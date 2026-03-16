Facts: Gongadi Trisha scored a half century the last time the two teams faced each other.

Scotland’s win over Nepal in the group stage was their first in five attempts at the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

India Women vs Scotland Women Chance of Winning

India are one of three teams left in the tournament with a 100% record so far. The youth team won their opening Super 6 match against Bangladesh after beating West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. They should have enough for the Scottish side.

The Scotland U19 Women’s T20 team got off the mark in the Super 6 stage after their game against Sri Lanka was called off. Prior to that, their win over Nepal was sandwiched between losses to Australia and Bangladesh. The match against the reigning world champions will act as a barometer for them to see where they stand on the world stage.

India Women Chance of Winning - 98%

Scotland Women Chance of Winning - 2%

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India Women vs Scotland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

India have been dominant in all of their matches so far, swatting aside Bangladesh, West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. All of their games have been played in Kuala Lumpur, giving them an added advantage in the Super 6 clash. We expect India to dominate with both the bat and the ball against the Scots.

We are backing opening batter Gongadi Trisha to post yet another big score for the Indians. The opening batter has scores of 40, 49, and 27* in her last three matches and will be eager to complete her half-century. Vaishnavi Sharma’s season continues to get better as the tournament progresses. Despite playing just three matches, the left arm spinner leads the bowling charts with 9 wickets to her name. We are backing her to take two or more wickets against Scotland.

India Women vs Scotland Women Match Toss Prediction

In seven matches played at the Bayuemas Oval this season, teams batting first have won four times. The team responsible for the three successful chases at the venue is India. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

While it will rain in the early hours of the day, the downpour is expected to ease as we reach match hours. We should see a full match play out in warm and humid conditions.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, Aayushi Shukla, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awsare, VJ Joshitha, G Kamalini, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Mithila Vinod, Shabnam Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Gongadi Trisha, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Gongadi Trisha Batter G Kamalini Wicketkeeper Sanika Chalke Batter Niki Prasad Batter Ishwari Awsare Batter Mithila Vinod Allrounder Aayushi Shukla Allrounder VJ Joshitha Allrounder Shabnam Shakil Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

India Women Team Form

The Indian U19 Women’s T20 team has won all four of its games in the tournament. The last time they lost in this format was back in 2023 in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

Scotland Women News & Player List

Scotland Women Player List

Niamh Muir (c), Ammy Baldie, Molly Barbour-Smith, Gabriella Fontenla, Pippa Kelly, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Ruth McKay, Charlotte Nevard, Mollie Parker, Nayma Sheikh, Lucy Smith, Rosie Speedy, Pippa Sproul, Emma Walsingham

Predicted Playing XI

Pippa Kelly Batter Emma Walsingham Allrounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Niamh Muir Allrounder Nayma Sheikh Allrounder Ammy Baldie Allrounder Gabriella Fontenla Allrounder Rosie Speedy Bowler Maisie Maceira Bowler Kirsty McColl Bowler Molly Barbour-Smith Allrounder

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland have won one game in the group stage of the U19 T20 World Cup. The win over Nepal was their second in four matches, having beaten the USA in the playoff of the inaugural edition. The two matches they lost in the tournament this year came against Australia and Scotland.

India Women vs Scotland Women Head to Head

Scotland’s only match against India came back in the 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. India defeated the Scots by 83 runs in Benoni en route to winning the title.

Head to Head

India Women: 1

Scotland Women: 0

Draw: 0

India Women vs Scotland Women Betting Odds

India to have a more productive powerplay than Scotland

The Indian side like to maximise the field restrictions in the opening 6 overs and go on the offensive from the get to. Against Bangladesh, they scored 50 runs in the powerplay while losing just 1 wicket. With the ball, they restricted their opponents to a score of 16/3 in the same period. Scotland’s powerplay scores in their three games read 26/2, 20/3, and 21/3. We are expecting them to lose more than two wickets in the first six overs and score below 4 runs per over.

India Women vs Scotland Women Top Batters

Gongadi Trisha to be India Women’s top batter

The second highest run scorer of the tournament, Gongadi Trisha, is our pick to be the best batter in the match. With 120 runs, the 19-year-old has been India’s most productive batter. She has smashed the highest number of fours in the tournament with 19 in four innings.

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Pippa Sproul to be Scotland Women’s top batter

16-year-old Pippa Sproul has been Scotland’s best batter in the tournament with 81 runs this season. The wicketkeeper-batter’s score has progressively increased with scores of 3, 35, and 43 in her last three games. While we are not expecting her to improve on that against a potent Indian bowling side, she is likely to be her team’s best batter in the match.

India Women vs Scotland Women Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

Vaishnavi Sharma is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She missed India’s first game against West Indies, post which the leg spinner has taken 9 wickets in just three games. The other two bowlers with 9 wickets have both played four matches.

Maisie Maceira to be Scotland Women’s top bowler

Pacer Maisie Maceira blanked in her first game, but has been sensational with the ball since then. She got figures of 5/15 against Nepal and 2/27 versus Bangladesh. We are expecting her to cause some problems to the Indian batters in Kuala Lumpur.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women India Women to Win - 1.02 (Parimatch)

Scotland Women to Win - 13.00 (Parimatch) Scotland, who came through to the World Cup courtesy of the European regional qualifiers, were lucky to see their first game of the Super 6 stage get abandoned. India have registered four wins so far in the World Cup and should make it 5 out of 5 in Kuala Lumpur. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





