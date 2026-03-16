Facts: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes against Trichy Grand Cholas.

IDTT are placed at the 3rd place whereas TGC is positioned at the 7th place of the points table.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Chance of Winning

It's a brand new start for Trichy Grand Cholas in the brand new season of the TNPL. However, the team has failed to ramp up their campaign as they find themselves at the 7th place of the points table. The team has lost both their games and are yet to earn their first set of points. The team has a net run rate of -0.444. Trichy Grand Cholas will be up against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in an attempt to do well.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans faced challenges in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League, finishing sixth in the competition. The team is facing issues with their consistency this season. Despite a bad start, the team returned with a win. However, IDTT lost their previous game against Salem Spartans. With two losses and a win, the side is placed at the 3rd place of the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.596.

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 42%

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans chance of winning: 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Odds

Trichy Grand Cholas clashed against SKM Salem Spartans in their previous game of the competition. SS scored 179/8 in the fixture. Athisayaraj Davidson picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from Trichy. The team had a huge target to surpass. However, the batters failed to chase the target and posted 172/9, losing the game by 7 runs. It was a valiant effort. J Kousik scored 62 runs while R Rajkumar smashed 59 runs from the lower batting order. Trichy Grand Cholas will be looking to bowl better in the next game.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans went against SKM Salem Spartans in the last game. IDTT batted extremely well to score 177/8 in the game. Tushar Raheja remains to be a top batting figure in the team as he smashed 74 runs in the game. P R Paul also scored 25 runs. Chasing the target, Salem Spartans scored 178/6, to win the game by 4 wickets. Ragupathy Silambarasan and T Natarajan picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Toss Prediction

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, the toss winner is likely to bat first. Out of 30 TNPL matches here, the side batting first has emerged victorious 16 times compared to 13 wins for chasing sides. The pitch typically presents a slow, low track that offers early assistance to both pacers and spinners but it tends to become more batting-friendly as the innings unfold. Combining the ground’s slight historical advantage for first-innings teams with the expectation that batting becomes easier later, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first, set a competitive total, and press advantage under these conditions.

Weather Report

On June 15, 2025, Salem is expected to experience warm and humid conditions. The daytime high will be around 30°C. A few light rain showers are expected, likely intermittent and not too heavy.

Trichy Grand Cholas Players List

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mukilesh U Batter Suresh Kumar © Batter S Sujay Batter P Saravana Kumar Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Jafar Jamal Batter Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper N Selva Kumaran Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder J Kousik All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas are yet to win a game in the competition. It was a close defeat in the last game. Despite that, the team should be looking to earn their first set of points. They batted well in the last game but the bowlers have conceded way too many runs.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Player List

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Uthirasamy Sasidev Batter Esakkimuthu A Bowler Mohamed Ali All-rounder Amit Sathvik Batter M Mathivannan Bowler Tushar Raheja Wicket-keeper Radhakrishnan Batter T Natarajan Bowler Ragupathy Silambarasan Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Team Form

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans batted well in the last game. However, the team could not defend their target with their bowling attack. The team lost the last game by 7 runs and will be expected to do well in the next game

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lead the tally by 4-1 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won- 4

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Betting Tips

Trichy Grand Cholas to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Trichy Grand Cholas had a very poor season last year. The team remained at the bottom of the standings for the entire season. In the two games this season, TGC could only amass 20 & 4 runs before their first dismissal. Suresh Kumar and S Sujay opened for the side and averaged at 4.50 & 8.00 respectively in the competition. In their last clash against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, the side scored 12 runs before their first dismissal.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Ruby Trichy Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Tiruppur Tamizhans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now!

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Batters

J Kousik to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

J Kousik is a prolific batter from Trichy Grand Cholas. He has scored 62 runs off 39 balls in the last game. He will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.

Tushar Raheja to be the top batter for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja was the top batter from the team last season. He scored 79, 65* and 74 runs in the three games he has played so far in the competition. He is in spectacular form and the top scorer of the competition.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Top Bowlers

U Mukilesh to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

U Mukilesh is the top bowler from the side with 4 wickets in 2 games. He took a single wicket in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Sai Kishore to be the top bowler for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Sai Kishore is a talented and consistent bowler in the squad. He has a total of 4 wickets in 3 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.