousik All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Team Form

Trichy Grand Cholas finished at the 5th position last season. The team had a poor start to their campaign this season. They lost the last game by 5 wickets.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Trichy Grand Cholas lead the tally by 4-1 against SKM Salem Spartans.

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 4

SKM Salem Spartans won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Betting Tips

Trichy Grand Cholas to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Trichy Grand Cholas had a very poor season last year. The team remained at the bottom of the standings for the entire season. They met SKM Salem Spartans once last season where TGC scored 18 runs before their first dismissal. In the first game this season, TGC could only amass 20 runs before their first dismissal. Suresh Kumar and S Sujay opened for the side and scored 9 & 12 runs respectively in the game. Salem Spartans have a decent bowling order and will pick an early wicket in the next game.

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SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Batters

R Kavin to be the top batter for SKM Salem Spartans

R Kavin was one of the top scorers of the side last season which was why he was retained this season. He scored 160 runs in 5 games at an average of 35.00. He scored an unbeaten 48 runs in the last game.

Waseem Ahmed to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

Waseem Ahmed was fantastic in the last game of the tournament. He scored 41 off 32 balls in the last match. He smashed 5 boundaries and a six in his innings.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Top Bowlers

M Mohammed to be the top bowler for SKM Salem Spartans

M Mohammed is an exceptional bowler. He picked 2 wickets in the last game of the competition. He will lead the bowling order in the next game.

U Mukilesh to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

U Mukilesh was fantastic with the bowling figures of 3/23 in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.