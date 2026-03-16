India Women vs England Women Match Prediction
IND
72%
Chance of Winning
ENG
28%
Youth teams
Bayuemas Oval
Facts:
- Gongadi Trisha is the only player to score a century in the tournament so far.
- Only two bowlers have taken 10 or more wickets in the tournament and both play for India - Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla.
India Women vs England Women Chance of Winning
It has been a flawless start to the World Cup for India, as was expected ahead of the tournament. They beat West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka in the group stage before vanquishing Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 6 stage. However, they are up against a tough English side, which defeated Australia twice last year.
England’s first match of the tournament saw no result due to rain before defeating Pakistan and USA to qualify for the Super 6 stage, where they saw another abandonment against Nigeria. They qualified for the semis courtesy of a 6-wicket win over New Zealand in Kuching.
- India Women Chance of Winning - 72%
- England Women Chance of Winning - 28%
India Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval supports batters who play fearless cricket as India showcased in their demolition of Scotland in the Super Six stage. The three highest scores this season have come in Kuala Lumpur and we’re expecting a high-scoring match once again in the semis.
We are backing the tournament’s top two scorers to go big in the match. Indian opener Gongadi Trisha scored the first century of the 2025 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in the most recent game. For England, Davina Perrin has been very impressive too and is one place behind Trisha in second spot with a fifty to her name already. We are expecting the two batters to trouble the opposition bowlers.
India Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction
The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur has hosted nine matches this season with five wins for teams batting first. All three of England’s wins this season have come when they bowled first. We are backing the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat.
Weather Report
A decent cloud cover is expected with a 10% chance of rain in Kuala Lumpur throughout the day. The temperature is forecast to be between 31 and 33 degrees celsius with humidity of over 60%.
India Women News & Player List
India Women Player List
Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, Aayushi Shukla, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awsare, VJ Joshitha, G Kamalini, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Mithila Vinod, Shabnam Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Gongadi Trisha, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sonam Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gongadi Trisha
|
Batter
|
G Kamalini
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sanika Chalke
|
Batter
|
Niki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Ishwari Awsare
|
Batter
|
Mithila Vinod
|
Allrounder
|
Aayushi Shukla
|
Allrounder
|
VJ Joshitha
|
Allrounder
|
Shabnam Shakil
|
Bowler
|
Parunika Sisodia
|
Bowler
|
Vaishnavi Sharma
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
The Indian U19 Women’s T20 team has won all of their five matches in the tournament so far. They lost their last match 14 games ago, in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.
England Women News & Player List
England Women Player List
Abi Norgrove (c), Katie Jones, Jemima Spence, Davina Perrin, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlotte Lambert, Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Trudy Johnson, Eve O'Neill, Charlotte Stubbs, Amu Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Davina Perrin
|
Allrounder
|
Jemima Spence
|
Batter
|
Trudy Johnson
|
Allrounder
|
Abi Norgrove
|
Batter
|
Charlotte Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Katie Jones
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Prisha Thanawala
|
Bowler
|
Olivia Brinsden
|
Bowler
|
Tilly Corteen-Coleman
|
Bowler
|
Eve O’Neill
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Brett
|
Bowler
England Women Team Form
England are undefeated in the tournament so far, having won three of their five matches with the other two getting abandoned. In the five games that went through, they have lost two and won three games.
India Women vs England Women Head to Head
The only time the two sides have faced each other was in the final of the inaugural edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. India restricted England to 68 runs in Potchefstroom, South Africa and chased the target down with 7 wickets to spare.
Head to Head
India Women: 1
England Women: 0
Draw: 0
India Women vs England Women Betting Odds
Indian openers to outscore the English opening pair
England Women have been hit and miss with the bat at the top of the order in their four games. The scoreboard read 12, 31, 1, and 34 when they lost their first wickets in each match. In contrast, India have been sensational with the bat and averages over 54 runs for the opening wicket in the tournament. While we are not expecting them to post a huge score because they are facing a more disciplined bowling unit in England, we are backing them to outscore the English opening pair easily.
India Women vs England Women
Youth teams
Bayuemas Oval, null
India Women vs England Women Top Batters
Gongadi Trisha to be India Women’s top batter
Gongadi Trisha is the leading run scorer of the tournament with 220 runs in five matches. The 19-year-old smashed an unbeaten 110 against Scotland while she came close to completing a half-century against Sri Lanka. The opener is expected to be the best batter in the match.
Davina Perrin to be England Women’s top batter
English opener Davina Perrin is the second highest run scorer in the tournament with 131 runs in four matches. The 19-year-old averages over 32 runs per match and has already scored a fifty in the tournament. Perrin is our pick to be the team’s best batter in the semi-final.
India Women vs England Women Top Bowlers
Vaishnavi Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler
The tournament’s most prolific bowler, Vaishnavi Sharma, is our pick to be the best bowler in the semi-final. The left-arm spinner is yet to return empty handed and has taken 3 wickets each in her last two matches. In four games this season, she has taken 12 wickets.
Tilly Corteen-Coleman to be England Women’s top bowler
17-year-old spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman is the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 7 wickets in four matches. She returned without a wicket in the first game but comes into the match on the back of figures of 4/8 against New Zealand in the team’s previous game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Women
- India Women to Win - 1.38 (Parimatch)
- England Women to Win - 2.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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