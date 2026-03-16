Facts: Malaysia’s total of 113 runs scored in the tournament is the second lowest in the history of the tournament with only Samoa (56) this edition scoring fewer.

The tournament was initially supposed to be hosted jointly by Malaysia and Thailand, but due to the ICC deeming Thailand’s venues not ready to host, Malaysia was handed the solo hosting rights.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Chance of Winning

This tournament was an introduction to the big leagues for the Malaysia U19 Women’s team as they qualified courtesy of being the hosts. They were grouped with the defending champions India alongside Sri Lanka and West Indies. They started with a 139-run loss against Sri Lanka before India chased down the modest target of 32 in under three overs. Their last match saw them lose to West Indies by 53 runs.

Nepal qualified for the U19 T20 World Cup through the Asia regional qualifiers. In the T20 World Cup, they were paired alongside Australia, Bangladesh, and Scotland. They lost to Bangladesh and Australia comfortably while losing a nail-biting match against the Scots.

Malaysia Women Chance of Winning - 15%

Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 85%

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Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Despite facing tough opposition in the group stage, Nepal’s captain Puja Mahato impressed with both the bat and ball. She was unlucky in getting run out against Bangladesh in the first match, in the next two games posted the highest scores among her teammates. She is just 3 runs shy of completing 50 in the tournament and we’re expecting her to go much beyond that with a big knock against the hosts. With the ball, she has taken 5 wickets to lead the wicket-taking charts for her team alongside Seemana KC. Her last game saw her return with figures of 3/31 despite facing the mighty Aussies. We are expecting her to get two or more wickets against Malaysia.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Match Toss Prediction

Out of the 6 games played at the venue, two didn’t see any result due to weather. Three times, teams chasing the target won the match with only one instance of a team successfully defend their total. With the weather conditions likely to play a factor along with the historic record, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

There is a good chance of rain in Johor Bahru during match hours and we’re expecting a rain-affected match. The temperature is likely to be in the mid-20s with humidity of over 80% due to the rain.

Malaysia Women News & Player List

Malaysia Women Player List

Nur Dania Syuhada (c), Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Nuni Farini Safry, Suabika Manivannan, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Nur Aliya Hairun, Nuriman Hidayah, Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Siti Nazwah, Marsya Qistina Abdullah, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Isma Dania, Nur Alya Normizan, Neserle Yean Alik

Predicted Playing XI

Nazatul Hidayah Husna Batter Nuni Farini Safry Batter Nur Dania Syuhada (c) Allrounder Suabika Manivannan Allrounder Nur Aliya Hairun Wicketkeeper Nuriman Hidayah Husna Batter Nur Ain Binti Roslan Batter Nur Izzatul Syafiqa Bowler Fatin Faqihah Adani Bowler Siti Nazwah Bowler Marsya Qistina Abdullah Bowler

Malaysia Women Team Form

The Malaysian U19 Women’s team lost all three matches that they have played in this season. They last won 8 matches ago when they beat Bhutan in the Asia qualifier for the U19 T20 World Cup.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Puja Mahato (c), Sana Praveen, Sabitri Dhami, Jyotsnika Marasini, Seemana KC, Alisha Yadav(w), Tirsana BK, Krishma Gurung, Rachana Chaudhary, Riya Sharma, Anu Kadayat, Sony Pakhrin, Kusum Godar, Kiran Kunwar, Sneha Mahara

Predicted Playing XI

Sana Praveen Batter Sabitri Dhami Batter Puja Mahato Allrounder Jyotsnika Marasini Batter Seemana KC Allrounder Alisha Yadav Wicketkeeper Trisana Bishwokarma Allrounder Krishma Gurung Bowler Rachana Chaudhary Bowler Riya Sharma Bowler Anu Kadayat Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal have lost all three of their group stage matches. They are winless in 6 games with their last win coming back in December last year in the U19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Head to Head

The two teams have played each other just once - two years ago in Kuala Lumpur for the U19 Women's Asia Qualifier for the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. Nepal set a target of 87 for the host team and managed to close out a win by 25 runs.

Head to Head

Malaysia Women: 0

Nepal Women: 1

Draw: 0

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Betting Odds

Nepal to have a better powerplay than Malaysia

Despite playing at home, Malaysia have scored just 113 runs in three matches. While Nepal’s batters are yet to put together a meaningful partnership in the powerplay overs, they have been stronger with the ball. Nepal have taken 3 wickets in the powerplay in each of the matches that they have played so far. The hosts have lost a total of 8 wickets in the opening 6 overs of the matches. We are expecting Nepal to take 2 or more wickets in the first six overs while keeping the Malaysian bowlers at bay with the bat.

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Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Top Batters

Nur Dania Syuhada to be Malaysia Women’s top batter

The Malaysian captain is the only player from the team who has posted a double digit score in the tournament. The allrounder started the season with scores of 0 and 1 but top scored for the team against West Indies with 12 runs. Facing an easier team in Nepal. we’re expecting Nur Dania Syuhada to go big.

Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’s top batter

Puja Mahato is Nepal’s top scorer in the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup so far with 47 runs in three games. The Nepal captain is the only player from the team who has scored in double digits on two occasions. We are backing the allrounder to go big in the team’s final game of the tournament.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Top Bowlers

Siti Nazwah to be Malaysia Women’s top bowler

The 18-year-old leg spinner didn’t get a chance to bowl against India as the defending champions chased the target down in less than 3 overs. In the other two matches, however, Siti Nazwah picked two wickets each to emerge as the team’s best bowler in the tournament. We’re expecting her to sign off on a high.

Seemana KC to be Nepal Women’s top bowler

Nepal’s medium pacer Seemana KC is the joint leading wicket-taker for Nepal this season alongside captain Puja Mahato. The 18-year-old took a wicket against Bangladesh before picking two wickets each against Scotland and Australia.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Nepal Women Malaysia Women to Win - 5.00 (Parimatch)

Nepal Women to Win - 1.17 (Parimatch) Both teams are playing in their first U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and got a reality check. While the hosts were hammered in all games, Nepal put up a fight and nearly beat Scotland. We’re backing the Nepalese to beat Malaysia in the play-off and leave the tournament on a high. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





