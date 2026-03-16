Facts: Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 5-0 in the last five clashes against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Lyca Kovai Kings are placed at the 8th place whereas Trichy Grand Cholas is positioned at the 7th place of the points table.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Chance of Winning

Trichy Grand Cholas has shown flashes of brilliance but could not convert them into victories so far in the competition. Trichy Grand Cholas are walking here after their third loss in the competition. With that, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have no points and possess a net run rate of -0.482. The team batted decently in the last game against IDTT but could not back their team with their bowling attack. They will be up against Lyca Kovai Kings in the next game.

Lyca Kovai Kings are in the same boat as Trichy. Lyca Kovai Kings failed to resonate with their campaign last year as they have failed to win a game so far in the competition. They have lost three games in a row and severely lack in their batting order. With that, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 0 points and a net run rate of -1.658.

Trichy Grand Cholas chance of winning: 44%

Lyca Kovai Kings chance of winning: 56%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Odds

Trichy Grand Cholas clashed against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their previous game of the competition. Trichy Grand Cholas batted first in the game and amassed 164/7 in the game. S Sujay scored 37 runs opening for the side but Sanjay Yadav stole the show with an unbeaten 60 runs in the game. Chasing the target, IDTT did not face much resistance as they scored 165/3 to win the game by 7 wickets. K Easwaran picked 2 wickets for the side and was the best bowler from TGC. TGC will be looking to win their first contest in the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings went against Chepauk Super Gillies in the last game. LKK batted first and bundled out for 144 runs in the game. Jitendra Kumar was the top batter with 42 runs in the game. The middle order also chipped in a few runs. However, the side lacks a good bowling attack. They could not defend the target as CSG scored 146/2 to win the game by 8 wickets. The bowlers leaked a lot of runs and faced a humiliating defeat.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

At the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground (SCF Stadium)—a balanced, medium-scoring venue with slow drift early on and increasingly batting-friendly conditions—there’s a strong historical trend across TNPL night matches that teams winning the toss prefer and benefit from bowling first, chasing under lights with a slight edge. So far in the competition, the side bowling first have won all the fixtures.

Weather Report

On June 17, 2025, Salem is expected to experience cloudy conditions. The daytime high will be around 23°C. A few light rain showers are expected in the morning.

Trichy Grand Cholas Players List

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mukilesh U Batter Suresh Kumar © Batter S Sujay Batter P Saravana Kumar Bowler Athisayaraj Davidson Bower Jafar Jamal Batter Waseem Ahmed Wicket-keeper N Selva Kumaran Bowler R Rajkumar All-rounder J Kousik All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder

Trichy Grand Cholas Recent Form

Trichy Grand Cholas are yet to win a game in the competition. They batted well in the last game but the bowlers have conceded way too many runs. TGC shall look to earn their first set of points in the next game.

Lyca Kovai Kings Player List

Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, Ramesh Divakar

Predicted Playing XI

M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Pradheep Vishal Batter Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper Andre Siddarth Batter Govinth Ganesh Bowler Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Rohit R Bowler Jhathavedh Subramanyan Bowler Jitendra Kumar Batter K Vishal Vaidhya Batter

Lyca Kovai Kings Team Form

Lyca Kovai Kings batted poorly in the last game. They bundled out for 144 runs. The team has to do better in the bowling order as well.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Lyca Kovai Kings lead the tally by 5-0 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

Lyca Kovai Kings won- 5

Trichy Grand Cholas won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Betting Tips

Trichy Grand Cholas to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Trichy Grand Cholas had a very poor season last year. The team remained at the bottom of the standings for the entire season. In the three games this season, TGC could only amass 20, 4 & 10 runs before their first dismissal. Suresh Kumar and S Sujay opened for the side and averaged at 4.00 & 17.66 respectively in the competition. In their last clash against Lyca Kovai Kings, the side scored 4 runs before their first dismissal. That said, TGC will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, null Ruby Trichy Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Lyca Kovai Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Batters

J Kousik to be the top batter for Trichy Grand Cholas

J Kousik is a prolific batter from Trichy Grand Cholas. He has scored 77 runs in 3 games of the competition. He struck out early in the last game but will be thrilled to smash hard in the next game. He will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top batter for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is the top batter from the team this season. He scored 25, 77* & 20 runs in the three games he has played so far in the competition. He is in spectacular form and the top scorer of the competition.

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Top Bowlers

U Mukilesh to be the top bowler for Trichy Grand Cholas

U Mukilesh is the top bowler from the side with 4 wickets in 3 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

M Shahrukh Khan to be the top bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings

M Shahrukh Khan is an exceptional player. He leads the side with his prominent bowling skills. He has picked a total of 3 wickets in three games. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.