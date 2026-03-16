Facts: With two wickets, Lucky Piety is the leading wicket taker for Nigeria U19 Women in this campaign.

With 57 runs, Alice Walsh is the leading run scorer for Ireland U19 Women in this campaign.

Nigeria U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women Chance of Winning

Nigeria U19 Women have been one of the surprise packages in this tournament as after the opening game against Samoa U29 was called off they went on to beat New Zealand U19 in the second game which was enough to book a place in the Super Six. The last game against England was called off due to rain.

Ireland U19 Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in four matches. The only win came against Pakistan U19 as against all odds they won the game by 13 runs. In the last match they lost against South Africa U19. As per our calculations, Nigeria U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nigeria U19 Women ’ chances of winning - 56%

Ireland U19 Women’ chances of winning - 44%

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Nigeria U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Peculiar Agboya has failed to make an impact in this tournament as in two matches she has scored three wins which clearly showcases her struggles thus far. We believe Agboya will score low in the upcoming game.

Freya Sargent has struggled to make an impact in this campaign. So far this season she has scored 30 runs in four matches and we expect her to struggle to continue and to score low in the upcoming game.

Nigeria U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Nigeria U19 Women News & Player List

Nigeria U19 Women Player List

Peculiar Agboya, Lucky Piety (c), Adeshola Adekunle, Christabel Chukwuonye, Usen Peace, Lillian Udeh, Victory Igbinedion, Deborah Bassey (wk), Annointed Akhigbe, Muhibat Amusa, Omosigho Eguakun, Jessica Bieni, Naomi Memeh, Beauty Oguai, Inyene Umoh

Predicted Playing XI

Peculiar Agboya Batter Lucky Piety Batter Lillian Udeh Batter Victory Igbinedion All-rounder Deborah Bassey Wicket-keeper Christabel Chukwuonye Batter Omosigho Eguakun All-rounder Muhibat Amusa All-rounder Adeshola Adekunle Bowler Usen Peace Bowler Annointed Akhigbe Bowler

Nigeria U19 Women Team Form

Nigeria U19 Women have lost once in four games. Two matches were called off due to rain and are currently third on the table.

Ireland U19 Women News & Player List

Ireland U19 Women Player List

Freya Sargent, Alice Walsh, Rebecca Lowe, Annabel Squires, Lara McBride, Julie McNally, Abbi Harrison (wk), Niamh MacNulty (c), Ellie McGee, Kia McCartney, Jennifer Jackson, Lucy Neely, Aimee Maguire, Millie Spence, Amy Hunter

Predicted Playing XI

Alice Walsh Batter Freya Sargent Batter Rebecca Lowe Batter Annabel Squires All-rounder Abbi Harrison Wicket-keeper Lara McBride Batter Julie McNally All-rounder Niamh MacNulty All-rounder Ellie McGee Bowler Kia McCartney Bowler Jennifer Jackson Bowler

Ireland U19 Women Team Form

Ireland U19 Women have struggled in this tournament as they have one win and are currently sixth on the table.

Nigeria U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women Head to Head

Past records between Nigeria U19 and Ireland U19 are unavailable.

Nigeria U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women Betting Odds

Nigeria U19 Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland U19 Women

Ireland U19 Women and Nigeria U19 Women head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Nigeria U19 have been a surprise pack this season as they have one loss in four matches and with three points they are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Ireland U19 have found it hard to compete in this tournament as they remain the only side in this group yet to bag a single win this season. With two losses thus far they are currently sixth on the table and even though mathematically they are still in the contention for a semifinals spot, they have to be perfect in the remaining two games. Ireland has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Nigeria U19 would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Nigeria U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women Top Batters

Lucky Piety to be Nigeria U19 Women’ top batter

Nigeria U19 Women batters have failed to show up thus far. Lucky Piety has been the most consistent run scorer and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alice Walsh to be Ireland U19 Women’ top batter

Alice Walsh missed the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup in this game. With 57 runs thus far, Walsh is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nigeria U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women Top Bowlers

Lucky Piety to be Nigeria U19 Women’ top bowler

Lucky Piety has been the shining light for Nigeria U19 Women as she has been brilliant with the bat and the ball. With two wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lara McBride to be Ireland U19 Women’ top bowler

Lara McBride has been the star bowler for Ireland U19 in this campaign as she has been consistent and with four wickets is one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.