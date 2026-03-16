Facts: With 110 runs, Davina Sarah T Perrin is the leading run scorer for England U19 Women in this campaign.

With six wickets, Tash Wakelin is the leading wicket taker for New Zealand U19 in this campaign.

England U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women Chance of Winning

England U19 Women headed into this tournament as one of the favourites and as expected they dominated the group stages. With two wins in three games they qualified for the Super Six which includes a draw game against Ireland U19. The opening game in this round against NIgeria U19 was called off due to rain.

New Zealand U19 Women struggled in the first round as they lost back to back games against South Africa U19 and Nigeria U19 but a win in the final game against Samoa U19 secured a place in the Super Six where they beat USA U19 in the first game. As per our calculations, England U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

England U19 Women ’ chances of winning - 90%

New Zealand U19 Women’ chances of winning - 10%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Erin Thomas has failed to make an impact in this tournament as in two matches she has scored two runs which clearly showcases her struggles thus far. We believe Thomas will score low in the upcoming game.

Anika Todd has struggled to make an impact in this tournament. So far this season she has scored 46 runs in four matches with an average of 11.50 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

England U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

England U19 Women News & Player List

England U19 Women Player List

Davina Sarah T Perrin, Abi Norgrove (c), Katie Jones (wk), Trudy Johnson, Erin Thomas, Jemima Spence, Prisha Thanawala, Grace Thompson, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Phoebe Brett, Charlotte Stubbs, Amu Surenkuma, Charlotte Lambert, Eve ONeill

Predicted Playing XI





Davina Sarah T Perrin Batter Erin Thomas Batter Trudy Johnson Batter Abi Norgrove All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Jemima Spence Batter Prisha Thanawala All-rounder Grace Thompson All-rounder Olivia Brinsden Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler

England U19 Women Team Form

England U19 Women are unbeaten after four matches which includes two wins and are currently second on the table.

New Zealand U19 Women News & Player List

New Zealand U19 Women Player List

Emma McLeod, Kate Irwin, Anika Todd, Eve Wolland, Tash Wakelin (c), Hannah Francis, Darcy Rose Prasad (wk), Anika Tauwhare, Rishika Jaswal, Louisa Kotkamp, Sophie Court, Kate Chandler, Hannah Oconnor, Ayaan Lambat, Elizabeth Buchanan

Predicted Playing XI

Emma McLeod Batter Kate Irwin Batter Anika Todd Batter Tash Wakelin All-rounder Darcy Rose Prasad Wicket-keeper Eve Wolland Batter Hannah Francis All-rounder Anika Tauwhare All-rounder Rishika Jaswal Bowler Louisa Kotkamp Bowler Sophie Court Bowler

New Zealand U19 Women Team Form

New Zealand U19 Women lost the first two games but bounced back with back to back wins and are currently fifth on the table.

England U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women Head to Head

Past records between England U19 and New Zealand U19 are unavailable.

England U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women Betting Odds

New Zealand U19 Women to have a better opening partnership than England U19 Women

New Zealand U19 Women and England U19 Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. England U19 have had a solid campaign thus far as they are unbeaten after four games and a win in the upcoming game would seal a semifinals spot in this campaign. On the other hand, New Zealand U19 did not have a great start to the campaign as they suffered back to back defeats which could end up being a decisive factor in their campaign. A win in the upcoming game would keep them in contention for a semifinal berth in this campaign. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact England U19 have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe New Zealand U19 would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

England U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women T20i Sarawak Cricket Ground, Sarawak England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 5.40 Bet Now!

England U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women Top Batters

Davina Sarah T Perrin to be England U19 Women’ top batter

Davina Sarah T Perrin has been brilliant thus far, in the last game she scored 74 against USA U19. With 110 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for England U19 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Eve Wolland to be New Zealand U19 Women’ top batter

Even though Eve Wolland did not have a great outing in the last game we are going to back her once again as she has been consistent and is also the leading run scorer for New Zealand U19 in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women Top Bowlers

Trudy Johnson to be England U19 Women’ top bowler

Trudy Johnson did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game she was exceptional as she bagged two wickets. Johnson has been consistent for England U19 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tash Wakelin to be New Zealand U19 Women’ top bowler

Tash Wakelin has been brilliant with the ball thus far as she has been the stand out bowler for her side. With six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for New Zealand U19 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.