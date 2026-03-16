Facts: India are unbeaten in matches against South Africa in seven games played.

Only two fifties - one from each team - have been scored in matches involving India and South Africa women in Women’s U19 T20 cricket.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

India are the reigning champions of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup and have played like true champions in the second edition. They have vanquished each of the opponents they have played in the 2025 edition and come in as overwhelming favourites. They qualified for the final after a dominating 9-wicket win over the inaugural edition’s finalists, England.

South Africa, too, are unbeaten in the tournament, having won five of their six matches. Their game against the USA was abandoned due to rain. They qualified for the final after beating Australia by 5 wickets in the semis. However, they face their toughest match so far against the defending champions in Kuala Lumpur.

India Women Chance of Winning - 68%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 32%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur has seen the three highest scores in the tournament including a score above 200. Both the teams as well have excelled with the bat in each of their matches and hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring game in the final.

India’s star batter, Gongadi Trisha, is our pick to be the best batter in the match. She has scored 265 runs in five games so far and is the only batter to breach the century mark. Trisha’s opening partner, G Kamalini, is the third highest run scorer in the tournament. We’re expecting India to excel with the opening pair considering the form Trisha and Kamalini are in. Hence, we find odds of 1.87 on Batery for the Indian women to score more than 20.5 runs for the opening wicket pretty tempting.

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Kuala Lumpur has been the venue for 11 matches so far in the tournament. Teams batting first have won five games while the Bayuemas Oval has seen six successful chases. Both semi-finals, however, were won by teams batting second. With it being the final, we are expecting that the teams will want to know the target they are chasing and hence, opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

We could see interruptions in the match with Kuala Lumpur expecting a bit of rain throughout the day. The players are in for a sweltering afternoon with humidity over 60% and the temperature between 29 and 33 degrees celsius.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, Aayushi Shukla, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awsare, VJ Joshitha, G Kamalini, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Mithila Vinod, Shabnam Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Gongadi Trisha, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sonam Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Gongadi Trisha Batter G Kamalini Wicketkeeper Sanika Chalke Batter Niki Prasad Batter Ishwari Awsare Batter Mithila Vinod Allrounder Aayushi Shukla Allrounder VJ Joshitha Allrounder Shabnam Shakil Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

India Women Team Form

The Indian Women’s team have had a perfect record in the tournament with six wins in as many games. They haven’t lost in T20 cricket since losing to Australia in the Super 6 stage back in the inaugural edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Monalisa Legodi, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, D van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter

Predicted Playing XI

Jemma Botha Allrounder Simone Lourens Batter Fay Cowling Allrounder Kayla Reyneke Allrounder Karabo Meso Wicketkeeper Mieke van Voorst Allrounder Seshnie Naidu Allrounder Luyanda Nzuza Allrounder Ashleigh van Wyk Bowler Monalisa Legodi Bowler Nthabiseng Nini Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa are undefeated in the tournament, having won five in six matches so far. Their game against the USA was abandoned due to weather. Their last loss came against India back in January 2023, eleven matches ago.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other seven times with India yet to lose a single match. India won the first game the two sides played but the next two matches were abandoned due to adverse weather conditions. Since then, however, India have won all four games the two sides played.

Head to Head

India Women: 5

South Africa Women: 0

Draw: 0

Abandoned: 2

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

India’s openers to outshine to outshine South Africa for the opening wicket

South Africa Women have been hit and miss with the bat at the top of the order in their four games. The scoreboard read 12, 31, 1, and 34 when they lost their first wickets in each match. In contrast, India have been sensational with the bat and averages over 54 runs for the opening wicket in the tournament. While we are not expecting them to post a huge score because they are facing a more disciplined bowling unit in South Africa, we are backing them to outscore the South African opening pair easily.

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India Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Gongadi Trisha to be India Women’s top batter

The highest run scorer of the tournament, Gongadi Trisha, is our pick to be the best batter in the match. The Indian opener is the only player to have scored a 100 in the history of the event. She averages over 66 this season, having scored 265 runs in 6 matches.

Jemma Botha to be South Africa Women’s top batter

Jemma Botha is South Africa’s top scorer in the tournament with 89 runs in 5 games. The opening batter has only played once in Kuala Lumpur this season where she returned with 37 runs against Australia in the semis. Having excelled on the conditions in her only match at the venue, we are backing her to do well in the final, too.

India Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be India Women’s top bowler

With 15 wickets, Vaishnavi Sharma is the top wicket-taker in the tournament, 3 ahead of the next best. She has taken a 5-wicket haul this edition already and comes into the match on the back of 3 wickets in each of her last three games. We’re backing the left-arm spinner to excel in the final.

Kayla Reneke to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

Off spinner Kayla Reneke is the third most productive bowler in the tournament so far with 10 wickets in five games. She is yet to return empty handed in the five games she has played in Malaysia. The team will be counting on her to be among the wickets if they are to beat the seemingly unconquerable Indian side.