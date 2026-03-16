Facts: India’s U19 women’s team is unbeaten in their last 10 T20 games.

Bangladesh won the first match between the two sides, but have lost their next two games.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

India are the reigning U19 T20 World champions, having lifted the title in South Africa. They are one of the favourites to win the tournament in Malaysia and they’ve started strongly. The Indian side swatted aside West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka to finish top of Group A. They are expected to go through to the semi-final barring any shock results.

Bangladesh have impressed so far in the tournament, finishing narrowly behind Australia in Group D. They won their group stage games against Nepal and Scotland either side of the 2-wicket loss to the Aussies. The match against India will be a good indicator for them to understand where they stand.

India Women Chance of Winning - 84%

Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 16%

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India Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Apart from having a well-rounded team, India have the advantage of having played all their home games in Kuala Lumpur. While none of the Indian batters have crossed 50 in either match, Gongadi Trisha has come closest. The opening batter scored 49 against Sri Lanka in their most recent match. She has scored 80 runs in the tournament, staying unbeaten on one occasion. We’re backing her to go big in the match. Alongside Trisha, we are also backing Vaishnavi Sharma to do well. The left arm spinner came into the match against Malaysia and was retained against Sri Lanka after her 5-wicket haul. With spinners doing well at the Bayuemas Oval, we expect her to take two or more wickets.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

The pitch has favoured the team batting first so far with 4 wins in six games. The only two times that a team successfully chased the target this season in Kuala Lumpur was India. Interestingly, five times out of six, the captain that won the toss chose to field first. We’re expecting a change in the trend and feel that the captain that wins the toss will bat first.

Weather Report

There’s a heavy downpour expected during match hours in Kuala Lumpur. Fans will be hoping that the clouds clear in the build up to the match and we end up seeing at least a rain-curtailed match.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, Aayushi Shukla, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awsare, VJ Joshitha, G Kamalini, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Mithila Vinod, Shabnam Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Gongadi Trisha, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Gongadi Trisha Batter G Kamalini Wicketkeeper Sanika Chalke Batter Niki Prasad Batter Bhavika Ahire Batter Mithila Vinod Allrounder Aayushi Shukla Allrounder VJ Joshitha Allrounder Shabnam Shakil Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

India Women Team Form

The Indian U19 Women’s team are in tremendous form. Their 3 wins in the group stage are part of their 11-match unbeaten run so far where they won 10 games and one got abandoned. Their last loss came 12 games ago against Australia at this stage in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh Women News & Player List

Bangladesh Women Player List

Sumaiya Akter (c), Afia Ashima, Anisa Akter Soba, Fahomida Choya, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Habiba Islam, Jannatul Maoua, Juairiya Ferdous, Lucky Khatun, Mosammat Eva, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sadia Akter, Sadia Islam, Sumaiya Akther







Predicted Playing XI

Sumaiya Akther Batter Fahomida Choya Allrounder Juairiya Ferdous Wicketkeeper Sadia Islam Batter Afia Ashima Batter Jannatul Maoua Batter Sumaiya Akter Allrounder Sadia Akter Batter Habiba Islam Bowler Nishita Akter Nishi Bowler Anisa Akter Soba Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh’s U19 T20 Women’s team have won two of their three games in the campaign. Prior to the T20 World Cup, they had reached the final of the Asia Cup, a tournament where they won all their matches barring two against India.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other on three occasions. While Bangladesh won the first encounter played ahead of the 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, India emerged victorious in their last two games.

Head to Head

India Women: 2

Bangladesh Women: 1

Draw: 0

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Indian openers to outperform Bangladesh’s opening pair

The defending champions’ opening partnership has performed well in the tournament so far. In three games, they average 26.5 runs per inning. Bangladesh’s opening pair has a total of 20 runs in their three games. The Indian bowlers have also got an early breakthrough on each occasion with the opponents’ score at 1, 10, and 4 in the three games when their opening partnership was broken. Bangladesh’s bowlers have allowed their opponents to score 26, 3, and 19 runs for the first wicket. Hence, we’re expecting the Indian women to outperform Bangladesh’s opening pair in Kuala Lumpur.

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India Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Gongadi Trisha to be India Women’s top batter

After getting out for just 4 runs in the first match, Gongadi Trisha scored an unbeaten 27 against West Indies before following it up with a 44-ball 49 against Sri Lanka. The 19-year-old scored a half century the last time the two sides met.

Afia Ashima to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter

We are expecting India to take quick early wickets in the Super 6 clash. If that happens, middle order batter Afia Ashima will be responsible for scoring the bulk of the team’s runs. She top scored against Australia in a similar situation while also posting the second highest individual score versus Scotland.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

Despite playing just two of India’s three matches, Vaishnavi Sharma is the joint third highest wicket-taker in the tournament. She took a 5-wicket haul against hosts Malaysia before adding to that tally versus Sri Lanka. With the wicket supporting spinners heavily, we’re expecting Sharma to be among the wickets once again.

Anisa Akter Soba to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Anisa Akter Soba finally exploded against Scotland after simmering for the first two games. She took a wicket each against Nepal and Australia before helping herself to a 4-wicket haul versus Scotland. We are expecting the 18-year-old to continue her good form in Kuala Lumpur’s spin-friendly conditions.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women India Women to Win - 1.19 (Parimatch)

Bangladesh Women to Win - 4.10 (Parimatch) While Bangladesh poses a threat, India should have enough to see them off. We are going with the bookmakers and backing India to continue their defence of the title in style. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





